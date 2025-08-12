Top-30 Shooting Guard transfers to Oak Hill Academy (Virginia) for his junior season
Rising junior guard LJ Smith posted on his social media accounts on Monday that he is on the move for the upcoming 2025-2026 season.
The 6-foot-5 star is leaving Lincolnton (North Carolina) and will now attend nationally-ranked Oak Hill Academy (Virginia) for his final two seasons of high school basketball.
Smith Broke North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) Records During Sophomore Season
Smith broke the single-season record in the state of North Carolina by a sophomore for most points (960) in 29 games played, averaging 33.1 points per game.
He also recorded the 4th-most points in a single season this past season, trailing Roxboro Community's Darius McGhee (1,057 in 2015-2016), North Davidson's Themus Fulks (1,055 in 2018-2019), and Eastern Alamance's Jameson Curry (972 in 2002-2003), according to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) Records.
Smith Played On Nike EYBL Circuit During The Summer
During the Grassroots season, Smith played for Team Thad on the Nike EYBL Circuit, where he averaged 14.1 points and 3.0 rebounds per game while shooting 42% from three-point range.
Smith Climbing The National Rankings in Class of 2027
The 6-foot-5 junior combo guard has soared through the national recruiting rankings, where he is the No. 34 overall player, the No. 3-ranked combo guard, and the No. 1 overall player in the state of Virginia for the Class of 2027, according to 247Sports.
Smith Currently Holds Nearly Two Dozen Division-1 Offers
Smith is currently receiving offers from nearly two dozen schools, including Georgia, LSU, Mississippi State, North Carolina, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and several others.
Oak Hill Academy Reloaded Roster Ahead Of 2025-2026 Season
Oak Hill Academy finished the 2024-2025 season with a 23-11 record, finishing 4-7 in the 1st Annual Nike EYBL Scholastic Conference, where they picked up wins over AZ Compass Prep, Legacy Early College, Orangeville Academy, and Veritas Academy.
The Warriors have reloaded their roster ahead of the 2025-2026 season, featuring three-star senior point guard Donovan Williams Jr, four-star small forward Ethan Mgbako, and senior power forward Jean Victor Ndiaye.
