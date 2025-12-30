High School

Top 25 Virginia Girls High School Basketball State Rankings - Dec. 30, 2025

No changes to report in the Virginia girls high school basketball Top 25 as we head into 2026

No. 9 Paul VI had a big week, winning the Kruel Classic in Florida and topping Archbishop Spalding in the opening round of the Panthers Holiday Classic on Monday.
It’s status quo in the latest High School on SI Virginia girls basketball Top 25 poll. 

Princess Anne, which reached the Wonderland bracket title match at the John Wall Holiday Invitational in Raleigh, N.C., remains No. 1 followed by The Saint James Performance Academy, Bishop Ireton, Catholic-Virginia Beach and Menchville.

Virginia Academy, Saint Anne’s Belfield-School, Osbourn Park, Saint Paul VI Catholic and Shining Stars Sports Academy complete the Top 10. 

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia girls basketball Top 25:

1. PRINCESS ANNE 

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 9-0

The Cavaliers defeated Saint Frances Academy (Md.) to advance to the Wonderland bracket final against Bullis School (Md.) at the John Wall Holiday Invitational in North Carolina.

2. THE SAINT JAMES PERFORMANCE ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 7-3

The Strivers host No. 4 Catholic-Virginia Beach in the Mid-Atlantic Basketball Showcase Saturday.

3. BISHOP IRETON 

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 8-2

The Cardinals advanced to the bracket final at Governor’s Challenge in Maryland after a win over McDonogh School (Md.).

4. CATHOLIC-VIRGINIA BEACH 

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 6-5

The Crusaders have split their first two games at the Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational in Florida. 

5. MENCHVILLE 

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 7-0

The Monarchs play at Hampton Tuesday.

6. VIRGINIA ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 9-1

The Patriots defeated William Penn Charter (Pa.), 56-22.

7. SAINT ANNE’S-BELFIELD SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 8-2

The Saints play The Covenant School in the Charlottesville Showcase Saturday.

8. OSBOURN PARK

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 6-4

The Yellowjackets defeated Douglass (Okla.), 56-49.

9. SAINT PAUL VI CATHOLIC 

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 8-2

The Panthers will play No. 15 West Potomac after defeating Archbishop Spalding (Md.) in their holiday tournament.

10. SHINING STARS SPORTS ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 6-4

The Panthers host No. 6 Virginia Academy Saturday.

11. NORFOLK CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 4-5

The Ambassadors dropped their first two decisions at the Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational.

12. MANCHESTER

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 7-1

The Lancers play Saint Vincent Pallotti (Md.) at Panthers Hoopla tourney at Saint Paul VI Catholic after a come-from-behind 67-54 win over Georgetown Visitation Prep (D.C.) 

13. FLOYD E. KELLAM 

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 7-1

The Knights play Hampton Saturday.

14. POTOMAC SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 7-4

The Panthers return to action at Maret School (D.C.) Jan. 6.

15. WEST POTOMAC

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 7-0

The Wolverines defeated No. 18 Bishop Denis J. O’Connell, 56-42, at the Panther Hoopla tourney.

16. CLARKE COUNTY

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 7-1

The Eagles dropped their first match of the season to Southern-Garrett (Md.).

17. BRIAR WOODS

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 9-0

The Falcons defeated James W. Robinson at the Cougar Holiday Classic at Oakton.

18. BISHOP DENIS J. O’CONNELL

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 4-6

The Knights play Georgetown Visitation Prep (D.C.) at Panther Hoopla tourney Tuesday.

19. GAINESVILLE 

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 9-2

The Cardinals will play Manor for the Orange Division bracket title at Boo Williams Holiday Classic after defeating Grassfield.

20. SOUTH COUNTY

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 8-1

The Stallions will play South Park (Pa.) at the Deep Creek Lake Holiday Classic in Maryland after opening with a win over Southern-Garrett Monday..

21. CHANTILLY

Previous rank: No. 21

Record: 6-4

The Chargers dropped their first two games at the Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational.

22. LANGLEY

Previous rank: No. 22

Record: 10-1

The Saxons will play Charles E. Colgan at Cougar Classic Tuesday after defeating Battlefield, 48-25.

23. LOUDOUN VALLEY

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 6-2

The Vikings next play Unity Reed on Jan. 5.

24. POTOMAC FALLS

Previous rank: No. 24

Record: 7-2

The Panthers host Tuscarora Friday.

25 (tied). CENTREVILLE

Previous rank: No. 25

Record: 8-3

The Wildcats have won three straight, including a 63-26 decision over West Springfield at Mount Vernon Tournament.

25 (tied). WASHINGTON-LIBERTY

Previous rank: No. 25

Record: 8-1 

The Generals won their eighth straight with a 62-36 decision over Charles E. Colgan at the Cougar Classic.

