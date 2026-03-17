Vote: Who is Central Florida High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? - March 17, 2026

Central Florida high school girls’ basketball teams powered to impressive finishes in the 2025-26 season.

Area teams in seven classifications advanced to FHSAA state semifinals, with four finishing as runner-up.

We nominated seven athletes for Central Florida Girls Basketball Player of the Week for performances in FHSAA state semifinal/championship games played March 5-14, 2026.

Congratulations to the winner for games played Feb. 23-28, 2026: Gateway PG Ashlynn Day.

We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, March 22. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:

Gabriella Fortius, SF/PF, Ocoee

Senior had 10 points and nine rebounds for a near double-double in a 31-26 loss to longtime power Winter Haven in the Class 7A state semifinals.

Valeria Munoz, PG, Lake Highland Prep

Star senior exploded for 20 points to march the Highlanders past Bolles, 64-52, in the Class 3A state semifinals.

Jaiden Peterson, G, Bishop Moore

Super sophomore erupted for 19 points, four rebounds and three steals to propel the Hornets past Booker, 81-48, in the Class 4A state semifinals.

Alyssa Marino, PG, Kissimmee Gateway

Star senior scored 16 points and dished out two assists in a 54-41 loss to Booker T. Washington in the Class 5A state semifinals.

Carleyssia Wallace, SF, Bayside

The 6-foot senior had 14 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double and added two assists and three steals to power the Bears past Bartram Trail, 50-43, in the Class 6A state semifinals.

Gianna Conklin-Jones, SG, Holy Trinity Episcopal

Talented junior had 12 points, two rebounds, three assists and two steals in a close 49-44 loss to Miami Country Day in the Class 2A state semifinals.

Breyanna Blount, C, Orlando Christian Prep

The 6-foot-4 senior exploded for 18 points and 13 rebounds for a double-double in a 57-49 victory against Seacrest Country Day in the Class 1A state semifinals.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes, one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962