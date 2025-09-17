Virginia High School Football Computer Rankings: September 15, 2025
Check out the latest Virginia high school football computer rankings for every classification as of September 15, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Virginia high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of September 15, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
Which teams took the top spot in each class? Here are High School On SI's latest Virginia high school football computer rankings, as of September 15, 2025:
VHSL High School Football Class 1 Rankings
1. Northumberland (3-0)
2. Essex (3-0)
3. Rappahannock (3-0)
4. Chilhowie (4-0)
5. Eastside (3-0)
6. Northwood (2-0)
7. Craig County (2-0)
8. Giles (2-1)
9. Rye Cove (2-1)
10. West Point (2-1)
11. Grayson County (2-1)
12. Northampton (2-1)
13. Twin Springs (2-1)
14. Sussex Central (2-1)
15. McCluer (2-1)
16. Patrick Henry (1-2)
17. Auburn (2-1)
18. Rural Retreat (2-1)
19. Chincoteague (1-2)
20. Franklin (2-1)
21. Holston (2-1)
22. Buffalo Gap (1-2)
23. Middlesex (1-2)
24. Narrows (1-2)
25. Luray (1-2)
VHSL High School Football Class 2 Rankings
1. Poquoson (3-0)
2. Floyd County (2-0)
3. Armstrong (3-0)
4. Virginia (4-0)
5. Lebanon (3-0)
6. Lunenburg Central (3-0)
7. Glenvar (3-0)
8. Buckingham (3-0)
9. Nelson County (2-0)
10. Union (3-0)
11. Southampton (3-0)
12. Ridgeview (3-0)
13. Windsor (3-0)
14. Gretna (2-1)
15. Randolph-Henry (2-1)
16. Central (2-1)
17. Gate City (2-1)
18. Strasburg (2-1)
19. Stuarts Draft (2-1)
20. Nottoway (2-1)
21. James River (2-1)
22. Thomas Jefferson (2-1)
23. Fort Defiance (2-1)
24. Martinsville (1-1)
25. Greensville County (1-1)
VHSL High School Football Class 3 Rankings
1. Broadway (3-0)
2. Magna Vista (3-0)
3. Wilson Memorial (2-0)
4. Kettle Run (3-0)
5. Northside (3-0)
6. Alleghany (2-0)
7. Lord Botetourt (3-0)
8. Staunton River (3-1)
9. Byrd (3-0)
10. Turner Ashby (2-0)
11. Staunton (3-0)
12. Spotswood (2-1)
13. Lake Taylor (2-1)
14. Brookville (2-1)
15. East Rockingham (2-1)
16. Meridian (2-1)
17. Heritage (1-1)
18. Tabb (2-1)
19. Culpeper County (2-1)
20. York (1-1)
21. Western Albemarle (2-1)
22. Monticello (2-1)
23. Carroll County (2-1)
24. Petersburg (2-1)
25. Pulaski County (1-1)
VHSL High School Football Class 4 Rankings
1. Loudoun County (3-0)
2. Lafayette (3-0)
3. Hampton (2-0)
4. Loudoun Valley (3-0)
5. Wood (3-0)
6. Sherando (2-1)
7. Spotsylvania (2-0)
8. Louisa County (2-0)
9. Handley (3-0)
10. Churchland (3-0)
11. Hanover (2-0)
12. Dinwiddie (3-0)
13. George Washington (2-1)
14. Blacksburg (2-1)
15. Varina (2-1)
16. Phoebus (1-0)
17. Courtland (2-1)
18. Woodgrove (2-1)
19. Warhill (2-1)
20. Tuscarora (2-1)
21. Caroline (2-0)
22. Manor (2-1)
23. Jefferson Forest (3-0)
24. Smithfield (1-1)
25. Powhatan (2-1)
VHSL High School Football Class 5 Rankings
1. Stone Bridge (3-0)
2. King’s Fork (2-0)
3. Henry (3-0)
4. Midlothian (3-0)
5. Salem (2-0)
6. Green Run (3-0)
7. Riverbend (3-0)
8. Maury (2-1)
9. Nansemond River (2-0)
10. Meadowbrook (2-0)
11. Freedom (2-0)
12. Indian River (2-0)
13. Kempsville (2-1)
14. Hermitage (2-0)
15. Glen Allen (2-1)
16. Kecoughtan (2-1)
17. James River (2-1)
18. Riverside (2-1)
19. Deep Run (2-1)
20. Fleming (2-1)
21. Potomac Falls (2-1)
22. Cox (2-1)
23. Norview (2-1)
24. Bayside (2-1)
25. Briar Woods (2-1)
VHSL High School Football Class 6 Rankings
1. Oscar Smith (1-1)
2. Lake Braddock (3-0)
3. Manchester (3-0)
4. Marshall (3-0)
5. Westfield (3-0)
6. Battlefield (3-0)
7. Charles J. Colgan (3-0)
8. Colonial Forge (3-0)
9. Woodbridge (3-0)
10. Chantilly (3-0)
11. Dale (2-0)
12. Alexandria City (3-1)
13. Oakton (3-0)
14. Falls Church (2-1)
15. North Stafford (2-1)
16. Wakefield (2-1)
17. Independence (2-1)
18. Western Branch (2-1)
19. Madison (1-2)
20. Brooke Point (2-1)
21. Jefferson (2-1)
22. Langley (2-1)
23. Stafford (2-1)
24. South Lakes (2-1)
25. Centreville (1-1)
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available.