Richmond Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 24, 2025
There are 39 games scheduled across the Richmond metro area this weekend, including eight games featuring statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Richmond Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include No. 15 Trinity as they travel to take on Glen Allen, and Meadowbrook vs No. 18 Dinwiddie.
Richmond Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24, 2025
There are 30 Richmond high school football games in Virginia on Friday, October 24, 2025. The first game, Dinwiddie vs Meadowbrook, starts at 6:00 PM.
The game of the week is highlighted by Highland Springs vs Hermitage at 7:00 PM. The final game, Northumberland vs Essex, starts at 8:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Richmond Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday Richmond metro games:
Appomattox County at Campbell
Bird at Cosby
Buckingham at Nottoway
Caroline at Courtland
Colonial Beach at Rappahannock
Collegiate at Norfolk Academy
Culpeper County at James Monroe
Deep Run at Thomas Jefferson
Eastern View at King George
Essex at Northumberland
Franklin at Sussex Central
Freeman at Godwin
Glen Allen at Trinity Episcopal
Goochland at Monticello
Greensville County at Windsor
Hanover at Henrico
Hermitage at Highland Springs
James River at Midlothian
Jamestown at Smithfield
John Marshall at Tucker
King William at Mechanicsville
Louisa County at Orange County
Lunenburg Central at Prince Edward County
Manchester at Powhatan
Matoaca at Prince George
Mathews at West Point
Meadowbrook at Dinwiddie
New Kent at Warhill
Southampton at Surry County
Tucker at Henry (appears as "Dale" visiting "Henry" in the data)
