Norfolk Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 5, 2025
There are 44 Norfolk metro high school football games in Virginia this weekend, including seven games featuring regionally ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Norfolk Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Norfolk Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5, 2025
The marquee matchup this Friday highlights No. 1 Oscar Smith vs No. 15 Warwick, and No. 2 Maury vs No. 4 Varina. You can follow every game live on our Norfolk Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday games:
Amelia County vs Franklin
Bethel vs Churchland
Christchurch School vs Isle of Wight Academy
Cox vs Bayside
Currituck County vs Camden County
Dinwiddie vs Granby
Grafton vs York
Hampton vs Lake Taylor
Heritage vs Washington
Hertford County vs Bertie
Hickory vs Manor
Hobgood Academy vs Norfolk Christian
John A. Holmes vs Northeastern
Kellam vs Green Run
Kelly vs King's Fork
Lancaster vs Surry County
Maury vs Varina
Menchville vs Nansemond River
Middlesex vs Northumberland
Nansemond-Suffolk Academy vs Atlantic Shores Christian
New Kent vs Poquoson
Norfolk Academy vs Hampton Roads Academy
Northampton vs Washington
Nottoway vs Greensville County
Ocean Lakes vs First Colonial
Oscar Smith vs Warwick
Perquimans vs Pasquotank County
Prince Edward County vs Windsor
Princess Anne vs Kempsville
Randolph-Henry vs Arcadia
Southampton vs John Marshall
Sussex Central vs Lakeland
Tabb vs Bruton
Tallwood vs Landstown
Warhill vs Lafayette
Western Branch vs Bishop Sullivan Catholic
Wise vs King's Fork
Woodside vs Grassfield
