Virginia high school football final scores, results — October 24, 2025

The 2025 Virginia high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.
Alexandria City 14, Robinson 10
Alleghany 36, Riverheads 29
Annandale 40, Lewis 14
Appomattox County 57, Campbell 6
Bassett 51, Martinsville 14
Battlefield 64, Osbourn Park 0
Bird 21, Cosby 0
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 48, Fuqua 7
Briar Woods 24, Riverside 7
Brooke Point 21, Massaponax 14
Bruton 26, Grafton 13
Buckingham 40, Nottoway 6
Buffalo Gap 37, Waynesboro 7
Burton 49, Castlewood 0
Byrd 42, Lord Botetourt 41
Cave Spring 36, Hidden Valley 0
Central 37, Luray 0
Centreville 35, Westfield 28
Chilhowie 25, Rye Cove 14
Colonial Forge 48, Mountain View 14
Courtland 28, Caroline 21
Cox 10, Salem 0
Craig County 28, Bath County 0
Culpeper County 32, James Monroe 0
Dale 48, Henry 0
Dan River 28, Nelson County 14
Deep Creek 34, Great Bridge 33
Denbigh 42, Woodside 13
Dinwiddie 47, Meadowbrook 8
Eastside [Coeburn/St. Paul] 44, Thomas Walker 18
Eastern View 40, King George 6
Edison 26, Justice 0
Essex 62, Northumberland 42
Fleming 26, Northside 0
Fluvanna County 50, Charlottesville 26
Floyd County 28, James River 21
Fort Defiance 54, Rockbridge County 7
Franklin County 33, Staunton River 22
Freeman 21, Godwin 14
George Washington 64, Mecklenburg County 10
Glass 35, Amherst County 28
Glenvar 56, Patrick County 6
Goochland 17, Monticello 10
Grayson County 14, Giles 6
Green Run 61, First Colonial 0
Greenbrier Christian Academy 33, Kenston Forest 14
Greensville County 32, Windsor 13
Grundy 56, River View 44
Handley 14, Sherando 7
Hanover 47, Henrico 7
Hayfield 42, Falls Church 28
Hedgesville 16, Park View 0
Heritage 34, Tuscarora 14
Heritage 63, Liberty 0
Highland Springs 31, Hermitage 28
Honaker 33, Patrick Henry 28
Indian River 57, Lakeland 0
Jefferson Forest 1, Rustburg 0
John Marshall 0, Tucker 0
Kellam 24, Bayside 21
Kempsville 43, Tallwood 3
Kettle Run 49, Fauquier 7
King William 24, Mechanicsville 21
King's Fork 39, Hickory 17
Landon 28, Episcopal 21
Landstown 28, Ocean Lakes 10
Langley 40, McLean 0
Liberty Christian 33, Brookville 19
Loudoun Valley 67, Rock Ridge 6
Louisa County 63, Orange County 12
Madison 49, South Lakes 16
Magna Vista 62, Tunstall 8
Manchester 55, Powhatan 0
Marshall 21, Wakefield 7
Mathews 24, West Point 18
Matoaca 27, Prince George 20
Maury 42, Lake Taylor 14
Midlothian 27, James River 14
Nandua 26, Arcadia 20
Narrows 47, Eastern Montgomery 16
Norcom 12, Norview 8
Norfolk Academy 28, Collegiate 14
Northampton 49, Snow Hill 34
Northwood 32, Rural Retreat 16
Oakton 35, Chantilly 28
Oscar Smith 35, Nansemond River 21
Patriot 28, Independence 13
Pendleton County 63, Stonewall Jackson 44
Phelps 30, Hurley 24
Potomac 32, Freedom 0
Potomac Falls 35, Freedom 10
Rappahannock 63, Colonial Beach 14
Richlands 45, Tazewell 27
Ridgeview 19, Abingdon 16
Riverbend 47, Stafford 0
Salem 45, Pulaski County 37
Skyline 28, Brentsville District 21
Smithfield 42, Jamestown 30
Southampton 40, Surry County 8
Southampton Academy 32, Brunswick Academy 26
South County 23, Lake Braddock 22
Spotsylvania 49, Chancellor 14
Spotswood 35, Rocktown High School 22
St. Anne's-Belfield 36, Atlantic Shores Christian 15
St. James Performance Academy 14, St. Thomas More 12
Strasburg 48, Clarke County 7
Sussex Central 56, Franklin 6
Tabb 49, Gloucester 6
Thomas Jefferson 31, Deep Run 28
Trinity Episcopal 27, Glen Allen 14
Turner Ashby 46, Harrisonburg 13
Warhill 13, New Kent 12
West Potomac 16, Woodson 12
West Springfield 49, Fairfax 16
Western Branch 52, Grassfield 6
Wilson Memorial 42, Staunton 7
Woodbridge 48, Charles J. Colgan 10
Woodgrove 41, Broad Run 0
