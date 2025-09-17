High School

Virginia High School Football Computer Rankings: September 15, 2025

Check out the latest Virginia high school football computer rankings for every classification as of September 15, 2025

CJ Vafiadis

Gate City Blue Devils vs Dobyns-Bennett Indians - Sep 5, 2025
Gate City Blue Devils vs Dobyns-Bennett Indians - Sep 5, 2025 / Todd Brase

Another week of the 2025 Virginia high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of September 15, 2025.

High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.

Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.

Which teams took the top spot in each class? Here are High School On SI's latest Virginia high school football computer rankings, as of September 15, 2025:

VHSL High School Football Class 1 Rankings

1. Northumberland (3-0)

2. Essex (3-0)

3. Rappahannock (3-0)

4. Chilhowie (4-0)

5. Eastside (3-0)

6. Northwood (2-0)

7. Craig County (2-0)

8. Giles (2-1)

9. Rye Cove (2-1)

10. West Point (2-1)

11. Grayson County (2-1)

12. Northampton (2-1)

13. Twin Springs (2-1)

14. Sussex Central (2-1)

15. McCluer (2-1)

16. Patrick Henry (1-2)

17. Auburn (2-1)

18. Rural Retreat (2-1)

19. Chincoteague (1-2)

20. Franklin (2-1)

21. Holston (2-1)

22. Buffalo Gap (1-2)

23. Middlesex (1-2)

24. Narrows (1-2)

25. Luray (1-2)

View full Class 1 rankings

VHSL High School Football Class 2 Rankings

1. Poquoson (3-0)

2. Floyd County (2-0)

3. Armstrong (3-0)

4. Virginia (4-0)

5. Lebanon (3-0)

6. Lunenburg Central (3-0)

7. Glenvar (3-0)

8. Buckingham (3-0)

9. Nelson County (2-0)

10. Union (3-0)

11. Southampton (3-0)

12. Ridgeview (3-0)

13. Windsor (3-0)

14. Gretna (2-1)

15. Randolph-Henry (2-1)

16. Central (2-1)

17. Gate City (2-1)

18. Strasburg (2-1)

19. Stuarts Draft (2-1)

20. Nottoway (2-1)

21. James River (2-1)

22. Thomas Jefferson (2-1)

23. Fort Defiance (2-1)

24. Martinsville (1-1)

25. Greensville County (1-1)

View full Class 2 rankings

VHSL High School Football Class 3 Rankings

1. Broadway (3-0)

2. Magna Vista (3-0)

3. Wilson Memorial (2-0)

4. Kettle Run (3-0)

5. Northside (3-0)

6. Alleghany (2-0)

7. Lord Botetourt (3-0)

8. Staunton River (3-1)

9. Byrd (3-0)

10. Turner Ashby (2-0)

11. Staunton (3-0)

12. Spotswood (2-1)

13. Lake Taylor (2-1)

14. Brookville (2-1)

15. East Rockingham (2-1)

16. Meridian (2-1)

17. Heritage (1-1)

18. Tabb (2-1)

19. Culpeper County (2-1)

20. York (1-1)

21. Western Albemarle (2-1)

22. Monticello (2-1)

23. Carroll County (2-1)

24. Petersburg (2-1)

25. Pulaski County (1-1)

View full Class 3 rankings

VHSL High School Football Class 4 Rankings

1. Loudoun County (3-0)

2. Lafayette (3-0)

3. Hampton (2-0)

4. Loudoun Valley (3-0)

5. Wood (3-0)

6. Sherando (2-1)

7. Spotsylvania (2-0)

8. Louisa County (2-0)

9. Handley (3-0)

10. Churchland (3-0)

11. Hanover (2-0)

12. Dinwiddie (3-0)

13. George Washington (2-1)

14. Blacksburg (2-1)

15. Varina (2-1)

16. Phoebus (1-0)

17. Courtland (2-1)

18. Woodgrove (2-1)

19. Warhill (2-1)

20. Tuscarora (2-1)

21. Caroline (2-0)

22. Manor (2-1)

23. Jefferson Forest (3-0)

24. Smithfield (1-1)

25. Powhatan (2-1)

View full Class 4 rankings

VHSL High School Football Class 5 Rankings

1. Stone Bridge (3-0)

2. King’s Fork (2-0)

3. Henry (3-0)

4. Midlothian (3-0)

5. Salem (2-0)

6. Green Run (3-0)

7. Riverbend (3-0)

8. Maury (2-1)

9. Nansemond River (2-0)

10. Meadowbrook (2-0)

11. Freedom (2-0)

12. Indian River (2-0)

13. Kempsville (2-1)

14. Hermitage (2-0)

15. Glen Allen (2-1)

16. Kecoughtan (2-1)

17. James River (2-1)

18. Riverside (2-1)

19. Deep Run (2-1)

20. Fleming (2-1)

21. Potomac Falls (2-1)

22. Cox (2-1)

23. Norview (2-1)

24. Bayside (2-1)

25. Briar Woods (2-1)

View full Class 5 rankings

VHSL High School Football Class 6 Rankings

1. Oscar Smith (1-1)

2. Lake Braddock (3-0)

3. Manchester (3-0)

4. Marshall (3-0)

5. Westfield (3-0)

6. Battlefield (3-0)

7. Charles J. Colgan (3-0)

8. Colonial Forge (3-0)

9. Woodbridge (3-0)

10. Chantilly (3-0)

11. Dale (2-0)

12. Alexandria City (3-1)

13. Oakton (3-0)

14. Falls Church (2-1)

15. North Stafford (2-1)

16. Wakefield (2-1)

17. Independence (2-1)

18. Western Branch (2-1)

19. Madison (1-2)

20. Brooke Point (2-1)

21. Jefferson (2-1)

22. Langley (2-1)

23. Stafford (2-1)

24. South Lakes (2-1)

25. Centreville (1-1)

View full Class 6 rankings

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available.

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

Home/Virginia