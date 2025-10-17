High School

Norfolk Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 17, 2025

Get Norfolk metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Virginia high school football season continues on Friday, October 17

There are 36 games scheduled across the Norfolk metro area this weekend, including nine games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Norfolk Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend include Bayside as they travel to take on No. 4 Green Run, and Warhill hosting No. 22 Poquoson.

Norfolk Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025

There are 32 Norfolk high school football games in Virginia on Friday, October 17, 2025. The first game, Colonel Richardson vs Nandua, starts at 6:00 PM.

The game of the week is highlighted by Grassfield vs Oscar Smith at 7:00 PM. The final game, Poquoson vs Warhill, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Norfolk Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Full list of Friday Norfolk metro games:

Bayside vs. Green Run

Bertie vs. John A. Holmes

Brunswick vs. Franklin

Camden County vs. Perquimans

Charles City vs. Middlesex

Christchurch School vs. Bishop Sullivan Catholic

Colonel Richardson vs. Nandua

Cox vs. Tallwood

Currituck County vs. Martin County

Currituck County vs. Riverside

Deep Creek vs. Indian River

Denbigh vs. Warwick

Granby vs. Norfolk Academy

Grassfield vs. Oscar Smith

Greensville County vs. Southampton

Hertford County vs. Northeastern

Jamestown vs. Grafton

Kellam vs. Princess Anne

Kempsville vs. First Colonial

Lake Taylor vs. Churchland

Lafayette vs. Gloucester

Lakeland vs. King's Fork

Manteo vs. Gates County

Maury vs. Norcom

Nansemond River vs. Hickory

Norview vs. Washington

Northampton vs. John Marshall

Pasquotank County vs. First Flight

Poquoson vs. Warhill

Salem vs. Ocean Lakes

Surry County vs. Windsor

Western Branch vs. Great Bridge

Published
