Norfolk Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 5, 2025

Get Norfolk metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Norfolk high school football season continues on through Week 2.

Maury completed a dominant run through the 2024 Virginia high school football season, going 15-0 for a second straight year, and winning a second straight Class 5 state championship.
There are 44 Norfolk metro high school football games in Virginia this weekend, including seven games featuring regionally ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Norfolk Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Norfolk Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5, 2025

The marquee matchup this Friday highlights No. 1 Oscar Smith vs No. 15 Warwick, and No. 2 Maury vs No. 4 Varina. You can follow every game live on our Norfolk Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Full list of Friday games:

Amelia County vs Franklin

Bethel vs Churchland

Christchurch School vs Isle of Wight Academy

Cox vs Bayside

Currituck County vs Camden County

Dinwiddie vs Granby

Grafton vs York

Hampton vs Lake Taylor

Heritage vs Washington

Hertford County vs Bertie

Hickory vs Manor

Hobgood Academy vs Norfolk Christian

John A. Holmes vs Northeastern

Kellam vs Green Run

Kelly vs King's Fork

Lancaster vs Surry County

Maury vs Varina

Menchville vs Nansemond River

Middlesex vs Northumberland

Nansemond-Suffolk Academy vs Atlantic Shores Christian

New Kent vs Poquoson

Norfolk Academy vs Hampton Roads Academy

Northampton vs Washington

Nottoway vs Greensville County

Ocean Lakes vs First Colonial

Oscar Smith vs Warwick

Perquimans vs Pasquotank County

Prince Edward County vs Windsor

Princess Anne vs Kempsville

Randolph-Henry vs Arcadia

Southampton vs John Marshall

Sussex Central vs Lakeland

Tabb vs Bruton

Tallwood vs Landstown

Warhill vs Lafayette

Western Branch vs Bishop Sullivan Catholic

Wise vs King's Fork

Woodside vs Grassfield

