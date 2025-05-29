Virginia high school baseball playoff brackets: 2025 VHSL state matchups and game times
The Virginia high school (VHSL) state baseball playoffs are underway - with the state semifinals (June 13) and finals (June 14) set to be held at approved spring jubilee sites.
The top four seeds in Class 6 - the state's biggest classification - are Western Branch (Region A), Colonial Forge (Region B), Hayfield (Region C) and Madison (Region D).
Led by Virginia Tech shortstop signee Ethan Ball, defending Class 6 champion McLean, which won its first VHSL title a year ago, is in the Region D bracket.
Reigning Class 5 champion First Colonial is the No. 2 seed in Region A.
CLASS 6
Region A Bracket
Region B Bracket
Region C Bracket
Region D Bracket
CLASS 5
Region A Bracket
Region B Bracket
Region C Bracket
Region D Bracket
CLASS 4
Region A Bracket
Region B Bracket
Region C Bracket
Region D Bracket
CLASS 3
Region A Bracket
Region B Bracket
Region C Bracket
Region D Bracket
CLASS 2
Region A Bracket
Region B Bracket
Region C Bracket
Region D Bracket
CLASS 1
Region A Bracket
Region B Bracket
Region C Bracket
Region D Bracket
---