Top 25 Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Rankings - Feb. 2, 2026

Princess Anne debuts in the Top 25 at No. 21; No. 24 E.C. Glass remains undefeated.

Princess Anne has made its debut in the Virginia boys basketball Top 25 rankings this week.
Princess Anne Boys Basketball/Jackson S.

Though its nationally-ranked girls’ program has captured most of the headlines this winter, the Princess Anne boys have put together an impressive regular season. The Cavaliers have a spot in the latest High School on SI Virginia boys basketball Top 25 poll. 

Princess Anne (15-4 overall) debuts at No. 21 after knocking off then-No. 20 Green Run over the weekend. Saint Paul VI Catholic remains No. 1 followed by Bishop Denis J. O’Connell, Oak Hill Academy, Petersburg and Highland School.

The rest of the Top 10 features The Fairfax Christian School, The Gillion Academy, Landstown, Bishop Ireton and Westfield.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia boys basketball Top 25:

1. SAINT PAUL VI CATHOLIC

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 20-2

The Panthers defeated No. 3 Oak Hill Academy, 77-56, at the A Very Melo Classic at Morgan State University.

2. BISHOP DENIS J. O’CONNELL 

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 16-5

The Knights lost to Wasatch Academy (Utah), 59-44.

3. OAK HILL ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 14-7

The Warriors lost to No. 1 Saint Paul VI Catholic at the A Very Melo Classic.

4. PETERSBURG

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 11-4

The Crimson Wave are scheduled to play Hopewell Tuesday.

5. HIGHLAND SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 16-7

The Hawks defeated then-No. 4 The Fairfax Christian School, 64-48, and Bethel Academy, 64-47.

6. THE FAIRFAX CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 23-3

Fairfax lost to then-No. 6 Highland School after routing Rosedale Christian Academy (Md.), 93-43.

7. THE GILLION ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 14-7

The Lions are scheduled to play Mount Zion Prep Academy (Md.) Wednesday.

8. LANDSTOWN 

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 17-3

The Eagles defeated Tallwood and Salem-Virginia Beach.

9. BISHOP IRETON 

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 12-7

The Cardinals are scheduled to play Saint Mary’s Ryken (Md.) Tuesday.

10. WESTFIELD 

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 17-1

The Bulldogs are scheduled to play Chantilly Monday.

11. ALBEMARLE 

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 17-1

The Patriots are scheduled to play Orange County Tuesday.

12. BLUE RIDGE SCHOOL 

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 20-2

The Barons are scheduled to play Roanoke Catholic Thursday.

13. EPISCOPAL

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 16-3

The Maroon defeated Bullis School (Md.), 71-69, and Saint Albans School (D.C.), 61-60.

14. PATRIOT

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 13-2

The Pioneers are scheduled to play Unity Reed Monday.

15. NORVIEW

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 14-2

The Pilots defeated Granby (81-46) and Manor (76-46).

16. CATHOLIC-VIRGINIA BEACH

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 20-3

The Crusaders posted double-digit wins against Cape Henry Collegiate, Nansemond-Suffolk Academy and Hampton Roads Academy.

17. HAMPTON

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 15-1

The Crabbers defeated then-No. 16 Denbigh, 65-40.

18. SAINT CHRISTOPHER’S SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 15-4

The Saints defeated Fork Union Military Academy, 72-30.

19. KING’S FORK

Previous rank: No. 21

Record: 12-4

The Bulldogs defeated Hickory (76-35) and Lakeland (87-59).

20. OSCAR SMITH

Previous rank: No. 22

Record: 13-2

The Tigers went 3-0 last week, defeating Western Branch, Great Bridge and Phoebus.

21. PRINCESS ANNE

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 15-4

The Stallions defeated Kempsville (63-51) and then-No. 20 Green Run (53-48).

22. GREEN RUN 

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 16-4

The Stallions lost to PRINCESS ANNE after a 55-49 win over Floyd E. Kellam.

23. NANSEMOND RIVER 

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 14-4

The Warriors defeated Grassfield (67-50) and Western Branch (66-43).

24. E.C. GLASS

Previous rank: No. 24

Record: 13-0

The Spartans are scheduled to play Heritage-Lynchburg Thursday.

25. HERITAGE-LEESBURG

Previous rank: No. 25

Record: 16-1

The Pride defeated Woodgrove, 55-49.

Published
DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

