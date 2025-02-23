VHSL 2025 Class 1 Basketball Playoffs Tips-Off: Key First-Round Matchups and Star Players to Watch
The 2025 Virginia High School League (VHSL) high school boys basketball playoffs have already begun for some regions, but the top class – Class 1 – will begin postseason play this Monday, as the state of Virginia is once again in the process of determining is basketball state champion.
Here are some key first round matchups and players to watch out for in the 2025 VHSL tournament.
Class 1 Region A – No. 1 Northumberland vs. No. 8 Essex
The top team in this region, Northumberland (13-3) is led by junior Tyreek Lundy, who has averaged 24.3 points per game. The Richmond-based Indians are ranked No. 5 in Virginia Division 1, as they will host fellow Richmond foe Essex (8-8). Trojans are ranked No. 24 in Virginia D1. These two schools previously met on February 14th, where Northumberland dominated Essex 65-27.
Class 1 Region A – No. 4 Mathews vs. No. 5 Westmoreland
Mathews (16-8) will host Westmoreland (11-10) in the first round. In Virginia D1, the Norfolk-based Blue Devils are ranked No. 17, while the Washington DC Metro-based Eagles are ranked No. 18.
Class 1 Region A – No. 2 Middlesex vs. No. 7 Chincoteague
In a battle of two Norfolk-based schools, Middlesex (15-5) is looking to make a run behind top scorer JaQuan Griffin, while Chincoteague (6-9) looks to pull off an upset with their top player Camaury Davis. The Chargers are ranked No. 13 in Virginia D1.
Class 1 Region A – No. 3 Lancaster vs. No. 6 Northampton
Lancaster (13-7) has junior guard JaMarcus Russell leading the way with an impressive 22.3 points per game, while Northampton (8-11) hopes to pull off a shocker with their top scorer Jaylen Anderson (15 PPG). The Richmond-based Red Devils are one of the top-ranked schools in Virginia D1 at No. 8, while the Norfolk-based Yellowjackets are No. 19.
Class 1 Region B – No. 1 Cumberland vs. No. 8 William Campbell
Cumberland (16-6) is the top seed in Region B and will host William Campbell (5-17) of Roanoke. The Richmond-based Dukes are ranked No. 10 in Virginia D1.
Class 1 Region B – No. 4 Altavista vs. No. 5 Rappahannock County
Richmond-based Altavista (10-13) will host Rappahannock County (9-13) of Roanoke. The Colonels are ranked No. 12 in Virginia D1.
Class 1 Region B – No. 2 Brunswick vs. No. 7 Sussex Central
Brunswick (13-9) looks to continue their solid season as they host Sussex Central (8-10) in this Richmond-based matchup. The Bulldogs are ranked #14 in Virginia D1.
Class 1 Region B – No. 3 Franklin vs. No. 6 Buffalo Gap
Franklin (12-11) of Norfolk will look to avoid an upset against Harrisonburg based Buffalo Gap (5-14). The Broncos are ranked No. 15 in Virginia D1.
Class 1 Region D – Twin Valley vs. Twin Springs
The lone first-round matchup in this region, Twin Valley (3-18) will face Twin Springs (14-11) in a Tri-Cities battle.
NOTE: Matchups for the Class 1 Region C bracket have not yet been announced. We will update the preview when these matchups are announced.