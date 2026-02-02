Top 25 Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Rankings - Feb. 2, 2026
Though its nationally-ranked girls’ program has captured most of the headlines this winter, the Princess Anne boys have put together an impressive regular season. The Cavaliers have a spot in the latest High School on SI Virginia boys basketball Top 25 poll.
Princess Anne (15-4 overall) debuts at No. 21 after knocking off then-No. 20 Green Run over the weekend. Saint Paul VI Catholic remains No. 1 followed by Bishop Denis J. O’Connell, Oak Hill Academy, Petersburg and Highland School.
The rest of the Top 10 features The Fairfax Christian School, The Gillion Academy, Landstown, Bishop Ireton and Westfield.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia boys basketball Top 25:
1. SAINT PAUL VI CATHOLIC
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 20-2
The Panthers defeated No. 3 Oak Hill Academy, 77-56, at the A Very Melo Classic at Morgan State University.
2. BISHOP DENIS J. O’CONNELL
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 16-5
The Knights lost to Wasatch Academy (Utah), 59-44.
3. OAK HILL ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 14-7
The Warriors lost to No. 1 Saint Paul VI Catholic at the A Very Melo Classic.
4. PETERSBURG
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 11-4
The Crimson Wave are scheduled to play Hopewell Tuesday.
5. HIGHLAND SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 16-7
The Hawks defeated then-No. 4 The Fairfax Christian School, 64-48, and Bethel Academy, 64-47.
6. THE FAIRFAX CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 23-3
Fairfax lost to then-No. 6 Highland School after routing Rosedale Christian Academy (Md.), 93-43.
7. THE GILLION ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 14-7
The Lions are scheduled to play Mount Zion Prep Academy (Md.) Wednesday.
8. LANDSTOWN
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 17-3
The Eagles defeated Tallwood and Salem-Virginia Beach.
9. BISHOP IRETON
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 12-7
The Cardinals are scheduled to play Saint Mary’s Ryken (Md.) Tuesday.
10. WESTFIELD
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 17-1
The Bulldogs are scheduled to play Chantilly Monday.
11. ALBEMARLE
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 17-1
The Patriots are scheduled to play Orange County Tuesday.
12. BLUE RIDGE SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 20-2
The Barons are scheduled to play Roanoke Catholic Thursday.
13. EPISCOPAL
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 16-3
The Maroon defeated Bullis School (Md.), 71-69, and Saint Albans School (D.C.), 61-60.
14. PATRIOT
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 13-2
The Pioneers are scheduled to play Unity Reed Monday.
15. NORVIEW
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 14-2
The Pilots defeated Granby (81-46) and Manor (76-46).
16. CATHOLIC-VIRGINIA BEACH
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 20-3
The Crusaders posted double-digit wins against Cape Henry Collegiate, Nansemond-Suffolk Academy and Hampton Roads Academy.
17. HAMPTON
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 15-1
The Crabbers defeated then-No. 16 Denbigh, 65-40.
18. SAINT CHRISTOPHER’S SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 15-4
The Saints defeated Fork Union Military Academy, 72-30.
19. KING’S FORK
Previous rank: No. 21
Record: 12-4
The Bulldogs defeated Hickory (76-35) and Lakeland (87-59).
20. OSCAR SMITH
Previous rank: No. 22
Record: 13-2
The Tigers went 3-0 last week, defeating Western Branch, Great Bridge and Phoebus.
21. PRINCESS ANNE
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 15-4
The Stallions defeated Kempsville (63-51) and then-No. 20 Green Run (53-48).
22. GREEN RUN
Previous rank: No. 20
Record: 16-4
The Stallions lost to PRINCESS ANNE after a 55-49 win over Floyd E. Kellam.
23. NANSEMOND RIVER
Previous rank: No. 23
Record: 14-4
The Warriors defeated Grassfield (67-50) and Western Branch (66-43).
24. E.C. GLASS
Previous rank: No. 24
Record: 13-0
The Spartans are scheduled to play Heritage-Lynchburg Thursday.
25. HERITAGE-LEESBURG
Previous rank: No. 25
Record: 16-1
The Pride defeated Woodgrove, 55-49.