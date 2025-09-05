Roanoke Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 5, 2025
There are 33 Roanoke metro high school football games in Virginia this weekend. You can follow every game live on our Roanoke Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Roanoke Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5, 2025
The marquee matchup this Friday highlights Fleming vs Albemarle at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Roanoke Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday Games:
Abingdon vs Christiansburg
Albemarle vs Fleming
Alleghany vs Brookville
Amherst County vs George Washington
Appomattox County vs Rustburg
Arcadia vs Randolph-Henry
Auburn vs Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy
Bath County vs Buffalo Gap
Bassett vs Gretna
Bland-Rocky Gap vs Craig County
Bridgeport vs Heritage
Byrd vs Hidden Valley
Campbell vs Cumberland
Carroll County vs Grayson County
Cave Spring vs Northside
Chatham vs Tunstall
Covenant vs Hargrave Military Academy
Craig County vs Bland-Rocky Gap
Dan River vs Halifax County
Eastern Montgomery vs Rural Retreat
Fort Chiswell vs Wythe
Franklin County vs Salem
Galax vs Graham
Glass vs Henry
Glenvar vs Liberty
Holston vs Narrows
James River vs Blacksburg
Jefferson Forest vs Staunton River
McCluer vs Page County
Magna Vista vs Martinsville
Nelson County vs Stonewall Jackson
Radford vs Giles
Rockbridge County vs Turner Ashby
Tazewell vs Pulaski County
