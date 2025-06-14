High School

Virginia High School Baseball: VHSL 2025 State Championship Schedule

The VHSL baseball state championship games take place June 14 at various sites in Virginia

Harry Lichtman

SBLive

The Virginia high school baseball state championship games are set to take place on Saturday morning at various Spring Jubilee sites across the state.

There will be six championship games in the Virginia High School League (VHSL), with 12 teams vying for a chance to hoist a state title. Here is the list of games for all six classifications, featuring the times/sites.

CLASS 6

Battlefield vs. Gainesville, 11:00 a.m. at Glen Allen High School (Richmond)

CLASS 5

Cox vs. Ocean Lakes, 11:00 a.m. at Deep Run High School (Short Pump)

CLASS 4

Woodgrove vs. Heritage, 11:30 a.m. at Monticello High School (Charlottesville)

CLASS 3

Abingdon vs. Spotswood, 11:30 a.m. at Fluvanna County High School (Palmyra)

CLASS 2

King William vs. Appomattox County, 9:00 a.m. at Salem Memorial Stadium (Salem)

CLASS 1

Fort Chiswell vs. Auburn, 9:00 a.m. at Kiwanis Park (Williamsburg)

Published
Harry Lichtman
HARRY LICHTMAN

Harry Lichtman is a sports reporter based in Montgomery County, MD and the DC area. He also writes for Capitals Outsider and LastWordOnSports, and previously wrote for MLB Report, The Sports Pulse, the Baltimore Jewish Times, the Montgomery County Sentinel, and The Bottom Line newspaper at Frostburg State University. In 2020, Harry won an MDDC Press award for a story about former high school lacrosse head coach Jeff Fritz. Harry has been writing since 2016.

Home/Virginia