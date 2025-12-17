High School

Virginia High School Boys Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 16, 2025

The 2025 Virginia high school boys basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of the final scores from the slate of action.

Albemarle 77, Fluvanna County 39

Alleghany 73, Waynesboro 40

Altavista 74, Appomattox County 68

Amherst County 49, Brookville 46

Arcadia 95, Salisbury 47

Armstrong 74, Sussex Central 55

Atlee 75, Henrico 61

Auburn 60, Giles 42

Bayside 60, Bayside 43

Blue Ridge 92, St. Anne's-Belfield 55

Bluefield 58, Graham 51

Carlisle 70, Southwest Virginia Academy 59

Caroline 59, Chancellor 47

Castlewood 67, Twin Valley 56

Central Woodstock 75, Madison County 38

Charlottesville 97, Goochland 37

Chatham 50, SMLCA 39

Charles J. Colgan 72, Hylton 35

Colonial Forge 75, North Stafford 57

Colonial Heights 60, Prince George 54

Courtland 76, King George 56

Cumberland 64, Prince Edward County 46

Denbigh 61, Menchville 20

Evergreen Christian 81, Riverdale Baptist 75

Falls Church 59, Lewis 37

Floyd County 63, Franklin County 59

Forest Park 65, Woodbridge 56

Fort Chiswell 83, Carroll County 67

Fort Defiance 73, Buffalo Gap 57

Franklin 47, Southampton 33

Fredericksburg Christian 63, Wakefield School 54

Freedom 46, Lightridge 45

Gar-Field 73, Potomac Senior 61

Gate City 68, Lee 44

George Wythe 88, Galax 44

Gillion Academy Regional 65, Friendship Collegiate Academy 63

Glass 79, Liberty 49

Glen Allen 69, J.R. Tucker 58

Gretna 68, William Campbell 35

Hampton 79, Kecoughtan 53

Heritage 64, Rustburg 58

Hidden Valley 67, Christiansburg 52

Highland Springs 68, Godwin 59

Hopewell 55, Dinwiddie 47

Indian River 67, Norcom 49

James Monroe 66, Spotsylvania 44

James River 90, Bath County 35

King William 76, Middlesex 58

Lafayette 72, Grafton 41

Landstown 60, Bayside 43

Liberty Christian 71, Jefferson Forest 61

Louisa County 46, Monticello 45

Lunenburg Central 68, Buckingham 66

Luray 66, Clarke County 35

Maggie Walker 69, Mechanicsville 67

Massaponax 84, Mountain View 42

Meridian 73, Liberty 36

Miller School of Albemarle 72, The Carmel School 68

Mount Vernon 62, Justice 53

Nelson County 57, Dan River 38

Norfolk Christian 66, Christchurch School 57

Ocean Lakes 50, Princess Anne 79

Osbourn Park 63, Osbourn 48

Parkside 72, Chincoteague 40

Patrick Henry 69, Marion 54

Patrick Henry 80, Blacksburg 39

Patriot 85, Battlefield 49

Petersburg 95, Matoaca 40

Potomac Falls 71, Briar Woods 69

Potomac School 61, Maret 42

Princess Anne 79, Ocean Lakes 50

Pulaski County 77, Cave Spring 65

Riverbend 64, Brooke Point 61

Roanoke Valley Christian 46, Christian Heritage Academy 43

Rock Ridge 47, John Champe 44

Saint James 71, Flint Hill 52

Salem 59, First Colonial 56

Salem 71, Lord Botetourt 50

Skyline 85, Brentsville District 38

Smithfield 52, Tabb 47

St. Michael the Archangel 62, Christ Chapel Academy 42

Stafford 80, Freedom 70

Staunton 75, Broadway 69

Stuarts Draft 42, Rockbridge County 26

Temple Christian 59, Timberlake Christian 50

Thomas Dale 61, Meadowbrook 48

Thomas Jefferson 79, Hermitage 57

Trinity Christian 62, Immanuel Christian 43

Turner Ashby 91, Harrisonburg 44

Virginia Academy 70, New Hope Academy National 57

Wakefield 57, Centreville 55

Western Albemarle 70, Orange County 45

Wilson Memorial 82, Riverheads 50

Woodberry Forest 81, Tandem Friends 63

