Old school Virginia CB Khalid Rainer on the way to 30 offers
Player highlight films are for college coaches to learn more about a given prospect; for the rest of us, watching guys like Khalid Rainer is a hype video that will get you pumped up for the rest of the day. Rainer (6-0, 175) is an old school corner that can cover, play the run, and loves to hit. With all the skills of a future four-star, college programs have given over 20 offers to the 2027 talent.
Richmond’s Trinity Episcopal (VA) is preparing Rainer to play in any next level defense.
“We run Cover 4, Cover 0, Cover 1, Cover 3, Tampa 2, Regular 2, Cloud 3, and blitzes off the edge with the corner as well,” Rainer stated. “I played corner, nickel, free safety, and outside linebacker. I was all around the DB area.”
The speed to cover top receivers is being further developed on the track.
“I am running indoor right now; the 55 and 4x2,” Rainer said. "Our 4x2 has already qualified for state.”
Reporting being in the mid-20s in scholarships, some of the teams after Rainer include Syracuse, West Virginia, Duke, USC, Penn State, Michigan State, Duke, and Michigan.
The squads showing interest in Rainer were listed, “Tennessee, Minnesota, Clemson – I like them a lot. Kentucky and Wisconsin are also showing interest.”
Insight on what college coaches are telling Rainer when receiving offers was given, “They like how physical and versatile I am in the back set. Most DBs don’t do the physical part, they look for interceptions. Most DBs don’t like putting their face in there and hitting.”
Tennessee, Penn State, and Duke hosted the All-Virginia Prep League DB for games this fall.
Tennessee: “I got to talk to coach (Willie) Martinez, their DB coach; he’s a great coach. I felt the vibe there. Tennessee has a great atmosphere, one of the best seen. I love their coaches. The vibe was there.”
Penn State: “With Penn State, coach (James) Franklin and coach (Anthony) Poindexter (DB), we chatted it up. They said we will make it hard for you to not commit here; I liked that. That made me feel wanted. That was big. I loved the atmosphere. Their facilities, of course, were nice. They kept everything organized and clean; it was nice.”
Duke: “That was great. They also made me feel at home; they had great hospitality. I love Duke. It had been a while since I had been there. They showed me around their new facilities; I loved it. Duke is a great school.”
More P4 visits are in the works for Rainer.
“I will for sure go to Virginia Tech,” Rainer shared. “I plan on going to Michigan State very soon, South Carolina for sure, and I am trying to visit USC.”
Rainer spoke about his relationship with the Hokies’ staff.
“When coach (Chris) Marve (DC) was fired, that was big,” Rainer said. "I talk to coach Cheetah (Derek Jones – CB) and coach (Pierson) Prioleau (DB) there. Coach (Brent) Pry brings a good vibe. Virginia Tech is a great school. They are recruiting me heavy; they make you feel special. I will always say that about Virginia Tech. Coach “Moys” (Mike Moyseenko – TE) always shows up with the love. He’s a good guy.”