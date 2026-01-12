High School

Top 25 Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Rankings - Jan. 12, 2026

Woodside returns to the Top 25 this week and Hampton makes its debut

Derek Toney

The Hampton Crabbers have earned a spot in this week's Virginia boys basketball Top 25.
The Hampton Crabbers have earned a spot in this week's Virginia boys basketball Top 25. / Crabbers Mens Basketball/Ed Pugh

There’s no change in the upper half of the latest High School on SI Virginia boys basketball Top 25 as nationally-ranked Saint Paul VI Catholic firmly holds at No. 1.

Bishop Denis J. O’Connell, Oak Hill Academy, Highland School and Petersburg remain in the Top 5. The second 5 features The Gillion Academy, Landstown, Bishop Ireton, Westfield and The Fairfax Christian School.

Woodside returns to the Top 25 at No. 23 with Hampton debuting this week at No. 22.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia boys basketball Top 25:

1. SAINT PAUL VI CATHOLIC

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 14-1

The Panthers ran their winning streak to 10 with a 56-52 win over Davidson Day School (N.C.) at the Capitol Hoops Challenge in Maryland.

2. BISHOP DENIS J. O’CONNELL 

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 13-3

The Knights defeated DePaul College Prep (Ill.) after a loss to Archbishop Carroll (D.C.).

3. OAK HILL ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 14-4

The Warriors play Montverde Academy (Fla.) Saturday.

4. HIGHLAND SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 12-3

The Hawks defeated Prince George’s Christian Academy (Md.), 52-49.

5. PETERSBURG

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 7-4

The Crimson Wave defeated Hopewell, 65-35.

6. THE GILLION ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 13-7

The Lions lost to both games at the Grind Session in Kentucky.

7. LANDSTOWN 

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 11-2

The Eagles defeated then-No. 22 Green Run (53-44) and Patriot (70-62).

8. BISHOP IRETON 

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 10-4

The Cardinals lost to No. 1 Saint Paul VI Catholic and District of Columbia No. 1 Saint John’s College.

9. WESTFIELD 

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 13-1

The Bulldogs defeated Patriot (75-65) and Chantilly (75-38).

10. THE FAIRFAX CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 17-1

Fairfax rebounded from their first loss to the season to Clinton Grace Christian (Md.) with two victories at the Capitol Hoops Challenge.

11. ALBEMARLE 

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 12-1

The Patriots won three games last week by double digits.

12. BLUE RIDGE SCHOOL 

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 15-2

The Barons defeated Eastern Mennonite and Hargrave Military Academy.

13. LAKE TAYLOR

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 11-0

The Titans defeated Churchland and First Flight (N.C.)

14. OSCAR SMITH

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 6-0

The Tigers defeated Hickory, 59-39.

15. EPISCOPAL

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 10-2

The Maroon defeated Smith Jewish Day School and Maret School (D.C.) by a combined 84 points.

16. PATRIOT

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 10-2

The Pioneers went 2-2 last week with losses to Westfield and Landstown.

17. NORVIEW

Previous rank: No. 21

Record: 9-1

The Tigers defeated Booker T. Washington (84-37) and John Marshall (66-61).

18. NANSEMOND RIVER 

Previous rank: No. 22

Record: 9-3

The Warriors defeated Manor, then-No. 19 Catholic-Virginia Beach and Benedictine College Prep.

19. GREEN RUN 

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 10-2

The Stallions won three games last week by double-digits.

20. CATHOLIC-VIRGINIA BEACH

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 11-3

The Crusaders defeated then-No. 24 Saint Christopher’s School after a loss to then-No. 22 Nansemond River.

21. BROAD RUN

Previous rank: No. 25

Record: 10-0

The Spartans defeated Potomac Falls and Freedom.

22. HAMPTON

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 11-1

The Crabbers ran their winning streak to 11 with victories over Heritage and Princess Anne.

23. WOODSIDE

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 6-4

The Wolverines defeated then-No. 15 Denbigh and Phoebus before losing to Archbishop Carroll (D.C.) 

24. DENBIGH

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 8-1

The Patriots defeated Kecoughtan after dropping their first game of the season to Woodside.

25 (tied). SAINT CHRISTOPHER’S SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 24

Record: 10-4

The Saints lost to Catholic-Virginia Beach after wins over Fork Union Military Academy and Steward School.

25 (tied). LLOYD C. BIRD

Previous rank: No. 25

Record: 6-0

The Skyhawks defeated Monacan (78-65) and Richmond High School of the Arts (71-45).

Published
Derek Toney
DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

Home/Virginia