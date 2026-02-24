High School

Top 25 Virginia Girls High School Basketball State Rankings - Feb. 24, 2026

Oakton and Spotswood gain Top 25 spots as Virginia's girls high school basketball postseason gets underway.

The Spotswood girls basketball team is celebrating its entry into the Virginia girls basketball Top 25, at No. 25 this week.
The postseason is underway in Virginia as Princess Anne remains atop High School on SI’s Virginia girls basketball Top 25 rankings. 

The Cavaliers, who began defense of their Class 5 state championship with another dominant effort (defeated Cox, 88-13), is followed by The Saint James Performance Academy and Bishop Ireton. Ireton’s bid for the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference title fell short Monday evening against national and Maryland No. 1 Bishop McNamara at American University.

Catholic-Virginia Beach, which claimed the Tidewater Catholic of Independent Schools (TCIS) crown and Menchville complete the Top 5. The second 5 remains the same with Shining Stars Sports Academy, Manchester, Potomac School, Saint Anne’s-Belfield School (League of Independent Schools champ) and Osbourn Park. 

Oakton (No. 22) returns to the poll with Spotswood (25th) joining for the first time this season. The Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) crowns in Division I and II will be decided this week. 

Ireton and No. 11 Saint Paul VI Catholic are the top seeds in Division I with No. 12 Virginia Academy and The Steward School headlining the Division II field. 

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia girls basketball Top 25:

1. PRINCESS ANNE 

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 23-0

The Cavaliers defeated Cox, 88-13, in the Virginia Class 5 Region A quarterfinals.

2. THE SAINT JAMES PERFORMANCE ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 19-3

The Strivers defeated No. 6 Shining Stars Sports Academy, 68-55.

3. BISHOP IRETON 

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 22-7

The Cardinals lost to national and Maryland No. 1 Bishop McNamara, 59-45, in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) title game after wins over District of Columbia No. 1 Saint John’s College (60-53; semifinals), and Elizabeth Seton (Md.), 71-50 (quarterfinals).

4. CATHOLIC-VIRGINIA BEACH 

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 23-8

The Crusaders won the Tidewater Catholic of Independent Schools (TCIS) title, defeating The Steward School, 68-61, in the final, and Norfolk Academy, 89-18, in the semifinals.

5. MENCHVILLE 

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 22-1

The Monarchs defeated Granby, 95-16, in the Virginia Class 5 Region B quarterfinals after wins over Bethel, Phoebus and Woodside.

6. SHINING STARS SPORTS ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 18-8

The Panthers went 2-2 last week, including a loss to No. 2 The Saint James Performance Academy.

7. MANCHESTER

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 22-1

The Lancers defeated Landstown, 89-29, in the Virginia Class 6 Region A quarterfinals after wins over Lloyd C. Bird and Cosby.

8. POTOMAC SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 20-9

The Panthers lost to District of Columbia No. 2 SIDWELL FRIENDS SCHOOL, 69-56, in the Independent School League (ISL) semifinals after a 58-41 win over Flint Hill School in the quarterfinals.

9. SAINT ANNE’S-BELFIELD SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 18-4

The Saints won the League of Independent Schools title, defeating The Covenant School, 78-42, in the final and Saint Gertrude School, 82-34, in the semifinals.

10. OSBOURN PARK

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 20-6

The Yellowjackets defeated Charles J. Colgan, 72-41, in the Virginia Class 6 Region B quarterfinals after a 71-44 win over Gainesville in the Cedar Run District title game.

11. SAINT PAUL VI CATHOLIC 

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 23-9

The Panthers lost to national and Maryland No. 1 Bishop McNamara in the WCAC semifinals after victories over Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.), 66-57 (quarterfinals) and Riverdale Baptist School (Md.) in the regular season finale (64-41).

12. VIRGINIA ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 19-7 

The Patriots won the Northern Virginia Independent Athletic Conference title, defeating Fairfax Home School in the final, 75-41, and Christ Chapel Academy (77-14) in the semifinals.

13. SOUTH COUNTY

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 24-1

The Stallions defeated No. 14 West Potomac, 67-49, in the Patriot District title game, and defeated Carter G. Woodson, 45-22, in the semifinals.

14. WEST POTOMAC

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 19-5

The Wolverines lost to No. 13 South County in the Patriot District final after defeating James W. Robinson, 55-47, in the semifinals.

15. LANGLEY

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 22-1

The Saxons defeated George C. Marshall, 39-17.

16. MANOR 

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 21-1

The Mustangs defeated Gloucester (88-20) and Churchland (forfeit).

17. THOMAS DALE

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 20-1 

The Knights won three games last week by an average of 26 points.

18. SALEM

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 22-1

The Spartans defeated Hidden Valley, 64-16, and Christiansburg, 71-19.

19. KING’S FORK

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 21-2

The Bulldogs defeated Nansemond River, 79-56.

20. FLOYD E. KELLAM 

Previous rank: No. 21

Record: 19-5

The Knights defeated Great Bridge, 67-61, in the Virginia Class 5 Region A quarterfinals.

21. SALEM-VIRGINIA BEACH

Previous rank: No. 22

Record: 20-4

The Sundevils defeated Oaktree Academy, 62-41.

22. OAKTON

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 18-5

The Cougars defeated then-No. 18 Centreville, 39-36,  in the Concorde District title game after a 55-25 win over Chantilly. 

23. CENTREVILLE

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 19-5 

The Wildcats lost to Oakton in the Concorde District final after a 54-19 win over James Madison.

24. GRAFTON

Previous rank: No. 25

Record: 23-1

The Clippers defeated Smithfield, 83-24, in the Virginia Class 4 Region A quarterfinals, and defeated Lafayette, 58-34.

25. SPOTSWOOD 

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 19-1

The Trailblazers defeated Turner Ashby, 45-28.

