Virginia High School Boys Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 12, 2025

See every Virginia boys high school basketball final score

South Lakes Seahawks vs Woodson Cavaliers - Mar 15, 2025
The 2025 Virginia high school boys basketball season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of the final scores from the slate of action.

Virginia high school boys basketball final scores, results — December 12, 2025

Altavista 67, SMLCA 59

Amelia County 52, Randolph-Henry 49

Atlee 61, Chancellor 58

Bayside 56, Salem 39

Benedictine 62, Collegiate 48

Blue Ridge 73, Varsity Opponent 44

Briar Woods 66, Heritage 49

Broadwater Academy 43, StoneBridge 38

Brookville 71, Rustburg 58

Brooke Point 66, North Stafford 65

Cape Henry Collegiate 77, Veritas Collegiate Academy 66

Central Woodstock 48, Broadway 36

Chattanooga Prep 63, Hargrave Military Academy 58

Chilhowie 56, Marion 50

Christchurch School 58, Oaktree Academy 30

Churchland 49, Norcom 46

Clover Hill 62, Monacan 45

Colonial Forge 54, Mountain View 48

Cosby 51, Powhatan 48

Cumberland 61, Lunenburg Central 36

Deep Run 67, Godwin 58

Dinwiddie 68, Matoaca 58

Eastern View 68, Culpeper County 64

Episcopal 58, Bishop Ireton 50

Fairfax 40, Chantilly 38

Fauquier 71, Meridian 51

First Colonial 70, Tallwood 59

Fleming 47, Spotswood 39

Flint Hill 67, Steward 37

Fluvanna County 71, Monticoh 68

Forest Park 67, Hylton 42

Franklin 60, Greensville County 47

Freedom 80, Gar-Field 69

Gate City 74, John Battle 58

George Washington 78, Roanoke Catholic 67

Georgetown Day 51, Trinity Christian 48

Glen Allen 63, Hermitage 39

Goochland 56, Louisa County 47

Grace Christian School 65, Norfolk Christian 51

Granby 69, Maury 60

Grassfield 73, Hickory 50

Greenbrier Christian Academy 63, Tidewater Academy 47

Gretna 63, Chatham 55

Hampton Christian Academy 70, Portsmouth Christian 39

Hayfield 59, South County 46

Heritage 76, Robinson 61

Hidden Valley 61, Northside 48

Huguenot 75, RHSA 36

James Madison 60, Washington-Liberty 54

James Monroe 62, Westmoreland 51

Kellam 75, Ocean Lakes 36

L.C. Bird 52, James River Midlothian 44

Lafayette 63, Poquoson 39

Lakeland 70, Nansemond River 44

Landstown 85, Princess Anne 57

Langley 69, West Springfield 52

Liberty 76, Jefferson Forest 57

Liberty Christian 69, Amherst County 57

Life Christian Academy 71, Veritas Collegiate Academy 48

Loudoun Valley 51, Potomac Falls 50

Manchester 70, Midlothian 61

Massaponax 54, Courtland 46

Mathews 113, Northampton 30

Mechanicsville 75, Spotsylvania 41

Mount Vernon 38, West Potomac 25

Nansemond-Suffolk Academy 75, Atlantic Shores Christian 42

New Covenant 47, Fredericksburg Christian 39

Norfolk Collegiate 90, Spirit HomeSchool 63

Northumberland 73, Middlesex 31

Nottoway 56, Prince Edward County 51

Osbourn 68, Battlefield 58

Osbourn Park 56, Unity Reed 44

Patrick Henry 71, King George 48

Patrick Henry 60, Salem 58

Peninsula Catholic 57, PGCA 54

Person 56, Halifax County 43

Petersburg 84, Colonial Heights 36

Potomac School 53, Severn School 51

Potomac Senior 58, Charles J. Colgan 49

Prince George 52, Thomas Dale 39

Randolph-Macon Academy 66, Tandem Friends 48

Regents 72, United Christian Academy 41

Riverbend 68, Stafford 60

Riverheads 48, Buffalo Gap 41

Riverside 69, Tuscarora 58

Rock Ridge 48, Lewis 26

Skyline 73, Warren County 60

South Lakes 70, Herndon 43

Southampton 63, Surry County 51

St. Christopher's 82, John Marshall 65

St. Michael the Archangel 62, Trinity Episcopal 61

Stonewall Jackson 67, Redeemer Classical 49

Summit Christian Academy 47, TEACH Homeschool 35

Sussex Central 48, Windsor 33

Tabb 72, Grafton 69

Turner Ashby 63, Page County 62

Virginia Episcopal School 77, Greenbrier East 58

Walsingham Academy 61, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 56

Warhill 67, York 31

West Point 32, Essex 23

Westfield 57, Woodson 39

Westover Christian Academy 49, Temple Christian 44

