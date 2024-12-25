Top 25 Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (12/25/2024)
There is a new No. 1 in the Virginia boys high school basketball Top 25 with holiday tournament play starting up.
John Marshall (7-0) has the top spot in advance of its trip to Raleigh, N.C. for the John Wall Holiday Invitational. The Justices will play Clayton (N.C.) in the Colby White bracket opening round Thursday.
Oak Hill Academy is No. 2 followed by Paul VI Catholic. Oak Hill reached the semifinals of the Iolani Classic in Hawaii where Paul VI lost twice and finished eighth.
Highland School and Bishop Denis J. O’Connell round out the Top 5. St. Christopher’s School debuts in this week’s poll at No. 14.
1. JOHN MARSHALL (7-0)
Previous rank: 2
The Justices will play at John Wall Invitational in North Carolina starting Thursday.
2. OAK HILL ACADEMY (13-2)
Previous rank: 3
The Warriors placed fourth at the Iolani Classic in Hawaii.
3. PAUL VI CATHOLIC (6-3)
Previous rank: 1
The Panthers finished eighth at the Iolani Classic in Hawaii.
4. HIGHLAND SCHOOL (15-3)
Previous rank: 4
The Hawks will play at the John Wall Invitational starting Thursday.
5. BISHOP DENIS J. O’CONNELL (7-3)
Previous rank: 5
The Knights, who rebounded from two losses at the Hoops in Paradise tournament in The Bahamas with a win over Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) rival DeMatha Catholic (Md.), will play at the Beach Ball Classic in South Carolina starting Friday.
6. WOODSIDE (7-0)
Previous rank: 6
The Wolverines have won 17 straight games dating back to last season.
7. BISHOP IRETON (7-1)
Previous rank: 7
The Cardinals will play at the King Cotton Classic in Arkansas starting Friday.
8. HAYFIELD (4-2)
Previous rank: 8
The Hawks fell to then-No. 2 John Marshall, 67-41.
9. SOUTH LAKES (6-1)
Previous rank: 9
The Seahawks, who defeated reigning Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA A) champ Mount St. Joseph in the finale of Champions Classic, will play at the Governor’s Challenge in Salisbury, Md. starting Friday.
10. ST. STEPHENS & ST. AGNES (8-2)
Previous rank: 10
The Saints will play at the Governor’s Challenge starting Friday.
11.BLUE RIDGE SCHOOL (11-0)
Previous rank: 11
The Barons will play at the Lowcountry Roundball Classic in South Carolina starting Friday.
12. ST. ANNE’S BELFIELD (4-4)
Previous rank: 12
The Saints, who lost to No. 4 Highland School, will play at the John Wall Holiday Invitational in North Carolina starting Thursday.
13. HAMPTON (6-2)
Previous rank: 13
The Crabbers will host Green Run Saturday.
14. ST. CHRISTOPHER’S SCHOOL (5-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Saints will play at the Benedictine Capital City Classic at Benedictine College Prep starting Thursday.
15. DR. CARTER G. WOODSON (5-2)
Previous rank: 18
The Cavaliers will play at the William Allen Holiday Tournament in Pennsylvania Friday and Saturday.
16. YORKTOWN (7-1)
Previous rank: 16
The Patriots will play at the Ron Eagle Classic at Middletown (Md.) Friday and Saturday.
17. LLOYD C. BIRD (5-1)
Previous rank: 14
The Skyhawks, who dropped their first game of the season to St. Christopher’s (90-73), will play at Nansemond River Saturday.
18. KING’S FORK (3-1)
Previous rank: 15
The Bulldogs dropped their first game of the season to then-No. 18 Carter G. Woodson, host their holiday tournament Saturday and Sunday.
19. NORTHSIDE (6-0)
Previous rank: 19
The undefeated Vikings will host their holiday invitational starting Thursday.
20. RIVERSIDE (6-1)
Previous rank: 20
The Ram, who dropped their first game of the season to St. Augustine Prep (N.J.), will play at the Briar Woods (Va.) Holiday Classic starting Thursday.
21. EPISCOPAL (4-3)
Previous rank: 21
The Titans fell to Maryland schools St. Paul’s School and McDonogh School at Laker Invitational at Boys’ Latin School (Md.)
22. TRINITY EPISCOPAL (7-2)
Previous rank: 22
The Saints, who lost to St. Christopher’s School, play Petersburg at the Highland Springs Showcase Saturday.
23. FAIRFAX CHRISTIAN SCHOOL (5-4)
Previous rank: 23
The Cardinals will play at the Palm Beach Holiday Classic in Florida starting Friday.
24. EVERGREEN CHRISTIAN SCHOOL (13-3)
Previous rank: 24
The Eagles have won three straight games.
25. GEORGE WASHINGTON (7-0)
Previous rank: 25
The Eagles will host the Harry Johnson Holiday Classic starting Thursday.