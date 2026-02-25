Southington’s Path Back To Class LL State Title Features Six Playoff Teams From Last Season
Nothing in life comes easy, and the path of Southington Blue Knights to another CIAC Class LL football state title appearance, in Connecticut, won’t be easy this season.
Looking to Grow From a Heartbreaking Loss in the 2025 State Title
The Blue Knights, who finished the 2025 season with a 9-4 record ran the table in the second half of last season, and became the 2025 Class LL runner-ups, suffering a loss to champion Greenwich in the state title game.
The Blue Knights 2026 Schedule Will Feature Six Playoff Teams
This fall, Rob Levesque’s Blue Knights will face six playoff teams from a season ago (Newtown, Windsor, Wilton, Glastonbury, New Britain, Cheshire) as well as some talented teams from the Central Connecticut Conference. Six teams on Southington’s schedule were opponents they faced last season, with four new opponents.
For Southington’s two Alliance games, they’ve drawn two playoff teams from different classes: Newtown (Class L) and Wilton (Class MM) in Weeks 2 and 4 respectively this season.
Southington will be home for three of its first five games before its Week 6 bye. The Blue Knights will have a tough road stretch late in the season, playing three of their final four games, including the last two on the road.
Rob Levesque Flipped Southington Around In Year 2 As Head Coach
Rob Levesque became the Southington Blue Knights’ head coach prior to the 2024 season when Mike Drury stepped down. It was growing pains for the Class LL powerhouse as the Blue Knights finished with a 3-7 record and missed the playoffs.
This past season, the Blue Knights struggled early, entering the midpoint of the regular season with a 2-3 record after a 42-14 blowout loss to New Britain. Along the way, they lost their starting quarterback and two starting running backs for much of the second half of the season.
Needing to basically win out the remainder of its five games, the Blue Knights did just that, including a win over top-10 and Class MM champion Windsor. The Blue Knights then avenged a regular season loss to Glastonbury in the first round of the Class LL playoffs and blew out NFA 42-7 in the semifinals before reaching the state title.
Southington 2026 Schedule (dates not announced yet)
Week 1- VS. Bristol Central
Week 2- @ Newtown (Alliance game)
Week 3- @ Windsor
Week 4- VS. Wilton (Alliance game)
Week 5- VS. Manchester
Week 6- BYE
Week 7- VS. Glastonbury
Week 8- @ Enfield
Week 9- VS. New Britain
Week 10- @ Maloney
Week 11- @ Cheshire