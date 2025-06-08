VHSL Baseball State Quarterfinals Set: 2025 Virginia Playoff Brackets by Class
The Virginia (VHSL) high school baseball state quarterfinals are set to begin this week, as regional champions have already been crowned in all six classifications.
High School on SI has you covered as these remaining teams inch closer to the state semifinals and championship games.
Here are the 2025 Virginia high school baseball playoff tournament matchups and brackets entering the quarterfinals of the VHSL state championships.
Note: Click the hyperlinks below to see the path each team took to reach the quarterfinals with complete regional results for every classification. The quarterfinals in each classification include the top two teams from each region.
Class 6 Quarterfinal Matchups
Gainesville vs. Deep Run
CLASS 5 Quarterfinal Matchups
Independence vs. Godwin
James River Midlothan vs. Riverbend
CLASS 4 Quarterfinal Matchups
Jefferson Forest vs. Woodgrove
Gloucester vs. Hanover
CLASS 3 Quarterfinal Matchups
Grafton vs. Kettle Run
CLASS 2 Quarterfinal Matchups
John Battle vs. Dan River
Appotomattox County vs. Lebanon