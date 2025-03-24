Virginia high school football: Skyline announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Old Dominion and High School On SI Virginia will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Skyline Hawks announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Hawks will play 10 games, including contests against Brentsville, Kettle Run, Millbrook and Warren County
Among other teams on the schedule are Central, Handley, Fauquier, Meridian and at home against Manassas Park for homecoming.
Below is the Hawks 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced.
2025 SKYLINE HAWKS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 29: vs. Strasburg
Sep. 12: at Kettle Run
Sep. 19: vs. Handley
Sep. 26: vs. Manassas Park
Oct. 3: at Central
Oct. 10: at Fauquier
Oct. 17: at Middlebrook
Oct. 24: vs. Brentsville
Oct. 31: vs. Meridian
Nov. 7: at Warren County
