Top 25 Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Rankings - Feb. 24, 2026
In a word: Legendary.
Sparked by an epic comeback in regulation, Saint Paul VI Catholic won its third straight Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) boys basketball championship Monday with a double-overtime win over Saint John’s College (D.C.) at American University. The Panthers reaffirmed their place as No. 1 in this week’s High School on SI Virginia boys basketball Top 25.
With University of Arkansas commit Jordan Smith cementing his name in DMV hoops lore (39 points, seven steals and seven assists), Paul VI overcame a 16-point fourth deficit to become the first team in two decades to 3-peat in arguably the nation’s best boys high school basketball conference.
Bishop Denis J. O’Connell, which lost to Paul VI in the semifinals after a four-overtime win over Gonzaga College (D.C.) in the quarterfinals, is No. 2. Oak Hill Academy, Petersburg and Highland School round out the Top 5.
The second 5 remains intact with The Fairfax Christian School, The Gillion Academy, Landstown, Bishop Ireton and Westfield. Varina (No. 24) and Broad Run (25th) debut as the Virginia public state playoffs begin.
The Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) tournaments are on this week’s agenda. Paul VI, O’Connell, Highland and No. 18 Blue Ridge School are the top four seeds in Division I.
Fairfax Christian and Virginia Episcopal School headline the Division 2 field. Evergreen Christian School and Banner Christian School is the No. 1 seed in Division 3 and 4, respectively.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia boys basketball Top 25:
1. SAINT PAUL VI CATHOLIC
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 30-2
The Panthers won the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference title with an 82-76 double-overtime victory over District of Columbia No. 1 Saint John’s College, following victories over No. 2 Bishop Denis J. O’Connell (57-51 in semifinals and 82-65 in the regular season finale) and Bishop McNamara (Md.), 62-54 (quarterfinals).
2. BISHOP DENIS J. O’CONNELL
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 21-9
The Knights, who defeated Gonzaga College (D.C.) in four overtimes in the WCAC quarterfinals, lost twice to No. 1 Saint Paul VI Catholic.
3. OAK HILL ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 16-10
The Warriors defeated CATS Academy (Mass.), 61-52, after a 68-67 loss to Phoenix Montessori Academy (N.C.).
4. PETERSBURG
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 15-4
The Crimson Wave did not play last week.
5. HIGHLAND SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 22-8
The Hawks won their second straight Metro Private Conference (MPC) title, defeating Clinton Grace Christian School (Md.), 57-52, at Bowie State University.
6. THE FAIRFAX CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 28-4
The Cardinals defeated Veritas Collegiate Academy, 90-22.
7. THE GILLION ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 17-9
The Lions defeated Huntingtown Prep (West Va.), 84-71, and iSchool of Lewisville (Tex.), 70-69, at the Grind Session in Florida.
8. LANDSTOWN
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 21-3
The Eagles defeated Thomas Dale, 84-35.
9. BISHOP IRETON
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 17-11
The Cardinals lost to District of Columbia No. 1 Saint John’s College in the WCAC quarterfinals after wins over Saint Mary’s Ryken (Md.), 81-70 (quarterfinals), and Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.), 82-72 (regular season finale).
10. WESTFIELD
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 24-1
The Bulldogs won the Concorde District title, defeating Centreville, 74-46, in the final and Chantilly (71-58) in the semifinals.
11. ALBEMARLE
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 22-1
The Patriots defeated Midlothian, 55-49, in the Virginia Class 5 Region C quarterfinals.
12. EPISCOPAL
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 20-5
The Maroon lost to Georgetown Prep (Md.), 55-48, in the Interstate Athletic Conference (IAC) final after a 74-59 victory over Bullis School (Md.) in the semifinals.
13. PATRIOT
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 18-3
The Pioneers defeated Forest Park, 64-44, in the Virginia Class 6 Region B quarterfinals.
14. NORVIEW
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 20-2
The Pilots defeated Bethel, 74-52, in the Virginia Class 5 Region B quarterfinals.
15. HAMPTON
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 22-1
The Crabbers defeated Manor, 74-60, in the Virginia Class 4 Region A quarterfinals and Bethel, 70-41.
16. CATHOLIC-VIRGINIA BEACH
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 28-4
The Crusaders won the Tidewater Catholic of Independent Schools (TCIS) title, defeating Norfolk Collegiate, 51-48, in the final, and Norfolk Academy, 56-40, in the semifinals.
17. SAINT CHRISTOPHER’S SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 22-4
The Saints won the Virginia Prep League title, defeating Saint Anne’s-Belfield, 56-53, in the final, and Woodberry Forest School, 82-49, in the semifinals.
18. BLUE RIDGE SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 26-4
The Barons claimed the Blue Ridge Athletic Conference (BRAC) title, defeating Virginia Episcopal School, 77-40, in the final, and Hargrave Military Academy, 80-38, in the semifinals.
19. KING’S FORK
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 19-4
The Bulldogs defeated Kecoughtan, 75-35, in the Virginia Class 5 Region B quarterfinals after a 91-47 win over TPLS Christian Academy in the regular season finale.
20. OSCAR SMITH
Previous rank: No. 20
Record: 18-2
The Tigers defeated Grassfield, 82-51, in the Virginia Class 6 Region A quarterfinals.
21. GREEN RUN
Previous rank: No. 22
Record: 20-4
The Stallions defeated Deep Creek, 74-33, in the Virginia Class 5 Region A quarterfinals.
22. E.C. GLASS
Previous rank: No. 23
Record: 21-0
The Spartans defeated Halifax County, 67-31, in the Virginia Class 4 Region D quarterfinals after a 63-34 win over Brookville.
23. HERITAGE-LEESBURG
Previous rank: No. 24
Record: 21-1
The Pride defeated Rock Ridge, 51-17, in the Virginia Class 4 Region C quarterfinals, and Loudoun Valley, 65-60.
24. VARINA
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 16-2
The Blue Devils posted double-digit victories against Dinwiddie, Hopewell and Henrico.
25. BROAD RUN
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 21-2
The Spartans went 3-0 last week, capped with a 65-45 decision over Dominion in the Virginia Class 4 Region C quarterfinals.