Top 25 Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Rankings - Feb. 16, 2026
The postseason is underway for Virginia private schools as Saint Paul VI Catholic remains No. 1 in the latest High School on SI Virginia basketball Top 25 poll.
The Panthers, ranked No. 3 in the latest High School on SI national Top 25, are the top-seed for the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) tournament that starts Saturday with quarterfinals at Gallaudet University. The semifinals are Sunday at American University which hosts the championship finale Monday Feb. 23.
Paul VI is the defending champion. No. 2 Bishop Denis J. O’Connell and No. 9 Bishop Ireton will try to derail the Panthers. Oak Hill Academy, Petersburg and Highland School followed Paul VI and O’Connell in the Top 5.
Highland plays Clinton Grace Christian School (Md.) Monday in the Metro Private Schools Conference (MPSC) championship game. The Miller School of Albemarle debuts this week.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia boys basketball Top 25:
1. SAINT PAUL VI CATHOLIC
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 26-2
The Panthers went 4-0, including an overtime win over No. 9 Bishop Ireton and a 70-64 decision against District of Columbia No. 1 Saint John’s College.
2. BISHOP DENIS J. O’CONNELL
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 20-7
The Knights lost to Maryland No. 1 DeMatha Catholic after victories over Bishop McNamara (Md.) and Archbishop Carroll (D.C.).
3. OAK HILL ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 15-9
The Warriors lost to Long Island (N.Y.) Lutheran.
4. PETERSBURG
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 15-4
The Crimson Wave averaged 89 points in three victories last week.
5. HIGHLAND SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 21-8
The Hawks advanced to the Metro Private Schools Conference (MPSC) tournament final, defeating Maryland No. 3 Springdale Prep, 53-52, in the semifinals, and Evergreen Christian, 83-68, in the quarterfinals.
6. THE FAIRFAX CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 27-4
The Cardinals lost to Clinton Grace Christian School, 68-53, in the MPC semifinals after defeating Riverdale Baptist School (Md.) in the quarterfinals.
7. THE GILLION ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 15-9
The Lions are scheduled to play in the Grind Session this weekend in Orlando.
8. LANDSTOWN
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 20-3
The Eagles defeated Kempsville, 70-51.
9. BISHOP IRETON
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 15-9
The Cardinals defeated Saint Paul the Great (75-49) and No. 16 Catholic-Virginia Beach (70-64) after a loss to No. 1 Saint Paul VI Catholic.
10. WESTFIELD
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 22-1
The Bulldogs defeated James Madison, 58-44, and South Lakes, 64-39.
11. ALBEMARLE
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 20-1
The Patriots defeated Louisa County twice last week.
12. EPISCOPAL
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 19-4
The Maroon defeated Saint Albans School (D.C.), 85-48, and Saint Stephen’s & Saint Agnes School, 73-63..
13. PATRIOT
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 17-3
The Pioneers defeated Osbourn Park, 83-42, and Battlefield, 70-55.
14. NORVIEW
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 19-2
The Pilots defeated Churchland (78-38) and Lake Taylor (54-44).
15. HAMPTON
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 20-1
The Crabbers defeated Warwick and Heritage.
16. CATHOLIC-VIRGINIA BEACH
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 25-4
The Crusaders lost to No. 9 Bishop Ireton after wins against Walshingham Academy (79-48) and Trinity Episcopal School (74-70).
17. SAINT CHRISTOPHER’S SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 20-4
The Saints defeated Collegiate, 79-70, and Saint Anne’s-Belfield, 68-41.
18. BLUE RIDGE SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 24-4
The Barons defeated North Cross School, 71-42and The Carmel School, 79-47, after a loss to Miller School.
19. KING’S FORK
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 17-4
The Bulldogs defeated Deep Creek (106-33), Greenville County (79-42) and then-No. 23 Nansemond River (82-71).
20. OSCAR SMITH
Previous rank: No. 20
Record: 17-2
The Tigers defeated Hickory, 63-22, and Grassfield, 67-48.
21. GAR-FIELD
Previous rank: No. 21
Record: 24-1
The Red Wolves won the Cardinal District championship, defeating Potomac, 60-52, in the final, and Woodbridge, 73-59, in the semifinals.
22. GREEN RUN
Previous rank: No. 22
Record: 19-4
The Stallions defeated Salem-Virginia Beach, 55-51.
23. E.C. GLASS
Previous rank: No. 24
Record: 15-0
The Spartans defeated Rustburg (60-38) and Liberty (77-44).
24. HERITAGE-LEESBURG
Previous rank: No. 25
Record: 20-1
The Pride defeated Rock Ridge, 51-41, and Tuscarora, 66-65.
25. MILLER SCHOOL OF ALBEMARLE
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 23-12
The Mavericks defeated then-No. 12 Blue Ridge School, 50-47, and Roanoke Catholic, 73-52.