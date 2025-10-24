Virginia (VHSL) High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 24, 2025
There are 135 games scheduled across Virginia on Friday, October 24, including 14 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Virginia High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include some of Virginia's top-ranked teams as No. 1 Oscar Smith travels to take on No. 16 Nansemond River, and Lake Taylor hosts No. 2 Maury.
Virginia High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 24
With 14 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Virginia high school football continues.
VHSL Class 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 24 Class 1 high school football games in Virginia on Friday. The first game, Northampton vs Snow Hill, starts at 6:00 PM. The final game, Northumberland vs Essex, starts at 8:00 PM. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 1 High School Football Scoreboard.
View full VHSL Class 1 scoreboard
VHSL Class 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 24 Class 2 high school football games in Virginia on Friday. The first game, Arcadia vs Nandua, starts at 6:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Floyd County vs James River at 7:00 PM. The final game, John Marshall vs Tucker, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 2 High School Football Scoreboard.
View full VHSL Class 2 scoreboard
VHSL Class 3 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 33 Class 3 high school football games in Virginia on Friday. The first game, Cave Spring vs Hidden Valley, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Brookville vs Liberty Christian at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 3 High School Football Scoreboard.
View full VHSL Class 3 scoreboard
VHSL Class 4 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 27 Class 4 high school football games in Virginia on Friday. The first game, Dinwiddie vs Meadowbrook, starts at 6:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Heritage vs Tuscarora at 7:00 PM. The final game, Pulaski County vs Salem, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 4 High School Football Scoreboard.
View full VHSL Class 4 scoreboard
VHSL Class 5 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 31 Class 5 high school football games in Virginia on Friday. The first game, Dinwiddie vs Meadowbrook, starts at 6:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Maury vs Lake Taylor at 7:00 PM. The final game, Oscar Smith vs Nansemond River, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 5 High School Football Scoreboard.
View full VHSL Class 5 scoreboard
VHSL Class 6 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24
There are 34 Class 6 high school football games in Virginia on Friday. The first game, Dinwiddie vs Meadowbrook, starts at 6:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Oscar Smith vs Nansemond River at 7:00 PM. The final game, Hylton vs Gar-Field, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 6 High School Football Scoreboard.
View full VHSL Class 6 scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here