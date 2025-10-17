Norfolk Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 17, 2025
There are 36 games scheduled across the Norfolk metro area this weekend, including nine games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Norfolk Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include Bayside as they travel to take on No. 4 Green Run, and Warhill hosting No. 22 Poquoson.
Norfolk Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025
There are 32 Norfolk high school football games in Virginia on Friday, October 17, 2025. The first game, Colonel Richardson vs Nandua, starts at 6:00 PM.
The game of the week is highlighted by Grassfield vs Oscar Smith at 7:00 PM. The final game, Poquoson vs Warhill, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Norfolk Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday Norfolk metro games:
Bayside vs. Green Run
Bertie vs. John A. Holmes
Brunswick vs. Franklin
Camden County vs. Perquimans
Charles City vs. Middlesex
Christchurch School vs. Bishop Sullivan Catholic
Colonel Richardson vs. Nandua
Cox vs. Tallwood
Currituck County vs. Martin County
Currituck County vs. Riverside
Deep Creek vs. Indian River
Denbigh vs. Warwick
Granby vs. Norfolk Academy
Grassfield vs. Oscar Smith
Greensville County vs. Southampton
Hertford County vs. Northeastern
Jamestown vs. Grafton
Kellam vs. Princess Anne
Kempsville vs. First Colonial
Lake Taylor vs. Churchland
Lafayette vs. Gloucester
Lakeland vs. King's Fork
Manteo vs. Gates County
Maury vs. Norcom
Nansemond River vs. Hickory
Norview vs. Washington
Northampton vs. John Marshall
Pasquotank County vs. First Flight
Poquoson vs. Warhill
Salem vs. Ocean Lakes
Surry County vs. Windsor
Western Branch vs. Great Bridge
View full Norfolk metro scoreboard
