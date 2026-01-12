Top 25 Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Rankings - Jan. 12, 2026
There’s no change in the upper half of the latest High School on SI Virginia boys basketball Top 25 as nationally-ranked Saint Paul VI Catholic firmly holds at No. 1.
Bishop Denis J. O’Connell, Oak Hill Academy, Highland School and Petersburg remain in the Top 5. The second 5 features The Gillion Academy, Landstown, Bishop Ireton, Westfield and The Fairfax Christian School.
Woodside returns to the Top 25 at No. 23 with Hampton debuting this week at No. 22.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia boys basketball Top 25:
1. SAINT PAUL VI CATHOLIC
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 14-1
The Panthers ran their winning streak to 10 with a 56-52 win over Davidson Day School (N.C.) at the Capitol Hoops Challenge in Maryland.
2. BISHOP DENIS J. O’CONNELL
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 13-3
The Knights defeated DePaul College Prep (Ill.) after a loss to Archbishop Carroll (D.C.).
3. OAK HILL ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 14-4
The Warriors play Montverde Academy (Fla.) Saturday.
4. HIGHLAND SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 12-3
The Hawks defeated Prince George’s Christian Academy (Md.), 52-49.
5. PETERSBURG
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 7-4
The Crimson Wave defeated Hopewell, 65-35.
6. THE GILLION ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 13-7
The Lions lost to both games at the Grind Session in Kentucky.
7. LANDSTOWN
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 11-2
The Eagles defeated then-No. 22 Green Run (53-44) and Patriot (70-62).
8. BISHOP IRETON
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 10-4
The Cardinals lost to No. 1 Saint Paul VI Catholic and District of Columbia No. 1 Saint John’s College.
9. WESTFIELD
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 13-1
The Bulldogs defeated Patriot (75-65) and Chantilly (75-38).
10. THE FAIRFAX CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 17-1
Fairfax rebounded from their first loss to the season to Clinton Grace Christian (Md.) with two victories at the Capitol Hoops Challenge.
11. ALBEMARLE
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 12-1
The Patriots won three games last week by double digits.
12. BLUE RIDGE SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 15-2
The Barons defeated Eastern Mennonite and Hargrave Military Academy.
13. LAKE TAYLOR
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 11-0
The Titans defeated Churchland and First Flight (N.C.)
14. OSCAR SMITH
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 6-0
The Tigers defeated Hickory, 59-39.
15. EPISCOPAL
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 10-2
The Maroon defeated Smith Jewish Day School and Maret School (D.C.) by a combined 84 points.
16. PATRIOT
Previous rank: No. 20
Record: 10-2
The Pioneers went 2-2 last week with losses to Westfield and Landstown.
17. NORVIEW
Previous rank: No. 21
Record: 9-1
The Tigers defeated Booker T. Washington (84-37) and John Marshall (66-61).
18. NANSEMOND RIVER
Previous rank: No. 22
Record: 9-3
The Warriors defeated Manor, then-No. 19 Catholic-Virginia Beach and Benedictine College Prep.
19. GREEN RUN
Previous rank: No. 23
Record: 10-2
The Stallions won three games last week by double-digits.
20. CATHOLIC-VIRGINIA BEACH
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 11-3
The Crusaders defeated then-No. 24 Saint Christopher’s School after a loss to then-No. 22 Nansemond River.
21. BROAD RUN
Previous rank: No. 25
Record: 10-0
The Spartans defeated Potomac Falls and Freedom.
22. HAMPTON
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 11-1
The Crabbers ran their winning streak to 11 with victories over Heritage and Princess Anne.
23. WOODSIDE
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 6-4
The Wolverines defeated then-No. 15 Denbigh and Phoebus before losing to Archbishop Carroll (D.C.)
24. DENBIGH
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 8-1
The Patriots defeated Kecoughtan after dropping their first game of the season to Woodside.
25 (tied). SAINT CHRISTOPHER’S SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 24
Record: 10-4
The Saints lost to Catholic-Virginia Beach after wins over Fork Union Military Academy and Steward School.
25 (tied). LLOYD C. BIRD
Previous rank: No. 25
Record: 6-0
The Skyhawks defeated Monacan (78-65) and Richmond High School of the Arts (71-45).