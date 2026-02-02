High School

Top 25 Virginia Girls High School Basketball State Rankings - Feb. 2, 2026

Undefeated Grafton wins its way into the Top 25; three other squads remain undefeated, including No. 1 Princess Anne.

Derek Toney

Grafton debuts in the Top 25 at No. 25 with an undefeated record.
Grafton debuts in the Top 25 at No. 25 with an undefeated record. / Grafton Girls Basketball

Undefeated Grafton joins this week’s High School on SI Virginia girls basketball Top 25 rankings as the final month of the regular season has begun. 

The 25th-ranked Clippers (16-0 overall) are one of four teams in the Commonwealth with a clean mark in the loss column. The nationally-ranked and undefeated Princess Anne remains No. 1 in Virginia.

The Saint James Performance Academy, Bishop Ireton, Catholic-Virginia Beach and Menchviille make up the rest of the Top 5. The second 5 features Shining Stars Sports Academy, Manchester, Potomac School, Saint Anne’s-Belfield School and Osbourn Park.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia girls basketball Top 25:

1. PRINCESS ANNE 

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 19-0

The Cavaliers defeated Kempsville (80-25) and Green Run (70-37).

2. THE SAINT JAMES PERFORMANCE ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 17-3

The Strivers defeated previously undefeated DME Academy (Fla.), 52-44, at the Metro Classic Showcase in New Jersey.

3. BISHOP IRETON 

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 14-5

The Cardinals are scheduled to host Bishop Denis J. O’Connell Friday.

4. CATHOLIC-VIRGINIA BEACH 

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 14-8

The Crusaders defeated Cape Henry Collegiate and Christchurch School.

5. MENCHVILLE 

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 12-1

The Monarchs defeated Warwick, 64-32.

6. SHINING STARS SPORTS ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 13-5

The Panthers lost to No. 2 The St. James Performance Academy, 69-62.

7. MANCHESTER

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 14-1

The Lancers are scheduled to play Lloyd C. Bird Tuesday.

8. POTOMAC SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 14-6

The Panthers defeated Maret School (D.C.), 73-45.

9. SAINT ANNE’S-BELFIELD SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 14-3

The Saints defeated Collegiate, 73-16.

10. OSBOURN PARK

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 12-6

The Yellowjackets are scheduled to play Unity Reed Monday.

11. SAINT PAUL VI CATHOLIC 

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 17-6

The Panthers lost to national and Maryland No. 1 Bishop McNamara, 44-42, after a 89-12 win over Archbishop Carroll (D.C.).

12. VIRGINIA ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 16-5

The Patriots defeated Evergreen Christian School, 65-16.

13. SOUTH COUNTY

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 16-1

The Stallions defeated Alexandria City, 83-14.

14. CLARKE COUNTY

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 15-1

The Eagles are scheduled to play Stonewall Jackson Tuesday.

15. WEST POTOMAC

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 13-3

The Wolverines defeated Lake Braddock, 56-12.

16. SALEM-VIRGINIA BEACH

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 16-3

The Sundevils defeated Landstown, 64-30.

17. LANGLEY

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 17-1

The Saxons defeated Washington-Liberty, 47-42.

18. MANOR 

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 13-1

The Mustangs defeated Nerview.

19. THOMAS DALE

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 14-0

The Knights are scheduled to play Colonial Heights Tuesday.

20. OAKTON

Previous rank: No. 21

Record: 16-4

The Cougars defeated Chantilly, 48-39.

21. CENTREVILLE

Previous rank: No. 22

Record: 13-4

The Wildcats are scheduled to play No. 21 Oakton Monday.

22. SALEM

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 17-1

The Spartans are scheduled to play Christiansburg.

23. KING’S FORK

Previous rank: No. 24

Record: 16-2

The Bulldogs defeated Lakeland (79-23) and Hickory (95-20).

24. NORFOLK CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 25

Record: 11-7

The Ambassadors defeated Norfolk Academy, 77-38.

25. GRAFTON

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 16-0

The Clippers have won all their decisions by double-digits.

Published
Derek Toney
DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

Home/Virginia