Richmond Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 24, 2025

Get Richmond area schedules and scores as the 2025 Virginia high school football season continues on Friday, October 24

Battlefield Bobcats vs North Stafford Wolverines - Aug 28, 2025
There are 39 games scheduled across the Richmond metro area this weekend, including eight games featuring statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Richmond Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend include No. 15 Trinity as they travel to take on Glen Allen, and Meadowbrook vs No. 18 Dinwiddie.

Richmond Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24, 2025

There are 30 Richmond high school football games in Virginia on Friday, October 24, 2025. The first game, Dinwiddie vs Meadowbrook, starts at 6:00 PM.

The game of the week is highlighted by Highland Springs vs Hermitage at 7:00 PM. The final game, Northumberland vs Essex, starts at 8:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Richmond Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Full list of Friday Richmond metro games:

Appomattox County at Campbell

Bird at Cosby

Buckingham at Nottoway

Caroline at Courtland

Colonial Beach at Rappahannock

Collegiate at Norfolk Academy

Culpeper County at James Monroe

Deep Run at Thomas Jefferson

Eastern View at King George

Essex at Northumberland

Franklin at Sussex Central

Freeman at Godwin

Glen Allen at Trinity Episcopal

Goochland at Monticello

Greensville County at Windsor

Hanover at Henrico

Hermitage at Highland Springs

James River at Midlothian

Jamestown at Smithfield

John Marshall at Tucker

King William at Mechanicsville

Louisa County at Orange County

Lunenburg Central at Prince Edward County

Manchester at Powhatan

Matoaca at Prince George

Mathews at West Point

Meadowbrook at Dinwiddie

New Kent at Warhill

Southampton at Surry County

Tucker at Henry (appears as "Dale" visiting "Henry" in the data)

Warhill at New Kent

