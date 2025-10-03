Norfolk Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 3, 2025
There are 41 games scheduled across the Norfolk metro area this weekend, including ten games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Norfolk Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include No. 1 Oscar Smith as they travel to take on Hickory, and No. 4 Green Run hosts Salem.
Norfolk Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025
There are 38 Norfolk high school football games in Virginia on Friday, highlighted by Maury vs Washington at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Norfolk Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday Norfolk metro games:
Arcadia vs. Franklin
Bertie vs. Manteo
Bethel vs. Heritage
Bishop Sullivan Catholic vs. Nansemond-Suffolk Academy
Bruton vs. Gloucester
Brunswick vs. Windsor
Camden County vs. John A. Holmes
Churchland vs. Norview
Cox vs. Ocean Lakes
Currituck County vs. Northeastern
Deep Creek vs. Lakeland
First Colonial vs. Princess Anne
First Flight vs. Martin County
First Flight vs. Riverside
Gates County vs. Perquimans
Grafton vs. Lafayette
Granby vs. Manor
Grassfield vs. King's Fork
Great Bridge vs. Nansemond River
Green Run vs. Salem
Greensville County vs. Surry County
Hampton Roads Academy vs. Isle of Wight Academy
Henry vs. Salem
Hertford County vs. Pasquotank County
Hickory vs. Oscar Smith
Highland Springs vs. Phoebus
Indian River vs. Western Branch
Jamestown vs. Poquoson
Kellam vs. Tallwood
Kempsville vs. Landstown
Lake Taylor vs. Norcom
Menchville vs. Warwick
Middlesex vs. Northampton
Nandua vs. Washington
New Kent vs. York
Smithfield vs. Tabb
Southampton vs. Sussex Central
Washington vs. Maury
View full Norfolk metro scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.