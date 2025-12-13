Virginia High School Boys Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 12, 2025
The 2025 Virginia high school boys basketball season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of the final scores from the slate of action.
Virginia high school boys basketball final scores, results — December 12, 2025
Altavista 67, SMLCA 59
Amelia County 52, Randolph-Henry 49
Atlee 61, Chancellor 58
Bayside 56, Salem 39
Benedictine 62, Collegiate 48
Blue Ridge 73, Varsity Opponent 44
Briar Woods 66, Heritage 49
Broadwater Academy 43, StoneBridge 38
Brookville 71, Rustburg 58
Brooke Point 66, North Stafford 65
Cape Henry Collegiate 77, Veritas Collegiate Academy 66
Central Woodstock 48, Broadway 36
Chattanooga Prep 63, Hargrave Military Academy 58
Chilhowie 56, Marion 50
Christchurch School 58, Oaktree Academy 30
Churchland 49, Norcom 46
Clover Hill 62, Monacan 45
Colonial Forge 54, Mountain View 48
Cosby 51, Powhatan 48
Courtland 54, Massaponax 46
Cumberland 61, Lunenburg Central 36
Deep Run 67, Godwin 58
Dinwiddie 68, Matoaca 58
Eastern View 68, Culpeper County 64
Episcopal 58, Bishop Ireton 50
Essex 32, West Point 23
Fairfax 40, Chantilly 38
Fauquier 71, Meridian 51
First Colonial 70, Tallwood 59
Fleming 47, Spotswood 39
Flint Hill 67, Steward 37
Fluvanna County 71, Monticoh 68
Forest Park 67, Hylton 42
Franklin 60, Greensville County 47
Freedom 80, Gar-Field 69
Gate City 74, John Battle 58
George Washington 78, Roanoke Catholic 67
Georgetown Day 51, Trinity Christian 48
Glen Allen 63, Hermitage 39
Goochland 56, Louisa County 47
Grace Christian School 65, Norfolk Christian 51
Grafton 72, Tabb 69
Granby 69, Maury 60
Grassfield 73, Hickory 50
Greenbrier Christian Academy 63, Tidewater Academy 47
Gretna 63, Chatham 55
Hampton Christian Academy 70, Portsmouth Christian 39
Hayfield 59, South County 46
Heritage 76, Robinson 61
Hidden Valley 61, Northside 48
Huguenot 75, RHSA 36
James Madison 60, Washington-Liberty 54
James Monroe 62, Westmoreland 51
Kellam 75, Ocean Lakes 36
L.C. Bird 52, James River Midlothian 44
Lafayette 63, Poquoson 39
Lakeland 70, Nansemond River 44
Landstown 85, Princess Anne 57
Langley 69, West Springfield 52
Liberty 76, Jefferson Forest 57
Liberty Christian 69, Amherst County 57
Life Christian Academy 71, Veritas Collegiate Academy 48
Loudoun Valley 51, Potomac Falls 50
Manchester 70, Midlothian 61
Massaponax 54, Courtland 46
Mathews 113, Northampton 30
Mechanicsville 75, Spotsylvania 41
Mount Vernon 38, West Potomac 25
Nansemond-Suffolk Academy 75, Atlantic Shores Christian 42
New Covenant 47, Fredericksburg Christian 39
Norfolk Collegiate 90, Spirit HomeSchool 63
Northumberland 73, Middlesex 31
Nottoway 56, Prince Edward County 51
Osbourn 68, Battlefield 58
Osbourn Park 56, Unity Reed 44
Patrick Henry 71, King George 48
Patrick Henry 60, Salem 58
Peninsula Catholic 57, PGCA 54
Person 56, Halifax County 43
Petersburg 84, Colonial Heights 36
Potomac School 53, Severn School 51
Potomac Senior 58, Charles J. Colgan 49
Prince George 52, Thomas Dale 39
Randolph-Macon Academy 66, Tandem Friends 48
Regents 72, United Christian Academy 41
Riverbend 68, Stafford 60
Riverheads 48, Buffalo Gap 41
Riverside 69, Tuscarora 58
Rock Ridge 48, Lewis 26
Skyline 73, Warren County 60
South Lakes 70, Herndon 43
Southampton 63, Surry County 51
St. Christopher's 82, John Marshall 65
St. Michael the Archangel 62, Trinity Episcopal 61
Stonewall Jackson 67, Redeemer Classical 49
Summit Christian Academy 47, TEACH Homeschool 35
Sussex Central 48, Windsor 33
Tabb 72, Grafton 69
Turner Ashby 63, Page County 62
Virginia Episcopal School 77, Greenbrier East 58
Walsingham Academy 61, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 56
Warhill 67, York 31
West Point 32, Essex 23
Westfield 57, Woodson 39
Westover Christian Academy 49, Temple Christian 44