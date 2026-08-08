VHSL Unveils Proposed Realignment Plan for 2027-31 Cycle; Appeals Process Begins

The Virginia High School League (VHSL) has released its proposed athletic realignment for the 2027-28 through 2030-31 competition cycle, setting the stage for significant changes across all six classifications before the plan becomes official later this month.

The proposal, based on average daily membership (ADM) enrollment for grades 9-11, would affect schools throughout the Commonwealth, including several perennial football powers and state championship contenders.

Schools have until Aug. 10 to file appeals, with opposition to those appeals due by Aug. 17. The VHSL Appeals Committee is scheduled to hear cases on Aug. 25 before forwarding recommendations to the Executive Committee for final approval. Those dates were announced by the VHSL and reported by multiple Virginia media outlets.

Class 3 Sees Major Regional Shuffle

Perhaps the most significant change comes in Class 3, where Region B would expand to 15 schools after absorbing all of the Harrisonburg and Rockingham County programs currently competing in Region C.

According to WHSV, Broadway, East Rockingham, Harrisonburg, Rocktown, Spotswood and Turner Ashby would all shift into Region 3B alongside Brentsville District, Fauquier, Goochland, Kettle Run, Loudoun Valley, Manassas Park, Meridian, James Monroe and William Monroe.

The move would leave Region 3C with 12 schools, including:

Alleghany

Amherst County

Brookville

E.C. Glass

Fluvanna County

Heritage (Lynchburg)

Monticello

Rockbridge County

Rustburg

Staunton

Waynesboro

Wilson Memorial

The proposal also moves Amherst County and E.C. Glass down from Class 4 into Region 3C, while George Washington (Danville) drops from Class 4 to Region 3D. Those moves were highlighted by WDBJ7 and WFXR.

Patrick Henry Moves Up to Class 6

One of the state's most notable enrollment moves would send Patrick Henry (Roanoke) from Class 5, Region D into Class 6, Region A.

The Patriots would join Colonial Heights, Heritage (Newport News), Hopewell, Lakeland, Mechanicsville, Richmond High School for the Arts, York and several other eastern Virginia programs under the proposed alignment.

Liberty Christian, Tunstall Drop to Class 2

Several well-known football programs are projected to move into Class 2.

According to reports from WDBJ7 and WFXR, Liberty Christian Academy and Tunstall would both drop from Class 3 into Region 2C.

They would be joined by Grayson County, which moves up from Class 1 into the same region.

The proposed Region 2C would feature:

Appomattox County

Chatham

Dan River

Floyd County

Glenvar

Grayson County

Gretna

James River (Buchanan)

Liberty (Bedford)

Liberty Christian Academy

Martinsville

Nelson County

Patrick County

Radford

Tunstall

That alignment creates one of the state's deepest Class 2 football regions, featuring multiple recent state contenders.

Page County Barely Misses Class 2 Cutoff

One of the closest enrollment decisions involves Page County, which would move from Class 2 to Class 1.

According to WHSV, the Panthers' grades 9-11 enrollment of 343 students leaves them just one student below the Class 2 cutoff. Grayson County, at 344 students, represents the lowest enrollment remaining in Class 2 under the proposal.

Page County would join Region 1B alongside traditional Shenandoah Valley powers Buffalo Gap, Riverheads and Luray.

Appeals Could Still Change Final Alignment

While the proposal outlines how regions would look beginning in 2027, the process is far from complete.

Schools believing their placement creates competitive or geographic concerns have until Aug. 10 to request an appeal. Oppositions to those appeals must be submitted by Aug. 17, with hearings scheduled for Aug. 25 before recommendations are sent to the VHSL Executive Committee.

The final alignment is expected to be approved later this summer or early fall and will remain in effect through the 2030-31 school year.

Proposed VHSL Realignment Timeline

Aug. 10: Deadline to file appeals

Deadline to file appeals Aug. 17: Deadline to file opposition to appeals

Deadline to file opposition to appeals Aug. 25: Appeals Committee hearings

Appeals Committee hearings Late Summer/Early Fall: Executive Committee expected to approve final alignment

Executive Committee expected to approve final alignment 2027-28: New four-year alignment cycle begins