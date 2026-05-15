Winslow Township Faces Major Transition After Coach Departure, QB Transfer

Winslow Township High School’s two-time defending New Jersey state football champion Eagles entered a period of transition when their own Bill Belton, the head coach behind NJSIAA Public Group 4 titles, left his alma mater to become the new head coach at St. Augustine Prep last month. The departure of the former Penn State standout running back left a major void at a program built on recent excellence, forcing the Eagles into an off-season of major transition.

A Massive Offseason Shift

In addition to losing its head coach, the blow to Winslow Township's offseason changes continued when junior quarterback Jalen Parker, the all-time New Jersey high school career leader with 107 touchdown passes, announced in April his transfer to Gloucester Catholic for the 2026 season.

In 2025 Parker threw for 3,048 yards and 40 regular-season touchdowns, adding two more in the state final while completing 194 of 310 passes. His arm talent, pocket presence, and ability to make plays under pressure made Winslow difficult to defend in critical moments. Losing the state’s most prolific passer alongside their head coach leaves major production to replace that will define the challenge facing the new regime.

White Takes Over the Program

Known throughout South Jersey as an innovative offensive mind and respected mentor, White built a strong reputation during assistant coaching stops that included a successful run at Timber Creek Regional High School, where he helped guide one of the area’s premier football programs to championship success. White later emerged as one of South Jersey’s top offensive coordinators, becoming known for his player development, creativity, and leadership on the sidelines.

White brings a proven ability to design explosive, tempo-driven attacks that create mismatches and generate big numbers, similar to the style that fueled Winslow’s recent dominance. He inherits a roster that still features talent on both sides of the ball and a community deeply invested in its football team. The Eagles finished 2025 ranked No. 5 in the final High School on SI State Rankings and averaged 36 points per game during their title-winning seasons. Maintaining that production without Belton and Parker will test White’s creativity and leadership abilities.

A Proven Winner Departs on Top

Belton compiled a 42-9 record over four seasons at Winslow, capturing three straight sectional titles and state championships in 2024 and 2025. The 2024 team went a perfect 14-0. Last season the Eagles finished 12-2, closing with an 11-game winning streak and a 34-21 comeback victory over Ramapo in the Group 4 final at Rutgers’ SHI Stadium. More than 30 players advanced to college programs during his tenure, while the team’s GPA showed steady improvement.

Belton brought key assistants with him to St. Augustine, including defensive coordinator Myles Nash and wide receivers coach Everett Wormley, both former Rutgers players. He plans to run a similar spread offense tailored to his new roster.

St. Augustine Prep Gains a Leader Built for the Job

At St. Augustine, a program coming off a 7-4 season, Belton was praised by Athletic Director Mike Rizzo in a press release issued by the school as someone who “embodies the values of St. Augustine Prep.” In an interview with High School on SI, Belton called the campus “a beautiful place to be” and highlighted the blend of high-level football and strong academics. Leaving Winslow was emotional. “It was really difficult breaking the news to my players,” he said. “We built something great there.”

South Jersey Football Eyes the Eagles Closely

As the 2026 season approaches, Winslow will remain one of the state’s most closely watched programs. The central question is whether White can orchestrate another championship run amid unprecedented turnover. With his offensive acumen and the championship DNA from the Belton era still present, White possesses the tools to deliver. The two-time defending state champions may look different, but the lofty expectations in Atco remain firm.