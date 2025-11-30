Vote: Iowa Boys High School Basketball 3A Preseason Player Of The Year
In a few months, we will name the Class 3A player of the year in Iowa boys high school basketball.
But before we can reach that point, we need to crown the preseason player of the year in Iowa for boys high school basketball.
And that is where you, the fans, come in.
High School on SI has narrowed down the list of candidates to these nominees for the preseason player of the year.
The following are the nominees with stats provided by Bound from the 2024-25 season. Vote as often as you like for your favorite candidate, as the winner will be announced once voting as concluded.
Voting runs through Sunday, December 7 at 11:59 p.m. CST.
Nominees For Iowa Boys High School Basketball Class 3A Preseason Player Of The Year
Cael LaFrentz, Decorah
“Older” followers of basketball will recognize the last name, as LaFrentz averaged 29.2 points per game and 13 rebounds last year for the Vikings.
Hudson Lorensen, ADM
Lorensen is a walking bucket, averaging better than 24 a night last year as a junior.
Jaidyn Coon, Storm Lake
The future Creighton Bluejay, Coon helped get the Tornadoes to state, averaging 24 points, over nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks per game.
Jaxon Clark, Keokuk
The big man returned to Iowa after a short stay in Florida at an academy, looking to build off his 22.7 points and 14.4 rebounds per game. He also blocked two shots a night.
Brady Harr, Hampton-Dumont/CAL
Harr was a double-double machine as a junior, averaging 17.5 points and over 13 rebounds, adding two-plus blocks and over four assists per game.
AJ Evans, Cedar Rapids Xavier
The James Madison commit put up 11 points, 7.5 rebounds and two blocks a night last year.
Kellen Haverback, Mount Vernon
Haverback stuffed the box score last year, posting almost 17 points, five rebounds, over three assists, more than two steals and a block a game.
Nolan Ehlinger, Maquoketa
Ehlinger scored almost 22 points per game a season ago, adding four rebounds, three assists and 2.5 steals.
About Our Preseason Player of the Year Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.