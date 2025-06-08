High School

VHSL Baseball State Quarterfinals Set: 2025 Virginia Playoff Brackets by Class

Top contenders in all six VHSL classifications chase state titles as High School on SI breaks down each bracket and matchup heading into the quarterfinals

Seniors such as Virginia Tech signee Ethan Ball have McLean in position to make a run at another Virginia Class 6 baseball championship in 2025.
Seniors such as Virginia Tech signee Ethan Ball have McLean in position to make a run at another Virginia Class 6 baseball championship in 2025. / Photo courtesy of Ethan Ball

The Virginia (VHSL) high school baseball state quarterfinals are set to begin this week, as regional champions have already been crowned in all six classifications.

High School on SI has you covered as these remaining teams inch closer to the state semifinals and championship games.

Here are the 2025 Virginia high school baseball playoff tournament matchups and brackets entering the quarterfinals of the VHSL state championships.

Note: Click the hyperlinks below to see the path each team took to reach the quarterfinals with complete regional results for every classification. The quarterfinals in each classification include the top two teams from each region.

Class 6 Quarterfinal Matchups

Glen Allen vs. Battlefield

James Madison vs. Hayfield

West Springfield vs. McLean

Gainesville vs. Deep Run

CLASS 5 Quarterfinal Matchups

Independence vs. Godwin

Maury vs. Cox

James River Midlothan vs. Riverbend

Ocean Lakes vs. Kecoughtan

CLASS 4 Quarterfinal Matchups

Jefferson Forest vs. Woodgrove

Gloucester vs. Hanover

Heritage vs. Sherando

Atlee vs. Hampton

CLASS 3 Quarterfinal Matchups

Abingdon vs. Fluvanna County

William Monroe vs. New Kent

Spotswood vs. Northside

Grafton vs. Kettle Run

CLASS 2 Quarterfinal Matchups

John Battle vs. Dan River

Buckingham vs. King William

Appotomattox County vs. Lebanon

Poquoson vs. Strasburg

CLASS 1 Quarterfinal Matchups

Eastside vs. Fort Chiswell

Altavista vs. Northumberland

Auburn vs. Chihowie

Rappahannock vs. William Campbell

