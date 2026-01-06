High School

Top 25 Virginia Girls High School Basketball State Rankings - Jan. 6, 2025

Manor joins the Top 25; St. Anne's-Belfield, Menchville and Catholic all climb one spot inside the Top 10

Derek Toney

Manor won a bracket at the Boo Williams Holiday Classic and now joins the state Top 25.
Manor is the big winner in the first High School on SI Virginia girls basketball Top 25 poll of the new year.

The Mustangs join the poll as co.-No. 25. Princess Anne maintains the No. 1 spot followed by The Saint James Performance Academy and Bishop Ireton. 

Catholic-Virginia Beach and Menchivlle complete the Top 5. The second 5 includes Saint Anne’s Belfield-School, Osbourn Park, Saint Paul VI Catholic.  Shining Stars Sports Academy and Virginia Academy.. 

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia girls basketball Top 25:

1. PRINCESS ANNE 

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 11-0

The Cavaliers defeated No. 19 Gainesville, 75-29, at the Mid-Atlantic Basketball Showcase at Highland Springs after beating Bullis School (Md.) to win the Wonderland bracket final at the John Wall Holiday Invitational in North Carolina.

2. THE SAINT JAMES PERFORMANCE ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 9-3

The Strivers defeated No. 4 Catholic-Virginia Beach (Mid-Atlantic Basketball Showcase) and New York’s Hoosac School (Blue Star Invitational in Philadelphia).

3. BISHOP IRETON 

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 10-2

The Cardinals defeated No. 5 Menchville, 66-54, at the Mid-Atlantic Basketball Showcase after defeating Sanford at the Governor’s Challenge in Maryland.

4. CATHOLIC-VIRGINIA BEACH 

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 7-7

The Crusaders lost to Fort Erie International Academy (Ontario) at the Blue Star Invitational and No. 2 The SAINT JAMES Performance Academy (Mid-Atlantic Basketball Showcase).

5. MENCHVILLE 

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 8-1

The Monarchs lost to No. 3 Bishop Ireton (Mid-Atlantic Basketball Showcase) after a 63-30 win over Hampton.

6. SAINT ANNE’S-BELFIELD SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 10-2

The Saints defeated The Covenant School and Charlottesville in the Charlottesville Showcase.

7. OSBOURN PARK

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 6-6

The Yellowjackets lost to Mount Zion Prep (Md.), 48-44, at the Mid-Atlantic Basketball Showcase.

8. SAINT PAUL VI CATHOLIC 

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 10-3

The Panthers split two games at the Blue Star Invitational after defeating No. 15 West Potomac in their holiday tournament.

9. SHINING STARS SPORTS ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 6-4

The Panthers host No. 6 Virginia Academy Saturday.

10. VIRGINIA ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 9-2

The Patriots lost to then-No. 6 Shining Stars Sports Academy.

11. NORFOLK CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 5-6

The Ambassadors defeated Riverdale Baptist School (Md.) at the Mid-Atlantic Basketball Showcase after losing to Lake Highland Prep (Fla.) at the Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational.

12. MANCHESTER

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 9-1

The Lancers defeated King’s Fork, 60-57, after a 60-46 win to Saint Vincent Pallotti (Md.) at the Panthers Hoopla tourney at Saint Paul VI Catholic.

13. FLOYD E. KELLAM 

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 8-1

The Knights defeated Hampton, 51-49.

14. POTOMAC SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 7-4

The Panthers return to action at Maret School (D.C.) Tuesday.

15. WEST POTOMAC

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 7-1

The Wolverines dropped their first game of the season against then-No. 9 Saint Paul VI Catholic at the Panther Hoopla tourney.

16. CLARKE COUNTY

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 8-1

The Eagles defeated Rapphannock County, 73-36.

17. BRIAR WOODS

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 10-0

The Falcons defeated Yorktown at the Cougar Classic at Oakton.

18. BISHOP DENIS J. O’CONNELL

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 5-7

The Knights lost to TPLS Christian Academy (Mid-Atlantic Basketball Showcase) after defeating Georgetown Visitation Prep (D.C.) at the Panther Hoopla tourney.

19. SOUTH COUNTY

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 9-1

The Stallions defeated Southern-Garrett (Md.) and South Park (Pa.) at the Deep Creek Lake Holiday Classic in Maryland.

20. CHANTILLY

Previous rank: No. 21

Record: 7-4

The Chargers went 1-2 at the Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational.

21. LANGLEY

Previous rank: No. 22

Record: 11-1

The Saxons defeated Charles E. Colgan at the Cougar Classic.

22. LOUDOUN VALLEY

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 6-2

The Vikings next play Unity Reed on Monday.

23. POTOMAC FALLS

Previous rank: No. 24

Record: 8-2

The Panthers defeated Tuscarora, 36-20.

24. CENTREVILLE

Previous rank: No. 25

Record: 9-3

The Wildcats defeated George C. Marshall, 45-18.

25 (tied). WASHINGTON-LIBERTY

Previous rank: No. 25

Record: 9-1 

The Generals defeated James W. Robinson, 49-40. 

25 (tied). MANOR 

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 7-1

The Mustangs defeated then-No. 19 Gainesville in the Orange Division bracket final at Boo Williams Holiday Classic.

