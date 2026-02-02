Top 25 Virginia Girls High School Basketball State Rankings - Feb. 2, 2026
Undefeated Grafton joins this week’s High School on SI Virginia girls basketball Top 25 rankings as the final month of the regular season has begun.
The 25th-ranked Clippers (16-0 overall) are one of four teams in the Commonwealth with a clean mark in the loss column. The nationally-ranked and undefeated Princess Anne remains No. 1 in Virginia.
The Saint James Performance Academy, Bishop Ireton, Catholic-Virginia Beach and Menchviille make up the rest of the Top 5. The second 5 features Shining Stars Sports Academy, Manchester, Potomac School, Saint Anne’s-Belfield School and Osbourn Park.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia girls basketball Top 25:
1. PRINCESS ANNE
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 19-0
The Cavaliers defeated Kempsville (80-25) and Green Run (70-37).
2. THE SAINT JAMES PERFORMANCE ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 17-3
The Strivers defeated previously undefeated DME Academy (Fla.), 52-44, at the Metro Classic Showcase in New Jersey.
3. BISHOP IRETON
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 14-5
The Cardinals are scheduled to host Bishop Denis J. O’Connell Friday.
4. CATHOLIC-VIRGINIA BEACH
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 14-8
The Crusaders defeated Cape Henry Collegiate and Christchurch School.
5. MENCHVILLE
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 12-1
The Monarchs defeated Warwick, 64-32.
6. SHINING STARS SPORTS ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 13-5
The Panthers lost to No. 2 The St. James Performance Academy, 69-62.
7. MANCHESTER
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 14-1
The Lancers are scheduled to play Lloyd C. Bird Tuesday.
8. POTOMAC SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 14-6
The Panthers defeated Maret School (D.C.), 73-45.
9. SAINT ANNE’S-BELFIELD SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 14-3
The Saints defeated Collegiate, 73-16.
10. OSBOURN PARK
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 12-6
The Yellowjackets are scheduled to play Unity Reed Monday.
11. SAINT PAUL VI CATHOLIC
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 17-6
The Panthers lost to national and Maryland No. 1 Bishop McNamara, 44-42, after a 89-12 win over Archbishop Carroll (D.C.).
12. VIRGINIA ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 16-5
The Patriots defeated Evergreen Christian School, 65-16.
13. SOUTH COUNTY
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 16-1
The Stallions defeated Alexandria City, 83-14.
14. CLARKE COUNTY
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 15-1
The Eagles are scheduled to play Stonewall Jackson Tuesday.
15. WEST POTOMAC
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 13-3
The Wolverines defeated Lake Braddock, 56-12.
16. SALEM-VIRGINIA BEACH
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 16-3
The Sundevils defeated Landstown, 64-30.
17. LANGLEY
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 17-1
The Saxons defeated Washington-Liberty, 47-42.
18. MANOR
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 13-1
The Mustangs defeated Nerview.
19. THOMAS DALE
Previous rank: No. 20
Record: 14-0
The Knights are scheduled to play Colonial Heights Tuesday.
20. OAKTON
Previous rank: No. 21
Record: 16-4
The Cougars defeated Chantilly, 48-39.
21. CENTREVILLE
Previous rank: No. 22
Record: 13-4
The Wildcats are scheduled to play No. 21 Oakton Monday.
22. SALEM
Previous rank: No. 23
Record: 17-1
The Spartans are scheduled to play Christiansburg.
23. KING’S FORK
Previous rank: No. 24
Record: 16-2
The Bulldogs defeated Lakeland (79-23) and Hickory (95-20).
24. NORFOLK CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 25
Record: 11-7
The Ambassadors defeated Norfolk Academy, 77-38.
25. GRAFTON
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 16-0
The Clippers have won all their decisions by double-digits.