Top 25 Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (12/5/2024)
The 2024-25 high school boys basketball season in Virginia is shaping up to be one of the most competitive yet. With powerhouse programs like Paul VI Catholic and John Marshall leading the way, fans can expect thrilling action across the state. Paul VI, the defending WCAC champion, boasts a roster filled with young talent, while John Marshall is aiming for another Class 2 state title with their star-studded lineup. Meanwhile, Oak Hill Academy continues its tradition of excellence on the national stage, and Highland Academy’s Nate Ament is catching the attention of NBA scouts.
This year’s rankings highlight a mix of defending champions, emerging programs, and perennial contenders, from public school dynasties like Woodside and South Lakes to private school juggernauts like St. Anne’s-Belfield. Here’s a closer look at the Top 25 Virginia boys high school basketball teams for the 2024-25 season.
TOP 25 VIRGINIA BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL RANKINGS
1. Paul VI Catholic (2023-24 record: 33-2)
The Panthers will rely on a bevy of young talent, led by Jordan Smith, to defend their Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) championship.
2. John Marshall (25-3)
The Justices are the overwhelming favorite to claim another Class 2 state title with Richmond recruit Aiden Agrabright and Troy Henderson (Fordham) and junior forward LaDarius Givan (Missisippi State commit) leading the way.
3. Oak Hill Academy (7-0 in 2024-25; 24-7 last season)
The Warriors have another talented roster for EYBL national play including seniors Deondra Lindsay and Francis Chukwudebelu.
4. Highland Academy (9-2 in 2024-25; 24-12 last season)
The Hawks may have the best player in the Class of 2025 in Nate Ament, whose skill-set have NBA evaluators counting the days before he becomes draft eligible.
5. Bishop Denis J. O’Connell (1-1 in 2024-25; 23-9 last season)
The Knights will try to make inroads in a mega-tough WCAC with seniors Wyatt Norton and Shane Lincoln.
6. South Lakes (1-0 in 2024-25; 26-2 last season)
The Seahawks look to go back-to-back as Class 6 state champs with the state’s top public school player in Michigan State signee Jordan Scott.
7. Woodside (1-0 in 2024-25; 27-1 last season)
With Virginia Commonwealth University-bound post Silas Barksdale headlining seven returning players, the Wolverines will aim for a third consecutive Class 5 state title.
8. St. Anne’s-Belfield (1-0 in 2024-25; 26-4 last season)
The Saints may be in position to overtake Paul VI as Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I champions with Virginia recruit Chance Mallory and Austin Williford (St. Joseph’s).
9. Hayfield (1-0 in 2024-25; 22-8 last season)
The Hawks, led by senior Parker Cage, will be hungry after missing a chance to 3-peat as Class 6 champions last season.
10. Hampton (0-1 in 2024-25; 25-2 last season)
The Crabbers will look to junior forwards Gavin Kay and Abraham Taft to defend their Class 4 state championship.
11. Miller School of Albemarle (1-2 in 2024-25; 29-7 last season)
The Mavericks seek a second straight VISAA Division II title with Virginia recruit Elijah Kelly and Ryan Crotty (Oklahoma State).
12. Bishop Ireton (1-1 in 2024-25; 18-12 last season)
The Cardinals looks to be competitive in the WCAC with junior point guard Silas Devilish.
13. Catholic (2-1 in 2024-25; 25-9 last season)
Led by Radford signee Ashton Walker, the Crusaders hope to challenge for the VISAA Division I title.
14. St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes (0-1 in 2024-25; 15-13 last season)
The Saints look to push Bullis School and Georgetown Prep in the Interstate Athletic Conference with Division I recruits Colin Pollock (Navy) and Riley Jacobs (UMBC) on the frontline.
15. Patriot (1-0 in 2024-25; 23-5 last season)
Despite graduating a talented senior class, the Pioneers will be a tough out come the Class 6 state playoffs with guards Kai Wilcox and Carter Crumity.
16. L.C. Bird (24-3)
The Skyhawks, with Daron Moore, Rahjeem Moore and John Uzochukwu, look to get back to the Class 5 state finals.
17. Westfield (1-0 in 2024-25; 12-13 last season)
The Bulldogs will rely on a strong junior class to have their bearings come the Class 6 state playoffs.
18. Dr. Carter .G. Woodson (0-1 in 2024-25; 16-10 last season)
The Cavaliers’ aspirations this season may hinge on guard Kaylen Chilton following up his breakout freshman campaign last season.
19. Blue Ridge School (3-0 in 2024-25; 24-11 last season)
Johnathan Robinson and Colby White highlight the returners for the Barons, who lost to Paul VI Catholic in the VISAA Division I semifinals last season.’
20. King’s Fork (19-5)
The Bulldogs, led by seniors Adarius Boston, Jeremiah Morris and Khalil Caple, look to challenge defending Class 5 state champ Woodside.
21. Varina (22-2)
The Blue Devils look to reclaim the Class 4 state title with junior forward Caleb Straughter and sophomores Brian Mitchell and Kaleb Wyche.
22. St. Christopher’s School (0-1 in 2024-25; 25-8 last season)
Led by senior forward Stewart Cosby, the Saints hope to get back to VISAA Division I semifinals.
23. Landstown (1-0 in 2024-25; 21-5 last season)
The Eagles will lean on seniors nior wing Zaevion Cleveland and Alonzo Martinez to guide a young, but talented squad.
24. Fairfax Christian Academy (1-0 in 2024-25; 36-8 last season)
The Cardinals, who have no seniors, seek a second straight VISAA Division 3 chamnpionship.
25. Northside (1-0 in 2024-25; 28-3 last season)
The Class 3 champ Vikings are out for a 3-peat with the dynamic backcourt of Cy Hardy and Mykell Harvey.