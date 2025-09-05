High School

Roanoke Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 5, 2025

Get Roanoke metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Virginia high school football season continues on through Week 2.

CJ Vafiadis

Phoebus knocked off then No. 2 Highland Springs, 23-7, in its season opener and the Phantoms have climbed two spots to two take over the No. 2 spot in this week's Virginia Top High School Football Rankings.
There are 33 Roanoke metro high school football games in Virginia this weekend. You can follow every game live on our Roanoke Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Roanoke Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5, 2025

The marquee matchup this Friday highlights Fleming vs Albemarle at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Roanoke Metro High School Football Scoreboard. 

Full list of Friday Games:

Abingdon vs Christiansburg

Albemarle vs Fleming

Alleghany vs Brookville

Amherst County vs George Washington

Appomattox County vs Rustburg

Arcadia vs Randolph-Henry

Auburn vs Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy

Bath County vs Buffalo Gap

Bassett vs Gretna

Bland-Rocky Gap vs Craig County

Bridgeport vs Heritage

Buffalo Gap vs Bath County

Byrd vs Hidden Valley

Campbell vs Cumberland

Carroll County vs Grayson County

Cave Spring vs Northside

Chatham vs Tunstall

Covenant vs Hargrave Military Academy

Craig County vs Bland-Rocky Gap

Dan River vs Halifax County

Eastern Montgomery vs Rural Retreat

Fort Chiswell vs Wythe

Franklin County vs Salem

Galax vs Graham

Glass vs Henry

Glenvar vs Liberty

Holston vs Narrows

James River vs Blacksburg

Jefferson Forest vs Staunton River

McCluer vs Page County

Magna Vista vs Martinsville

Nelson County vs Stonewall Jackson

Radford vs Giles

Rockbridge County vs Turner Ashby

Tazewell vs Pulaski County

