Virginia high school football final scores, results — October 24, 2025

The 2025 Virginia high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.

Alexandria City 14, Robinson 10

Alleghany 36, Riverheads 29

Annandale 40, Lewis 14

Appomattox County 57, Campbell 6

Bassett 51, Martinsville 14

Battlefield 64, Osbourn Park 0

Bird 21, Cosby 0

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 48, Fuqua 7

Briar Woods 24, Riverside 7

Brooke Point 21, Massaponax 14

Bruton 26, Grafton 13

Buckingham 40, Nottoway 6

Buffalo Gap 37, Waynesboro 7

Burton 49, Castlewood 0

Byrd 42, Lord Botetourt 41

Cave Spring 36, Hidden Valley 0

Central 37, Luray 0

Centreville 35, Westfield 28

Chilhowie 25, Rye Cove 14

Colonial Forge 48, Mountain View 14

Courtland 28, Caroline 21

Cox 10, Salem 0

Craig County 28, Bath County 0

Culpeper County 32, James Monroe 0

Dale 48, Henry 0

Dan River 28, Nelson County 14

Deep Creek 34, Great Bridge 33

Denbigh 42, Woodside 13

Dinwiddie 47, Meadowbrook 8

Eastside [Coeburn/St. Paul] 44, Thomas Walker 18

Eastern View 40, King George 6

Edison 26, Justice 0

Essex 62, Northumberland 42

Fleming 26, Northside 0

Fluvanna County 50, Charlottesville 26

Floyd County 28, James River 21

Fort Defiance 54, Rockbridge County 7

Franklin County 33, Staunton River 22

Freeman 21, Godwin 14

George Washington 64, Mecklenburg County 10

Glass 35, Amherst County 28

Glenvar 56, Patrick County 6

Goochland 17, Monticello 10

Grayson County 14, Giles 6

Green Run 61, First Colonial 0

Greenbrier Christian Academy 33, Kenston Forest 14

Greensville County 32, Windsor 13

Grundy 56, River View 44

Handley 14, Sherando 7

Hanover 47, Henrico 7

Hayfield 42, Falls Church 28

Hedgesville 16, Park View 0

Heritage 34, Tuscarora 14

Heritage 63, Liberty 0

Highland Springs 31, Hermitage 28

Honaker 33, Patrick Henry 28

Indian River 57, Lakeland 0

Jefferson Forest 1, Rustburg 0

John Marshall 0, Tucker 0

Kellam 24, Bayside 21

Kempsville 43, Tallwood 3

Kettle Run 49, Fauquier 7

King William 24, Mechanicsville 21

King's Fork 39, Hickory 17

Landon 28, Episcopal 21

Landstown 28, Ocean Lakes 10

Langley 40, McLean 0

Liberty Christian 33, Brookville 19

Loudoun Valley 67, Rock Ridge 6

Louisa County 63, Orange County 12

Madison 49, South Lakes 16

Magna Vista 62, Tunstall 8

Manchester 55, Powhatan 0

Marshall 21, Wakefield 7

Mathews 24, West Point 18

Matoaca 27, Prince George 20

Maury 42, Lake Taylor 14

Midlothian 27, James River 14

Nandua 26, Arcadia 20

Narrows 47, Eastern Montgomery 16

Norcom 12, Norview 8

Norfolk Academy 28, Collegiate 14

Northampton 49, Snow Hill 34

Northwood 32, Rural Retreat 16

Oakton 35, Chantilly 28

Oscar Smith 35, Nansemond River 21

Patriot 28, Independence 13

Pendleton County 63, Stonewall Jackson 44

Phelps 30, Hurley 24

Potomac 32, Freedom 0

Potomac Falls 35, Freedom 10

Rappahannock 63, Colonial Beach 14

Richlands 45, Tazewell 27

Ridgeview 19, Abingdon 16

Riverbend 47, Stafford 0

Salem 45, Pulaski County 37

Skyline 28, Brentsville District 21

Smithfield 42, Jamestown 30

Southampton 40, Surry County 8

Southampton Academy 32, Brunswick Academy 26

South County 23, Lake Braddock 22

Spotsylvania 49, Chancellor 14

Spotswood 35, Rocktown High School 22

St. Anne's-Belfield 36, Atlantic Shores Christian 15

St. James Performance Academy 14, St. Thomas More 12

Strasburg 48, Clarke County 7

Sussex Central 56, Franklin 6

Tabb 49, Gloucester 6

Thomas Jefferson 31, Deep Run 28

Trinity Episcopal 27, Glen Allen 14

Turner Ashby 46, Harrisonburg 13

Warhill 13, New Kent 12

West Potomac 16, Woodson 12

West Springfield 49, Fairfax 16

Western Branch 52, Grassfield 6

Wilson Memorial 42, Staunton 7

Woodbridge 48, Charles J. Colgan 10

Woodgrove 41, Broad Run 0

