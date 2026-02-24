Top 25 Virginia Girls High School Basketball State Rankings - Feb. 24, 2026
The postseason is underway in Virginia as Princess Anne remains atop High School on SI’s Virginia girls basketball Top 25 rankings.
The Cavaliers, who began defense of their Class 5 state championship with another dominant effort (defeated Cox, 88-13), is followed by The Saint James Performance Academy and Bishop Ireton. Ireton’s bid for the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference title fell short Monday evening against national and Maryland No. 1 Bishop McNamara at American University.
Catholic-Virginia Beach, which claimed the Tidewater Catholic of Independent Schools (TCIS) crown and Menchville complete the Top 5. The second 5 remains the same with Shining Stars Sports Academy, Manchester, Potomac School, Saint Anne’s-Belfield School (League of Independent Schools champ) and Osbourn Park.
Oakton (No. 22) returns to the poll with Spotswood (25th) joining for the first time this season. The Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) crowns in Division I and II will be decided this week.
Ireton and No. 11 Saint Paul VI Catholic are the top seeds in Division I with No. 12 Virginia Academy and The Steward School headlining the Division II field.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia girls basketball Top 25:
1. PRINCESS ANNE
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 23-0
The Cavaliers defeated Cox, 88-13, in the Virginia Class 5 Region A quarterfinals.
2. THE SAINT JAMES PERFORMANCE ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 19-3
The Strivers defeated No. 6 Shining Stars Sports Academy, 68-55.
3. BISHOP IRETON
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 22-7
The Cardinals lost to national and Maryland No. 1 Bishop McNamara, 59-45, in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) title game after wins over District of Columbia No. 1 Saint John’s College (60-53; semifinals), and Elizabeth Seton (Md.), 71-50 (quarterfinals).
4. CATHOLIC-VIRGINIA BEACH
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 23-8
The Crusaders won the Tidewater Catholic of Independent Schools (TCIS) title, defeating The Steward School, 68-61, in the final, and Norfolk Academy, 89-18, in the semifinals.
5. MENCHVILLE
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 22-1
The Monarchs defeated Granby, 95-16, in the Virginia Class 5 Region B quarterfinals after wins over Bethel, Phoebus and Woodside.
6. SHINING STARS SPORTS ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 18-8
The Panthers went 2-2 last week, including a loss to No. 2 The Saint James Performance Academy.
7. MANCHESTER
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 22-1
The Lancers defeated Landstown, 89-29, in the Virginia Class 6 Region A quarterfinals after wins over Lloyd C. Bird and Cosby.
8. POTOMAC SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 20-9
The Panthers lost to District of Columbia No. 2 SIDWELL FRIENDS SCHOOL, 69-56, in the Independent School League (ISL) semifinals after a 58-41 win over Flint Hill School in the quarterfinals.
9. SAINT ANNE’S-BELFIELD SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 18-4
The Saints won the League of Independent Schools title, defeating The Covenant School, 78-42, in the final and Saint Gertrude School, 82-34, in the semifinals.
10. OSBOURN PARK
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 20-6
The Yellowjackets defeated Charles J. Colgan, 72-41, in the Virginia Class 6 Region B quarterfinals after a 71-44 win over Gainesville in the Cedar Run District title game.
11. SAINT PAUL VI CATHOLIC
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 23-9
The Panthers lost to national and Maryland No. 1 Bishop McNamara in the WCAC semifinals after victories over Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.), 66-57 (quarterfinals) and Riverdale Baptist School (Md.) in the regular season finale (64-41).
12. VIRGINIA ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 19-7
The Patriots won the Northern Virginia Independent Athletic Conference title, defeating Fairfax Home School in the final, 75-41, and Christ Chapel Academy (77-14) in the semifinals.
13. SOUTH COUNTY
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 24-1
The Stallions defeated No. 14 West Potomac, 67-49, in the Patriot District title game, and defeated Carter G. Woodson, 45-22, in the semifinals.
14. WEST POTOMAC
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 19-5
The Wolverines lost to No. 13 South County in the Patriot District final after defeating James W. Robinson, 55-47, in the semifinals.
15. LANGLEY
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 22-1
The Saxons defeated George C. Marshall, 39-17.
16. MANOR
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 21-1
The Mustangs defeated Gloucester (88-20) and Churchland (forfeit).
17. THOMAS DALE
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 20-1
The Knights won three games last week by an average of 26 points.
18. SALEM
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 22-1
The Spartans defeated Hidden Valley, 64-16, and Christiansburg, 71-19.
19. KING’S FORK
Previous rank: No. 20
Record: 21-2
The Bulldogs defeated Nansemond River, 79-56.
20. FLOYD E. KELLAM
Previous rank: No. 21
Record: 19-5
The Knights defeated Great Bridge, 67-61, in the Virginia Class 5 Region A quarterfinals.
21. SALEM-VIRGINIA BEACH
Previous rank: No. 22
Record: 20-4
The Sundevils defeated Oaktree Academy, 62-41.
22. OAKTON
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 18-5
The Cougars defeated then-No. 18 Centreville, 39-36, in the Concorde District title game after a 55-25 win over Chantilly.
23. CENTREVILLE
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 19-5
The Wildcats lost to Oakton in the Concorde District final after a 54-19 win over James Madison.
24. GRAFTON
Previous rank: No. 25
Record: 23-1
The Clippers defeated Smithfield, 83-24, in the Virginia Class 4 Region A quarterfinals, and defeated Lafayette, 58-34.
25. SPOTSWOOD
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 19-1
The Trailblazers defeated Turner Ashby, 45-28.