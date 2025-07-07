High School

Staunton River's Kailynne Keister Voted Virginia High School Softball Player of the Year for 2025

The sophomore was also named First Team All District, All-Region Shortstop, and All-Region Player of the Year

Congratulations to Staunton River's Kailynne Keister on being voted High School on SI Virginia Softball Player of the Year for the 2025 season.

Keister, a sophomore shortstop on Staunton River's team, finished with 12 home runs, 35 hits, 30 RBIs 32 runs, nine stolen bases, and a .486 batting average. She was named First Team All District, All-Region Shortstop, and All-Region Player of the Year.

Keister led the poll with 58.69% of votes, while Marissa Bernheimer, a junior on Western Branch, was the only other nominee to come close and finished second with 38.04% of votes.

