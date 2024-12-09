Virginia 2026 4-star WR Davion Brown has 31 offers and counting
Davion Brown has built his high school career around being the best athlete on the field that can do anything asked of him. At Richmond’s (VA) Trinity Episcopal, Brown (6-3, 190) has been featured in all three phases of the game with collegiate glory awaiting him as a receiver. The recruiting process is still wide open for the four-star with 31 offers to mull over.
On the gridiron, Brown can be seen at receiver, safety, running back, kick and punt return. That 4.41 speed posted at a Future 50 camp produced 946 yards off 42 receptions with 10 touchdowns in the Titans’ eight games played this season.
“I improved a lot as a receiver this season,” Brown said. “I didn’t play receiver a lot last year. Off the formations we ran, I played a lot of running back last year, but not as much at receiver. That was one of the big things that happened this year. My route running has gotten better, and I was crafting my game and getting better each and every little thing.”
In addition to playing basketball and possibly competing in track, Brown has football on his mind this winter and spring.
“My focus is on perfecting my craft,” Brown stated. “I’m working on my hips. You can get better at everything; you are never polished. My focus is on getting better. This will be my senior year; I want to win a state championship. I want us to get better as a team, not just with myself, but as a team.”
Fall visits were taken to Virginia, Penn State, and Tennessee. The trip to Happy Valley was detailed.
“It was great,” Brown shared. “I love the atmosphere there and their coaches. It is always love when I go there. That is a school that is recruiting me hard.”
The Volunteers made a lasting impression.
“Tennessee has a great atmosphere; that was my first time there,” Brown said. “I really love the coaches and how they run their program. I like their culture.”
Another offer could come from an ACC powerhouse.
“Clemson, they are recruiting me hard,” Brown shared. “They are at the top of schools recruiting me but haven’t offered yet.”
The teams most active in the Class of 2026 prospect’s recruitment were listed, “Schools recruiting me hard are Syracuse, Penn State, Tennessee, Michigan State, and Virginia Tech. There are plenty of schools reaching out.”
The growing rapport with the Orange’s coaching staff was elaborated upon by Brown, “That relationship is very good. They are building a program there. I love what they are doing with their receivers. They are recruiting me hard and showing me that they want me. They are showing me that I am a fit for their program.”
Brown continued talking about the coaching staffs that are getting their message across on how he can help win ball games.
“I talk to Penn State about it,” Brown stated. “A lot of schools have said how they would use me. Syracuse has been big on showing me how I would be played when I got there. Their receivers are good, and they are building something. I want to see how they keep it going next year and how they keep recruiting me. Penn State, I’ve had a relationship with them forever. It is always nice to go there. I have a really good relationship with them. That is one of the biggest things for me, relationships with coaches.”
Junior Days in the New Year will be taken. How Brown will approach the rest of his recruiting journey is still being developed.
“I haven’t made a decision on my recruiting,” Brown shared. “It’ll be about how I feel at the time. However long it takes is how long it takes; I am not rushing my process.”
Brown jumped fully into the recruiting scene as a sophomore by producing 584 receiving yards off 34 receptions with five touchdowns, 366 yards on the ground off 29 totes with three more scores, and snagging a pick.