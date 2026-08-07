The 2026 Texas high school football season begins in full in two weeks, and High School On SI is previewing the top talent by position. As always, Texas is loaded with quarterback talent.

You can also vote on who you think is the top quarterback in Texas with our poll at the bottom of the page. Voting will close at 11:59 p.m. CT on August 16.

Editor’s Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.

Top Quarterbacks Entering the 2026 Texas High School Football Season

Kavian Bryant — Sr., Palestine Westwood

Bryant is a 4-star recruit who is committed to Texas Tech. As a junior, he accumulated 4,147 total yards of offense, according to 247sports.com . He threw for 3,407 yards, 37 touchdowns and one interception, and he ran the ball 95 times for 740 yards and seven touchdowns.

Weston Nielsen — Sr., Bastrop

Nielsen’s strong junior season led Bastrop to an 11-2 record in 2025. He threw for 3,053 yards, 44 touchdowns to only six interceptions. He also ran for five touchdowns. Nielsen is a 4-star recruit committed to Arizona State.

Carson White — Sr., Hightower

White led Iowa Colony to the 5A D-II quarterfinals last season. He threw for 1,963 yards with 32 touchdowns and six interceptions. An all-around strong athlete, he also ran for 15 touchdowns. He is a 3-star recruit committed to Oklahoma State.

Johnny “Tre” Hamilton III — Sr., Longview

Hamilton II had 2,914 total yards, and he only threw one interception last season. He is committed to UTEP.

Luke Babin — Sr., Woodville

Babin threw for 3,063 yards and 40 touchdowns to five interceptions. He ran the ball 76 times for 562 yards and seven touchdowns. He is committed to Baylor.

Braden Baker — Sr., Cy Ranch

Baker is staying close to home to play in college. He is committed to Houston. He led Cy Ranch to a 10-3 record, and he passed for 2,806 yards, 32 touchdowns and one interception.

Ty Knutson — Sr., Comal Smithson Valley

Knutson led Comal Smithson Valley to a 5A Division 1 state championship last season. The title capped a 15-1 season, and Knutson finished with 2,610 passing yards with 29 touchdowns and three interceptions. He is committed to Texas.

Jerry Meyer III — Sr., Waxahachie

As a junior, he led Waxahachie to an 11-2 record and the 6A D-I state quarterfinals. He threw for 2,754 yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He is committed to South Carolina.

Carter Zingelmann — Jr., Coppell

Zinglemann has a strong arm and a smooth release. As a sophomore, Zinglemann threw for 1,865 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also ran for 754 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Tristin Gaines — Jr., Waller

Gaines had a strong sophomore season, and he’s recently received scholarship offers from Iowa State, UCLA, Kentucky and Michigan, among others. In 2025, he threw for 2,016 passing yards and 22 touchdowns with nine rushing touchdowns.

Trey Wright — Jr., Frisco Lone Star

Wright posted jaw-dropping stats as a sophomore. He threw for 4,042 yards and 38 touchdowns to seven interceptions. He ran for 1,764 yards and 16 touchdowns. He’s recently received scholarship offers from Clemson, Florida State, Oklahoma and North Carolina.

Carter Morgan — Jr., Denton Guyer

Morgan led Denton Guyer to three playoff wins, but it eventually lost to Southlake Carroll. He’s already 6-foot-3, and he’s recently received offers from Texas Tech, Iowa and Arkansas.

Jaxon Schad — Jr., Pflugerville Weiss

Schad’s production as a sophomore was impressive. He passed for 3,627 yards and 51 touchdowns, and he ran for 361 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Julian Reese II — Sr., Amarillo Palo Duro

Reese II is a two-way player, but he finished the 2025 season with 3,031 passing yards and 45 total touchdowns, according to his X.

Jack Devine — Sr., Austin Regents

Devine led Austin Regents to a 12-1 record with an impressive 3,491 passing yards and 55 passing touchdowns to three interceptions. He also ran for 12 touchdowns.

Noah Spinks — Sr., Summer Creek

Spinks is a lefty who has lots of zip on the ball. In 2025, he threw for 3,690 yards, 43 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He is committed to North Carolina.

Grant Sweeney — Sr., Boerne

Sweeney’s first season at Boerne was very successful. He accounted for 5,371 total yards and 58 total touchdowns (4,296 passing/1,075 rushing). He is committed to UTSA.

Andre Phillip II — Sr., Klein Oak

Phillip II is a speedy quarterback who can create explosive plays on the ground. He ran a 10.63 100-meter dash and a 21.78 200-meters as a junior. He can also throw on the run. He is committed to West Virginia.

Brice McCurdy — Sr., Robinson

McCurdy is a big athlete who ran an 11.18 100-meter time as a junior. On the football field, he threw for 2,207 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He had 695 rushing yards. He is committed to TCU.

Camden Hughes — Sr., College Park

Hughes was the District 13-6A Offensive Player of the Year last season with 2,468 passing yards and 36 touchdowns. He is committed to Cincinnati.

Buck Randall — Sr., Highland Park-Dallas

Last season, Randall threw for 4,392 yards and 51 touchdowns. He is committed to SMU.

Lorenzo Aguirre — Sr., Dickinson

In 2025, Aguirre was the 24-6A All District MVP. He had 3,410 total yards and 43 touchdowns.

Chase Ames — Sr., Dripping Springs

Ames threw for 3,682 yards and 47 touchdowns as a junior. He is committed to UTRGV.

Elvis Estrada — Sr., San Antonio Johnson

Estrada threw for 3,130 Passing Yards and 39 touchdowns as a junior. He was a Class 6A 2025 Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association All-State Honorable Mention.

Lincoln Frazier — So., Willis

As a freshman, Frazier totalled 4,232 passing yards and 43 touchdowns. He has recently received offers from Syracuse, UNLV and UCLA, among others.

Jayden Williams — Sr., Dallas South Oak Cliff

Williams led South Oak Cliff to a 15-1 record and a 5A-Division II state championship last season. He passed for 2,602 yards and 26 touchdowns to two interceptions.

Trot Jordan — Sr., Stephenville

Jordan was the Offensive MVP in the 4A-D1 State Championship, and he was the Offensive MVP District 4-4A. Stephenville finished the season 16-0 and as state champions thanks in part to Jordan’s 3,241 passing yards and 45 touchdowns.

Holt Frazier — Sr., Brock

Frazier threw for an impressive 3,445 passing yards and 50 touchdowns.

Brock Belcher — Sr., Windthorst

Belcher was named to the Class 2A 2025 Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Second Team All-State. He passed for 3,491 yards and 55 touchdowns.

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