Top 25 Virginia High School Football State Rankings (12/1/2024)
The Virginia high school football playoffs are heating up, and the competition is fiercer than ever as teams battle for a spot in the state championship. This week’s Top 25 rankings reflect the key victories, upsets, and standout performances from the regional finals.
Reigning champions like Maury and Phoebus continue their dominance, while teams like Green Run and James Madison rise to the challenge with impressive wins. Newcomers such as Kettle Run shake up the rankings, adding to the excitement as the state semifinals approach. With undefeated squads, thrilling comebacks, and championship ambitions on the line, these rankings set the stage for a thrilling week of Virginia high school football action.
Check out the full rankings and see who’s poised to take home the title this season.
TOP 25 VIRIGINIA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL STATE RANKINGS
1. MAURY (13-0)
Previous rank: 1
Last week: Defeated then-No. 5 King’s Fork, 38-14, Virginia Class 5 state Region B final.
Senior quarterback Autori Newkirk ran for two touchdowns and threw for another as the Commodores won their 29th straight decision.
Maury will play No. 8 Green Run at Powhatan Field (Norfolk, Va.) in the state semifinals Friday.
2. PHOEBUS (12-0)
Previous rank: 2
Last week: Defeated Hampton, 42-0, Virginia Class 4 state Region A final.
The Phantoms extended their winning streak to 47 as Maurikus Banks threw four touchdown passes. Phoebus hosts Sherando in a Class 4 state semifinal Saturday.
3. HAYFIELD (10-1)
Previous rank: 3
Last week: Season ended.
The Hawks, who were scheduled to play Fairfax in the Virginia Class 6 state Region C semifinals, withdrew from postseason play.
4. OSCAR SMITH (13-0)
Previous rank: 4
Last week: Defeated then-No. 19 Highland Springs, 28-7, Virginia Class 6 state Region A final.
Brandon Nesbit scored three touchdowns in the second quarter as the Tigers advanced. Oscar Smith hosts Colonial Forge in the Class 6 state semifinals Saturday.
5. JAMES MADISON (13-0)
Previous rank: 7
Last week: Defeated then-No. 12 Washington-Liberty, 48-21, Virginia Class 6 state Region D final.
The Warhawks scored 34 unanswered points in the second half as Cael Yates threw for two scores and ran for another, and Dominic Knicely added two scores.. Madison hosts Lake Braddock in the Class 6 state semifinals Saturday,.
6. LIBERTY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (12-0)
Previous rank: 6
Last week: Defeated Turner Ashby, 56-23, Virginia Class 3 state Region C final.
The Bulldogs remained undefeated as Gideon Davidson ran for four touchdowns. Liberty Christian hosts William Byrd in the Class 3A state semifinals Friday.
7. GREEN RUN (13-0)
Previous rank: 8
Last week: Defeated then-No. 16 Salem, 21-14, Virginia Class 5 state Region A final.
The Stallions advanced on Tristen Williams’ 53-yard touchdown run with 9 minutes, 53 seconds left in regulation. Green Run plays No. 1 Maury at Powhatan Field (Norfolk, Va.) in a Class 5A state semifinal Saturday.
8. VARINA (11-1)
Previous rank: 10
Last week: Defeated then-No. 9 Dinwiddie, 41-27, Virginia Class 4 state Region B final.
The Blue Devils advanced as Kaleb Wyche accounted for 385 yards and five touchdowns. Varina hosts No. 10 Tuscarora in a Class 4 state semifinal Saturday.
9. KING’S FORK (11-2)
Previous rank: 5
Last week: Lost to No. 1 Maury, 38-14, Virginia Class 5 state Region B final.
The Bulldogs got a touchdown run and pass from D’andre Artis-Boone in the first half, but were shutout in the second half by defending Class 5A state champ Maury.
10. TUSCARORA (11-1)
Previous rank: 17
Last week: Defeated then-No. 11 John Champe, 41-16, Virginia Class 4 state Region C final.
The Huskies built a 20-0 first half lead on previously undefeated John Champe as Dawson Pough ran for two touchdowns and threw for another, and Zain Elian added two rushing scores. Tuscarora plays at No. 8 Varina in a Class 4A state semifinal Saturday.
11. DINWIDDIE (11-2)
Previous rank: 9
Last week: Lost to then-No. 10 Varina, 41-27, Virginia Class 4 state Region B final.
University of Southern California commit Harry Dalton accounted for 295 yards and four touchdowns, but the Generals were unable to rally from a 28-7 deficit against Varina.
12. LAFAYETTE (13-0)
Previous rank: 13
Last week: Defeated Norcom, 33-6, Virginia Class 3 state Region A final.
Brayden Smalls rushed for two scores, and Baum Hogge threw for a touchdown as the Rams clinched a return trip to the 3A state semifinals. Lafayette plays at No. 17 Kettle Run in a state semifinal contest Friday.
13. JOHN CHAMPE (11-1)
Previous rank: 11
Last week: Lost to then-No. 17 Tuscarora, 41-16, Virginia Class 4 state Region C final.
The Knights’ perfect season ended as Brandon Pena threw a touchdown pass and Ty Kann added a touchdown run.
14. WOODBERRY FOREST (8-0)
Previous rank: 14
SEASON COMPLETE
15. BENEDICTINE COLLEGE PREP (8-3)
Previous rank: 15
SEASON COMPLETE - Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I champions
16. WASHINGTON-LIBERTY (12-1)
Previous rank: 12
Last week: Lost to then-No. 7 James Madison, 48-21, Virginia Class 6 state Region D final.
The Generals’ undefeated season ended as Matthew Abramson threw three touchdown passes.
17. KETTLE RUN (13-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked.
Last week: Defeated then-No. 18 Thomas Jefferson-Richmond, 35-32, Virginia Class 3 state Region B final.
Jacob Mulhern threw three touchdown passes and Colton Lubbe intercepted a pass in the end zone with 11 seconds left in regulation as the undefeated Cougars advance. Kettle Run hosts No. 12 Lafayette in the Class 3 state semifinals Friday.
18. SALEM-VIRGINIA BEACH (10-3)
Previous rank: 16
Last week: Lost to No. 8 Green Run, 21-14, Virginia Class 5 state Region A final.
Willie Moore rushed 24 times for 123 yards and two touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough as The SunDevils fell to undefeated Green Run for the second time this season.
19. HIGHLAND SPRINGS (9-4)
Previous rank: 19
Last week: Lost to No. 5 Oscar Smith, 28-7, Virginia Class 6 state Region A final.
Nelson Payne’s 35-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Padmore were the only points as the Springers fell to undefeated Oscar Smith.
20. GLEN ALLEN (10-2)
Previous rank: 20
SEASON COMPLETE - Virginia Class 6 state Region A quarterfinalist
21. HUGUENOT (11-1)
Previous rank: 21
SEASON COMPLETE - Virginia Class 4 state Region B semifinalist
22. ST. MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL CATHOLIC (9-2)
Previous rank: 22
SEASON COMPLETE - VISAA Division I finalist
23. WARWICK (10-2)
Previous rank: 23
SEASON COMPLETE - Virginia Class 5 state Region B semifinalist
24. L.C. BIRD (10-3)
Previous rank: 24
Last week: Defeated William Fleming, 10-7, Virginia Class 5 state Region C final.
The Skyhawks advanced to the state semifinals as Sir-Paul Cheeks’ 80-yard interception return for a touchdown in the second quarter was their only points. Bird plays at Briar Woods in a Class 5 state semifinal Saturday.
25. THOMAS JEFFERSON-RICHMOND (12-1)
Previous rank: 18
Last week: Lost to Kettle Run, 35-32, Virginia Class 3 state Region B final.
Rashaud Cherry accounted for four touchdowns, but his pass to the end zone was intercepted with 11 seconds remaining in regulation as the Vikings’ perfect season ended.