Virginia High School Boys Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 16, 2025
The 2025 Virginia high school boys basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of the final scores from the slate of action.
7:57 AM
Albemarle 77, Fluvanna County 39
Alleghany 73, Waynesboro 40
Altavista 74, Appomattox County 68
Amherst County 49, Brookville 46
Arcadia 95, Salisbury 47
Armstrong 74, Sussex Central 55
Atlee 75, Henrico 61
Auburn 60, Giles 42
Bayside 60, Bayside 43
Blue Ridge 92, St. Anne's-Belfield 55
Bluefield 58, Graham 51
Carlisle 70, Southwest Virginia Academy 59
Caroline 59, Chancellor 47
Castlewood 67, Twin Valley 56
Central Woodstock 75, Madison County 38
Charlottesville 97, Goochland 37
Chatham 50, SMLCA 39
Charles J. Colgan 72, Hylton 35
Colonial Forge 75, North Stafford 57
Colonial Heights 60, Prince George 54
Courtland 76, King George 56
Cumberland 64, Prince Edward County 46
Denbigh 61, Menchville 20
Evergreen Christian 81, Riverdale Baptist 75
Falls Church 59, Lewis 37
Floyd County 63, Franklin County 59
Forest Park 65, Woodbridge 56
Fort Chiswell 83, Carroll County 67
Fort Defiance 73, Buffalo Gap 57
Franklin 47, Southampton 33
Fredericksburg Christian 63, Wakefield School 54
Freedom 46, Lightridge 45
Gar-Field 73, Potomac Senior 61
Gate City 68, Lee 44
George Wythe 88, Galax 44
Gillion Academy Regional 65, Friendship Collegiate Academy 63
Glass 79, Liberty 49
Glen Allen 69, J.R. Tucker 58
Gretna 68, William Campbell 35
Hampton 79, Kecoughtan 53
Heritage 64, Rustburg 58
Hidden Valley 67, Christiansburg 52
Highland Springs 68, Godwin 59
Hopewell 55, Dinwiddie 47
Indian River 67, Norcom 49
James Monroe 66, Spotsylvania 44
James River 90, Bath County 35
King William 76, Middlesex 58
Lafayette 72, Grafton 41
Landstown 60, Bayside 43
Liberty Christian 71, Jefferson Forest 61
Louisa County 46, Monticello 45
Lunenburg Central 68, Buckingham 66
Luray 66, Clarke County 35
Maggie Walker 69, Mechanicsville 67
Massaponax 84, Mountain View 42
Meridian 73, Liberty 36
Miller School of Albemarle 72, The Carmel School 68
Mount Vernon 62, Justice 53
Nelson County 57, Dan River 38
Norfolk Christian 66, Christchurch School 57
Ocean Lakes 50, Princess Anne 79
Osbourn Park 63, Osbourn 48
Parkside 72, Chincoteague 40
Patrick Henry 69, Marion 54
Patrick Henry 80, Blacksburg 39
Patriot 85, Battlefield 49
Petersburg 95, Matoaca 40
Potomac Falls 71, Briar Woods 69
Potomac School 61, Maret 42
Pulaski County 77, Cave Spring 65
Riverbend 64, Brooke Point 61
Roanoke Valley Christian 46, Christian Heritage Academy 43
Rock Ridge 47, John Champe 44
Saint James 71, Flint Hill 52
Salem 59, First Colonial 56
Salem 71, Lord Botetourt 50
Skyline 85, Brentsville District 38
Smithfield 52, Tabb 47
St. Michael the Archangel 62, Christ Chapel Academy 42
Stafford 80, Freedom 70
Staunton 75, Broadway 69
Stuarts Draft 42, Rockbridge County 26
Temple Christian 59, Timberlake Christian 50
Thomas Dale 61, Meadowbrook 48
Thomas Jefferson 79, Hermitage 57
Trinity Christian 62, Immanuel Christian 43
Turner Ashby 91, Harrisonburg 44
Virginia Academy 70, New Hope Academy National 57
Wakefield 57, Centreville 55
Western Albemarle 70, Orange County 45
Wilson Memorial 82, Riverheads 50
Woodberry Forest 81, Tandem Friends 63