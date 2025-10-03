High School

Norfolk Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 3, 2025

Get Norfolk metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Virginia high school football season continues on Friday, October 3

Liberty Christian senior running back gets the nod as High School on SI's 2024 Virginia High School Football Player of the Year after rushing for 2,349 yards and 41 touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs to a second straight Virginia Class 3 state championships
There are 41 games scheduled across the Norfolk metro area this weekend, including ten games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Norfolk Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend include No. 1 Oscar Smith as they travel to take on Hickory, and No. 4 Green Run hosts Salem.

Norfolk Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025

There are 38 Norfolk high school football games in Virginia on Friday, highlighted by Maury vs Washington at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Norfolk Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Full list of Friday Norfolk metro games:

Arcadia vs. Franklin

Bertie vs. Manteo

Bethel vs. Heritage

Bishop Sullivan Catholic vs. Nansemond-Suffolk Academy

Bruton vs. Gloucester

Brunswick vs. Windsor

Camden County vs. John A. Holmes

Churchland vs. Norview

Cox vs. Ocean Lakes

Currituck County vs. Northeastern

Deep Creek vs. Lakeland

First Colonial vs. Princess Anne

First Flight vs. Martin County

First Flight vs. Riverside

Gates County vs. Perquimans

Grafton vs. Lafayette

Granby vs. Manor

Grassfield vs. King's Fork

Great Bridge vs. Nansemond River

Green Run vs. Salem

Greensville County vs. Surry County

Hampton Roads Academy vs. Isle of Wight Academy

Henry vs. Salem

Hertford County vs. Pasquotank County

Hickory vs. Oscar Smith

Highland Springs vs. Phoebus

Indian River vs. Western Branch

Jamestown vs. Poquoson

Kellam vs. Tallwood

Kempsville vs. Landstown

Lake Taylor vs. Norcom

Menchville vs. Warwick

Middlesex vs. Northampton

Nandua vs. Washington

New Kent vs. York

Smithfield vs. Tabb

Southampton vs. Sussex Central

Washington vs. Maury

View full Norfolk metro scoreboard

