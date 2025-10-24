High School

Virginia (VHSL) High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 24, 2025

Get VHSL schedules and scores as the 2025 Virginia high school football season continues on Friday, October 24

CJ Vafiadis

Gainesville Cardinals vs Woodbridge Vikings - Sep 5, 2025
Gainesville Cardinals vs Woodbridge Vikings - Sep 5, 2025 / David Buky

There are 135 games scheduled across Virginia on Friday, October 24, including 14 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Virginia High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend include some of Virginia's top-ranked teams as No. 1 Oscar Smith travels to take on No. 16 Nansemond River, and Lake Taylor hosts No. 2 Maury.

Virginia High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 24

With 14 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Virginia high school football continues.

VHSL Class 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24

There are 24 Class 1 high school football games in Virginia on Friday. The first game, Northampton vs Snow Hill, starts at 6:00 PM. The final game, Northumberland vs Essex, starts at 8:00 PM. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 1 High School Football Scoreboard.

View full VHSL Class 1 scoreboard

VHSL Class 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24

There are 24 Class 2 high school football games in Virginia on Friday. The first game, Arcadia vs Nandua, starts at 6:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Floyd County vs James River at 7:00 PM. The final game, John Marshall vs Tucker, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 2 High School Football Scoreboard.

View full VHSL Class 2 scoreboard

VHSL Class 3 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24

There are 33 Class 3 high school football games in Virginia on Friday. The first game, Cave Spring vs Hidden Valley, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Brookville vs Liberty Christian at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 3 High School Football Scoreboard.

View full VHSL Class 3 scoreboard

VHSL Class 4 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24

There are 27 Class 4 high school football games in Virginia on Friday. The first game, Dinwiddie vs Meadowbrook, starts at 6:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Heritage vs Tuscarora at 7:00 PM. The final game, Pulaski County vs Salem, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 4 High School Football Scoreboard.

View full VHSL Class 4 scoreboard

VHSL Class 5 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24

There are 31 Class 5 high school football games in Virginia on Friday. The first game, Dinwiddie vs Meadowbrook, starts at 6:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Maury vs Lake Taylor at 7:00 PM. The final game, Oscar Smith vs Nansemond River, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 5 High School Football Scoreboard.

View full VHSL Class 5 scoreboard

VHSL Class 6 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24

There are 34 Class 6 high school football games in Virginia on Friday. The first game, Dinwiddie vs Meadowbrook, starts at 6:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Oscar Smith vs Nansemond River at 7:00 PM. The final game, Hylton vs Gar-Field, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 6 High School Football Scoreboard.

View full VHSL Class 6 scoreboard

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here

More Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

Home/Virginia