Top 25 Virginia Girls High School Basketball State Rankings - Jan. 6, 2025
Manor is the big winner in the first High School on SI Virginia girls basketball Top 25 poll of the new year.
The Mustangs join the poll as co.-No. 25. Princess Anne maintains the No. 1 spot followed by The Saint James Performance Academy and Bishop Ireton.
Catholic-Virginia Beach and Menchivlle complete the Top 5. The second 5 includes Saint Anne’s Belfield-School, Osbourn Park, Saint Paul VI Catholic. Shining Stars Sports Academy and Virginia Academy..
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia girls basketball Top 25:
1. PRINCESS ANNE
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 11-0
The Cavaliers defeated No. 19 Gainesville, 75-29, at the Mid-Atlantic Basketball Showcase at Highland Springs after beating Bullis School (Md.) to win the Wonderland bracket final at the John Wall Holiday Invitational in North Carolina.
2. THE SAINT JAMES PERFORMANCE ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 9-3
The Strivers defeated No. 4 Catholic-Virginia Beach (Mid-Atlantic Basketball Showcase) and New York’s Hoosac School (Blue Star Invitational in Philadelphia).
3. BISHOP IRETON
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 10-2
The Cardinals defeated No. 5 Menchville, 66-54, at the Mid-Atlantic Basketball Showcase after defeating Sanford at the Governor’s Challenge in Maryland.
4. CATHOLIC-VIRGINIA BEACH
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 7-7
The Crusaders lost to Fort Erie International Academy (Ontario) at the Blue Star Invitational and No. 2 The SAINT JAMES Performance Academy (Mid-Atlantic Basketball Showcase).
5. MENCHVILLE
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 8-1
The Monarchs lost to No. 3 Bishop Ireton (Mid-Atlantic Basketball Showcase) after a 63-30 win over Hampton.
6. SAINT ANNE’S-BELFIELD SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 10-2
The Saints defeated The Covenant School and Charlottesville in the Charlottesville Showcase.
7. OSBOURN PARK
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 6-6
The Yellowjackets lost to Mount Zion Prep (Md.), 48-44, at the Mid-Atlantic Basketball Showcase.
8. SAINT PAUL VI CATHOLIC
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 10-3
The Panthers split two games at the Blue Star Invitational after defeating No. 15 West Potomac in their holiday tournament.
9. SHINING STARS SPORTS ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 6-4
The Panthers host No. 6 Virginia Academy Saturday.
10. VIRGINIA ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 9-2
The Patriots lost to then-No. 6 Shining Stars Sports Academy.
11. NORFOLK CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 5-6
The Ambassadors defeated Riverdale Baptist School (Md.) at the Mid-Atlantic Basketball Showcase after losing to Lake Highland Prep (Fla.) at the Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational.
12. MANCHESTER
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 9-1
The Lancers defeated King’s Fork, 60-57, after a 60-46 win to Saint Vincent Pallotti (Md.) at the Panthers Hoopla tourney at Saint Paul VI Catholic.
13. FLOYD E. KELLAM
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 8-1
The Knights defeated Hampton, 51-49.
14. POTOMAC SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 7-4
The Panthers return to action at Maret School (D.C.) Tuesday.
15. WEST POTOMAC
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 7-1
The Wolverines dropped their first game of the season against then-No. 9 Saint Paul VI Catholic at the Panther Hoopla tourney.
16. CLARKE COUNTY
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 8-1
The Eagles defeated Rapphannock County, 73-36.
17. BRIAR WOODS
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 10-0
The Falcons defeated Yorktown at the Cougar Classic at Oakton.
18. BISHOP DENIS J. O’CONNELL
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 5-7
The Knights lost to TPLS Christian Academy (Mid-Atlantic Basketball Showcase) after defeating Georgetown Visitation Prep (D.C.) at the Panther Hoopla tourney.
19. SOUTH COUNTY
Previous rank: No. 20
Record: 9-1
The Stallions defeated Southern-Garrett (Md.) and South Park (Pa.) at the Deep Creek Lake Holiday Classic in Maryland.
20. CHANTILLY
Previous rank: No. 21
Record: 7-4
The Chargers went 1-2 at the Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational.
21. LANGLEY
Previous rank: No. 22
Record: 11-1
The Saxons defeated Charles E. Colgan at the Cougar Classic.
22. LOUDOUN VALLEY
Previous rank: No. 23
Record: 6-2
The Vikings next play Unity Reed on Monday.
23. POTOMAC FALLS
Previous rank: No. 24
Record: 8-2
The Panthers defeated Tuscarora, 36-20.
24. CENTREVILLE
Previous rank: No. 25
Record: 9-3
The Wildcats defeated George C. Marshall, 45-18.
25 (tied). WASHINGTON-LIBERTY
Previous rank: No. 25
Record: 9-1
The Generals defeated James W. Robinson, 49-40.
25 (tied). MANOR
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 7-1
The Mustangs defeated then-No. 19 Gainesville in the Orange Division bracket final at Boo Williams Holiday Classic.