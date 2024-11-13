Virginia high school football computer rankings (11/13/2024)
Another week of the 2024 Virginia high school football season is in the rear view mirror and High School on SI is rolling the latest version its state computer rankings.
SBLive's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings, released weekly, run parallel to SBLive's human power rankings — the statewide top 25 — released early each week.
Which teams took the top spot in each classifications for both UIL and TAPPS? Here are SBLive's latest Virginia football computer rankings, as of November 12, 2024:
VIRGINIA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS
CLASS 1A
1. AltavistaCombined School (10-0)
2. Rye Cove (10-0)
3. Rappahannock (10-0)
4. Holston (9-1)
5. Bath County (8-0)
6. Eastside (9-2)
7. Honaker (7-3)
8. Essex (9-1)
9. Northhampton (8-1)
10. Wythe (7-3-1)
CLASS 3A
1. Liberty Christian (9-0)
2. Alleghany (11-0)
3. Kettle Run (10-0)
4. Turner Ashby (10-0)
5. Thomas Jefferson (10-0)
6. Lafayette (10-0)
7. Abingdon (10-1)
8. Heritage (8-3)
9. Rustburg (7-3)
10. Byrd (9-2)
CLASS 4A
1. Varina (8-1)
2. Dinwiddie (9-1)
3. Phoebus (10-0)
4. George Washington (9-1)
5. John Champe (10-0)
6. Huguenot (10-0)
7. Jefferson Forest (8-2)
8. King George (8-2)
9. Tuscarora (9-1)
10. Sherando (9-1)
CLASS 5A
1. Maury (10-0)
2. King's Fork (9-1)
3. Fleming (10-1)
4. Green Run (10-0)
5. Nansemond River (8-2)
CLASS 6A
1. Oscar Smith (10-0)
2. Madison (10-0)
3. North Stafford (8-2)
4. Stafford (9-1)
5. Glen Allen (9-1)
6. Washington-Lee (8-0)
7. Battlefield (9-0)
8. Highland Springs (7-3)
9. Hayfield (10-1)
10. Lake Braddock (8-2)
CLASS 6SAA 1
1. Woodbury Forest (8-0)
2. Norfolk Academy (8-2)
3. Trinity Episcopal (4-4-1)
4. Life Christian Academy (2-8)
5. Fork Union Military Academy (1-6)
6. Flint Hill (1-8)
7. St. Stephen's & St. Agnes (2-7)
8. Saint John Paul the Great Catholic (1-8)
9. Bishop Sullivan Catholic (0-8-1)
CLASS 6SAA 2
1. Blue Ridge (9-0-1)
2. North Cross (8-1-1)
3. Christchurch School (6-1)
4. Atlantic Shores Christian (6-5)
5. Fishburne Military (7-2)
6. Nansemond-Suffolk Academy (4-5)
7. Hargrave Military Academy (3-6)
8. Isle of Wright Academy (2-6)
9. Norfolk Christian (0-2)
CLASS 6SSA 3
1. Potomac School (5-4)
2. Roanoke Catholic (6-3)
3. Quantico (2-5)
4. Massanutten Military Academy (1-7)
CLASS 6SSA 8 MAN
1. Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot (2-7)
2. Broadwater Academy (3-7)
3. Fuqua (1-7)
DIVISION 8 MAN
1. Covenant (10-0)
2. Brunswick Academy (9-2)
3. Southampton Academy (8-2)
4. Virginia Episcopal School (4-2)
5. Greenbrier Christian Academy (6-4)
6. Kenston Forest (4-7)
7. St Anne's-Belfield (4-4)
Follow SBLive Virginia throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports