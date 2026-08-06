2026 CIF Southern Section Football Preseason Rankings Countdown: Nos. 10-6

The CIF Southern Section Top 25 preseason countdown continues …

As we roll into the 2026 high school football season, High School On SI is providing preseason coverage from August 3-16. Week 0 starts Aug. 17. The season’s first Friday night is Aug. 21.

Preseason coverage includes a preseason Top 25 countdown, players to watch by position, along with league predictions and other intriguing pieces of content to keep an eye out for: breakout players, biggest shoes to fill, freshmen to watch, coaching storylines, and more.

Here is information on the teams ranked No. 6 to No. 10, including top returning offensive and defensive players, newcomers, and a word from the coach.

NOTE: Links to previously revealed rankings from this countdown at bottom.

6. MISSION VIEJO

Top Offensive Players: Amaziah Siale, OL, Sr.; Max Markofski, TE, Sr.; Luke Karby, TE, Sr.; Kole Davis, TE, Sr.; Jack Junker, WR, Sr.

Top Defensive Players: Jordan Hicks, CB, Jr.; Jeremy Bonhomme, ATH, Jr.; Jojo Reed, DB, Sr.;

Newcomers: Brett Burnor, QB, So.

Coach Chad Johnson says: Johnson told the OC Register he returns his whole offensive line. "Are they as good as advertised?” Johnson asked. “We’ll see. Can they protect the young quarterback?”

7. ORANGE LUTHERAN

Top Offensive Players: Nico Bland, WR, Sr.; Chris Flores Jr., WR, Sr.; Troy Oliva, OL, Sr.; Lucas Rhoa, OL, Sr.; Reagan Toki, QB, Sr.; Ezrah Brown, QB, Fr.; Mario Luna, OL, Fr.; Raiden Velasquez, WR, Fr.

Top Defensive Players: Raymond Langi, DL, Sr.; Anthony McClure, LB, Sr.; Cory Panapa, DL, Sr.; Matthew Zapien, DB, Sr.; Anhor "The Great" Johnson, DB, So.; King Rich Johnson, DB, So.; Ariez Leomiti, DL, So.; CJ Washington, DB, So.

Newcomers: Jamaal Fay, LB, So. (Leuzinger)

Coach Ray Fenton says: "We expect to be a tough, physical, and disciplined team that competes every week. We will representing our program with Dignity, Integrity, and Grace."

8. PACIFICA/OXNARD

Top Offensive Players: Taylor Lee, QB, Sr.; Will Jones Jr., WR, So.; Alijah Royster, Slot, Sr.; Anthony Jacobs Jr., WR, Sr.; Anthony Loreto, OL, So.; Angel Sepulveda, RB, Sr.; Isaiah Phelps, RB, Sr.

Top Defensive Players: Isaiah Phelps, LB, Sr.; Malaika Sione, LB, Sr.; Philip "PeeWee" Wilson III, DB, Sr.; Jamarcus Harmon, CB, So.; Darius Smith, DB, Sr.; Anthony Jacobs Jr., CB, Sr.

Newcomers: Tadd Mitchell, CB, Sr. (Carlsbad); Miguel Macias, OL, Sr. (St. Bonaventure)

Coach Mike Moon says: "If we figure it out up front and stay healthy, we can make another long run in playoffs."

9. CHAPARRAL

Top Offensive Players: Dane Weber, QB, Sr.; Eli Woodard, WR, Sr.; Kiko Farinas, WR, Sr.; Tycen Johnson, WR, Sr.; Chase Bonta, WR, Sr.; LJ Pierce, WR, So.; Axton Lange, LT, So.; Calvin Moala, RT, Sr.; Caeden Weaver, C, So.

Top Defensive Players: Kameron Payne, DE, Sr.; Caleb Joy, DT, Sr.; Logan Coleman, LB, Sr.; Kayden Dominguez, LB, Fr.; Connor Rios, LB, So.

Newcomers: Kingston Hunter, DB/WR/KR, So. (Orange); Tyler Roney, LB, So. (Murrieta Valley); Caden Degnan, OL, Fr. (Murrieta Valley); Steven Block, DE, So. (Palm Desert)

Coach Andrew Ramer says: "We want to win a Championship with this team. We have great chemistry, lots of multiple year starters, close games losses last year will be wins this year, hopefully."

10. CREAN LUTHERAN

Top Offensive Players: Caden Jones, QB, Sr.; Ty Johnson, WR, Sr.; Caleb Bey, RB, Sr.; Damari Hall, Slot, Sr.; Eric Cruz, OL, Sr.; Demetrius Panapa, OL, Sr.; Adonijah Moenoa, OL, Jr.; Heinrik Shriver, OL, Sr.

Top Defensive Players: Evan Mack, CB/S, Sr.; Aidan Smith, S, Sr.; Aaron Nicasio, OLB, Sr.; Mateo Munoz, OLB, Sr.; Ethan Haugsland, DE/LB, Sr.; Luke Smith, DE, Sr.

Newcomers: Ahmeer Williamson, LB, Sr. (St. John Bosco); Braylen Ross, WR, Sr. (Lincoln); Troy Roberts, WR, Sr. (Yorba Linda); Ace Herman, OL, Sr. (Cal); Ezra Jordan, OL, Sr. (Douglas County, GA)

Coach Rick Curtis says: "Our expectations are high as we have 26 seniors on this year's squad and they make up most of the starting lineup on both sides of the ball. Our goals are win the newly formed Bravo league and to advance deep into the CIF playoffs. With our toughest schedule ever, we look to be battle tested for our league and for the CIF playoffs."

2025 CIF-SS RECAP

PALMER LEADS SANTA MARGARITA TO GLORY

When looking back at the 2025 high school football season in the CIF Southern Section, the lede is undoubtedly Santa Margarita — for a multitude of reasons.

Former NFL Pro Bowl quarterback Carson Palmer came back to his old stomping grounds and won all the big prizes in year one.

Santa Margarita shared the Trinity League title with St. John Bosco and Mater Dei before going on to win the CIF Southern Section Division 1 championship and CIF State Open Division titles. The Eagles thumped Corona Centennial at the Rose Bowl 42-7 thanks to 10 catches for 292 yards and four touchdowns (two rushing) from Player of the Year Trent Mosley (who is now at USC).

Palmer would guide Santa Margarita to a rout of De La Salle two weeks later, 47-13, at Saddleback College in December to lift the CIF State crown and finish the season 11-3.

When Palmer lifted the CIF-SS Division 1 plaque at the championship podium in the Rose Bowl, it was the first time a program not named St. John Bosco or Mater Dei lifted the Southern Section's top division trophy since Corona Centennial did it in 2015.

THE ‘MONEY MAN’

One of the biggest stories in recent prep sports history broke last fall when the emergence of Brett Steigh, also known as the ‘Money Man’ , who made an appearance on FATTAL FACTOR, a weekly live sports show via Youtube with hosts Tarek Fattal and Aram Tolegian.

Steigh admitted to years of CIF violations at programs like Narbonne (his alma mater), St. Bernard, and most recently, Bishop Montgomery. The biggest confession came when he admitted to paying families up to $50,000 (plus expenses) to get their sons to play high school football at a program of his choice.

The fallout from the story resulted in Bishop Montgomery cancelling its varsity football season . The head football coach Ed Hodgkiss was fired and the President of the school Pat Lee was forced to resign. More than 20 players were deemed ineligible and hit with Bylaw 202 for falsifying documents, which means the student-athletes can’t participate in varsity athletics for up to 24 months.

The school ended up hiring Oscar McBride this past spring in efforts to start over. McBride is a former college and NFL standout who built Murrieta Mesa High into a CIF championship-level program. Murrieta Mesa was 0-9 before McBride was hired and led the program to a Division 6 title in 2024.

2025 CIF-SS CHAMPIONS

Click HERE for a quick recap of all the CIF Southern Section football champions from 2025 from Divisions 1 through 14.