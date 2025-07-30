Vote: Who Is The Top Returning Virginia High School Defensive Back in 2025?
With the fall season getting closer, it's time to highlight the top high school football players in Virginia.
Fans will get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best at their respective positions.
We've come to the final positional poll for the coming Virginia high school football season: defensive backs. You can check out the previous polls here: quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, offensive linemen, defensive linemen, linebackers.
There are many outstanding players in Virginia, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Let us know about other athletes worthy of attention.
Voting ends Friday, August 15
Andre Clarke Jr., Hermitage, Senior
Clarke is a four-star cornerback who committed to Michigan. As a junior, he recorded three interceptions, two pick sixes, seven pass break ups, 750-plus receiving yards, and 26 solo tackles.
Jayden Covil, Oscar Smith, Senior
Covil, a three-star recruit and Virginia commit, is coming off a VHSL Class 6 state championship season with the Tigers.
Jaziel Hart, North Cross, Senior
Hart is a four-star recruit who has committed to Penn State. Last year as a junior, he recorded three interceptions, two pick-sixes, 50-plus tackles, and 10-plus pass break ups.
Matt Williams, Maury, Junior
Williams is expected to have a huge junior season after the Commodores won back-to-back Virginia state championships.
Jaemarree Parker, Nansemond River, Senior
Parker is a three-star recruit who has received multiple Division I offers and just transferred from Western Branch to Nansemond River.
Jase Rhodes, North Cross, Senior
Rhodes is a three-star recruit who has committed to James Madison. He has received the honor of 1st Team All-State Defensive Back.
Shawn Church Jr., Green Run, Senior
Church is a three-star recruit who has received multiple offers and is expected to make a commitment announcement soon.
Kenaz Sullivan, North Stafford, Senior
Sullivan, a three-star recruit, recorded 61 tackles, three interceptions, and six pass breaks ups on defense last season as a junior.
Chase Geter, Stone Bridge, Senior
Geter is a three-star recruit who is committed to Syracuse. As a junior, he recorded 60 tackles, two interceptions, 10 pass break ups, two tackles for loss, and only four passes allowed. Geter then received honors such as 1st Team All-State Defensive Back and 1st Team All-Region & District Defensive Back and Kick Returner.
Brandon Murray, Battlefield, Senior
Murray is a three-star recruit who is committed to Rutgers. Last season on defense, he totaled 20 pass break ups, 21 tackles, four tackles for loss, and one interception, along with no touchdowns allowed.