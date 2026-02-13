Austin Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 13, 2026
There are 29 games scheduled across the Austin metro area on Friday, February 13. You can follow every game live on our Austin Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Austin High School Boys Basketball Schedule - February 13, 2026
There are a few marquee matchups in the Austin area on Friday night that include some of Texas's top teams:
Canyon Lake vs Fredericksburg – 6:15 PM
Marble Falls vs Burnet – 6:15 PM
New Braunfels vs Pieper – 6:30 PM
Tivy vs Alamo Heights – 6:30 PM
Jarrell vs Taylor – 6:30 PM
McNeil vs Manor – 7:00 PM
Stony Point vs Round Rock – 7:00 PM
Vandegrift vs Round Rock Westwood – 7:00 PM
Lockhart vs Lehman – 7:00 PM
Vista Ridge vs Hutto – 7:00 PM
Leander vs Liberty Hill – 7:00 PM
Rouse vs Glenn – 7:00 PM
Hendrickson vs Elgin – 7:00 PM
Weiss vs East View – 7:00 PM
Giddings vs Navasota – 7:00 PM
Georgetown vs Pflugerville Connally – 7:00 PM
Cedar Park vs Hays – 7:00 PM
Crockett vs Cedar Creek – 7:00 PM
Steele vs Canyon – 7:00 PM
Wimberley vs Long Creek – 7:30 PM
Legacy Ranch vs Lago Vista – 7:30 PM
Lake Travis vs Bowie – 7:30 PM
Del Valle vs Austin – 7:30 PM
Travis vs LBJ Austin – 8:00 PM
Eastside Early College vs Northeast Early College – 8:00 PM
La Grange vs Smithville – 8:00 PM
Austin Navarro vs McCallum – 8:00 PM
Liberal Arts and Science Academy (LASA) vs Anderson – 8:00 PM
Dripping Springs vs Akins – 8:00 PM
