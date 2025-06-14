Virginia High School Baseball: VHSL 2025 State Championship Schedule
The Virginia high school baseball state championship games are set to take place on Saturday morning at various Spring Jubilee sites across the state.
There will be six championship games in the Virginia High School League (VHSL), with 12 teams vying for a chance to hoist a state title. Here is the list of games for all six classifications, featuring the times/sites.
CLASS 6
Battlefield vs. Gainesville, 11:00 a.m. at Glen Allen High School (Richmond)
CLASS 5
Cox vs. Ocean Lakes, 11:00 a.m. at Deep Run High School (Short Pump)
CLASS 4
Woodgrove vs. Heritage, 11:30 a.m. at Monticello High School (Charlottesville)
CLASS 3
Abingdon vs. Spotswood, 11:30 a.m. at Fluvanna County High School (Palmyra)
CLASS 2
King William vs. Appomattox County, 9:00 a.m. at Salem Memorial Stadium (Salem)
CLASS 1
Fort Chiswell vs. Auburn, 9:00 a.m. at Kiwanis Park (Williamsburg)