Top 25 Virginia Girls High School Basketball State Rankings (1/1/2025)
There will be a couple of key matches to start the new year In the Virginia high school girls basketball Top 25.
No. 2 Bishop Ireton will match up with reigning Class 4 state champ Manchester on Saturday. No. 5 Thomas Dale will host undefeated and seventh-ranked Floyd E. Kellam on Saturday.
After winning the Wonderland bracket title at the John Wall Holiday Invitational in North Carolina, undefeated Princess Anne remains No. 1 followed by Ireton, Paul VI Catholic, Manchester and Thomas Dale.
Lord Botetourt slides into Top 20 at No. 20 with King’s Fork (No. 21) moving up two positions. Menchville debuts in this week’s poll after reaching the Gold bracket championship game at the Boo Williams Holiday Classic.
1. PRINCESS ANNE (10-0)
Previous rank: 1
The Cavaliers won the Wonderland bracket at the John Wall Holiday Invitational in North Carolina.
2.BISHOP IRETON (8-1)
Previous rank: 2
The Cardinals will host The Academy of the Holy Cross (Md.) Friday and No. 4 Manchester Saturday.
3. PAUL VI CATHOLIC (9-2)
Previous rank: 3
The Panthers defeated Walt Whitman (Md.) and Paul Lawrence Dunbar (D.C.) at the Holiday Hoopla tournament at St. John’s College (D.C.).
4. MANCHESTER (5-1)
Previous rank: 4
The Lancers will play No. 2 Bishop Ireton Saturday.
5. THOMAS DALE (3-5)
Previous rank: 5
The Knights, who’ve won three of their last four decisions, will host No. 7 Floyd E. Kellam Saturday.
6. VIRGINIA ACADEMY (7-5)
Previous rank: 6
The Patriots won two of three games at the Title IX Classic in Maryland.
7. FLOYD E. KELLAM (8-0)
Previous rank: 7
The Knights will play at No. 5 Thomas Dale Saturday.
8. OSBOURN PARK (7-2)
Previous rank: 8
The Yellow Jackets will play at Osbourn Monday.
9. HAMPTON (7-1)
Previous rank: 9
The Crabbers have won by an average of 56 points during a five-game winning streak.
10. CENTREVILLE (8-2)
Previous rank: 10
The Wildcats split against Maryland squads Riverdale Baptist School (lost 53-35) and St. Mary’s (won 64-47) at the Governor’s Challenge in Maryland.
11. ST. ANNE’S-BELFIELD SCHOOL (7-2)
Previous rank: 11
The Saints defeated Loudoun County and Heritage at the Twila Showalter Holiday Classic.
12. CATHOLIC-VIRGINIA BEACH (4-3)
Previous rank: 12
The Crusaders defeated Assumption (Ky.) at the Governor’s Challenge.
13. STEWARD SCHOOL (9-4)
Previous rank: 13
The Spartans finished fourth at the Battle of Bull Holiday Invitational in North Carolina.
14. NORFOLK CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (8-1)
Previous rank: 14
The Ambassadors won the Gold bracket crown at the Boo Williams Christmas Classic.
15. OAKTON (11-0)
Previous rank: 15
The Cougars defeated Patriot, Falls Church and Holy Child at their Cassel’s Cougar Classic.
16. WEST POTOMAC (10-0)
Previous rank: 16
The Wolverines defeated Woodgrove, Flint Hill School and Gainesville at the Cassel’s Cougar Classic.
17. POTOMAC SCHOOL (7-6)
Previous rank: 17
The Panthers won the Purple bracket title at the KSA Holiday Tournament in Florida.
18. NANSEMOND RIVER (6-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Warriors have won six straight since a season-opening loss to No. 22 King’s Fork.
19. LANGLEY (8-3)
Previous rank: 19
The Saxons defeated Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.) and lost to St. John’s College (D.C.) at the Holiday Hoopla tournament in Washington.
20. LORD BOTETOURT (9-0)
Previous rank: 22
The Cavaliers, who defeated Abingdon (54-36), have won eight of their nine decisions by double-digits.
21. MENCHVILLE (9-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Monarchs dropped their first match of the season to No. 14 Norfolk Christian Academy in the Gold bracket final at the Boo Williams Holiday Classic.
22. KING’S FORK (6-1)
Previous rank: 23
The Bulldogs won the Silver bracket title at Boo Williams Holiday Classic.
23. HENRICO (6-2)
Previous rank: 22
The Warriors finished sixth in the Gold bracket at the Boo Williams Holiday Classic.
24. HANOVER (6-2)
Previous rank: 24
The Hawks defeated Thomas Jefferson and Gloucester at the Battle in Hoopeville Tournament.
25. DEEP RUN (7-1)
Previous rank: 25
The Wildcats return to action Jan. 7 against John Marshall.