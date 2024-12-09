Top 25 Virginia High School Football State Rankings (12/9/2024)
The 2024 Virginia high school football season has reached state championship week with several expected title contenders and few surprises still in the mix.
As expected, top-ranked Maury has advanced to the Class 5 final, Saturday at James Madison University, where it will face one of the surprises, No. 23 Briar Woods, which was unranked before defeating then-No. 24 L.C. Bird in last week's semifinals.
Other ranked teams scheduled to play for state titles this weekend include No. 2 Phoebus against No. 8 Varina in Class 4 (at Liberty University); No. 4 Oscar Smith vs. No. 5 James Madison (at James Madison) in Class 6; and No. 6 Liberty Christian vs. No. 11 Kettle Run in Class 3 (at Liberty).
TOP 25 VIRGINIA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RANKINGS
1. MAURY (14-0)
Previous rank: 1
Last week: Defeated then-No. 7 Green Run, 20-14, Virginia Class 5 state semifinal.
The defending champs Commodores advanced to their fifth final in six seasons as Autori Newkirk threw two touchdown passes to LeBron Bond. Maury will play Briar Woods in the Class 5 state final Saturday at James Madison University.
2. PHOEBUS (13-0)
Previous rank: 2
Last week: Defeated Sherando, 34-0, Virginia Class 4 state semifinal.
Sophomore quarterback Maurikus Banks threw for 251 yards and two touchdowns, both to Noah Jefferson as the Phantoms. Phoebus will play No. 8 Varina in the Class 4 state final at Liberty University Saturday.
3. HAYFIELD (10-1)
Previous rank: 3
SEASON COMPLETE - Virginia Class 6 state Region C semifinalist
4. OSCAR SMITH (14-0)
Previous rank: 4
Last week: Defeated Colonial Forge, 42-7, Virginia Class 6 state semifinal.
The Tigers advanced to their first state final since 2021 as Lonnie Andrews threw four touchdown passes and Brandon Nesbit added two rushing scodres. Oscar Smith will play No. 5 James Madison for the Class 6 state championship, Saturday at James Madison University.
5. JAMES MADISON (14-0)
Previous rank: 5
Last week: Defeated Lake Braddock, 42-19, Virginia Class 6 state semifinal.
Coastal Carolina recruit Dominic Knicely finished with 301 all=purpose yards as the Warhawks advanced to the state final. Madison plays No. 4 Oscar Smith in the Class 6 state final at James Madison University Saturday.
6. LIBERTY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (13-0)
Previous rank: 6
Last week: Defeated William Byrd, 49-14, Virginia Class 3 state semifinal.
James Deyo scored four touchdowns and the Bulldogs returned two interceptions for scores to advance back to the Class 3 state final. Liberty Christian will play No. 11 Kettle Run for the 3A title, Saturday at Liberty University.
7. GREEN RUN (13-1)
Previous rank: 7
Last week: Lost to No. 1 Maury, 20-14, Virginia Class 5 state semifnal.
SEASON COMPLETE - Deshawn Smith and Ksaan Farrar each had rushing scores for the Stallions, who pushed the defending state champ Maury to the final minutes before falling.
8. VARINA (12-1)
Previous rank: 8
Last week: Defeated then-No. 10 Tuscarora, 28-0, Virginia Class 4 state semifinal.
Kaleb Wyche accounted for three touchdowns and the defense forced six turnovers as the Blue Devils advanced. Varina will play No. 2 Phoebus in the Class 4 state final Saturday at Liberty University.
9. KING’S FORK (11-2)
Previous rank: 9
SEASON COMPLETE - Virginia Class 5 state Region B finalist
10. DINWIDDIE (11-2)
Previous rank: 11
SEASON COMPLETE - Virginia Class 4 state Region B finalist
11. KETTLE RUN (14-0)
Previous rank: 17
Last week: Defeated then-No. 12 Lafayette, 27-7, Virginia Class 3 state semifnal.
The Cougars posted a second straight win over an undefeated team as Jacob Mulhern threw a pair of touchdown passes and Colton Quaker added two rushing scores. Kettle Run will play No. 6 Liberty Christian in the Class 3 state final Saturday at Liberty University.
12. TUSCARORA (11-2)
Previous rank: 10
Last week: Lost to No. 8 Varina, 28-0, Virginia Class 4 state semifinal
SEASON COMPLETE - The Huskies’ season ended as they only managed 112 yards against Varina.
13. LAFAYETTE (13-1)
Previous rank: 12
Last week: Lost to then-No. 17 Kettle Run, 27-7, Virginia Class 3 state semifinal.
SEASON COMPLETE - The Rams were denied a return trip to the Class 3 final as Tyree Wilson’s 15-yard touchdown run were their only points..
14. JOHN CHAMPE (11-1)
Previous rank: 13
SEASON COMPLETE - Virginia Class 4 state Region C finalist
15. WOODBERRY FOREST (8-0)
Previous rank: 14
SEASON COMPLETE
16. BENEDICTINE COLLEGE PREP (8-3)
Previous rank: 15
SEASON COMPLETE - Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I champions
17. WASHINGTON-LIBERTY (12-1)
Previous rank: 16
SEASON COMPLETE - Virginia Class 6 state Region D finalist
18. SALEM-VIRGINIA BEACH (10-3)
Previous rank: 18
SEASON COMPLETE - Virginia Class 5 state Region A finalist
19. HIGHLAND SPRINGS (9-4)
Previous rank: 19
SEASON COMPLETE - Virginia Class 6 state Region A finalist
20. GLEN ALLEN (10-2)
Previous rank: 20
SEASON COMPLETE - Virginia Class 6 state Region A quarterfinalist
21. HUGUENOT (11-1)
Previous rank: 21
SEASON COMPLETE - Virginia Class 4 state Region B semifinalist
22. ST. MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL CATHOLIC (9-2)
Previous rank: 22
SEASON COMPLETE - VISAA Division I finalist
23. BRIAR WOODS (10-3)
Previous rank: Not ranked.
Last week: Defeated then-No. 24 L.C. Bird, 28-14, Virginia Class 5 state semifinal.
Naval Academy commit Brady Carmical accounted for four scores as the Falcons advanced to the state final. The Falcons play No. 1 Maury for the Class 5 title, Saturday at James Madison University.
24. WARWICK (10-2)
Previous rank: 23
SEASON COMPLETE - Virginia Class 5 state Region B semifinalist
25. THOMAS JEFFERSON-RICHMOND (12-1)
Previous rank: 24
SEASON COMPLETE - Virginia Class 3 state Region B finalist