Virginia High School Football Team Makes State History

A Virginia high school has made history, hiring the first female head football coach in state history.

According to a report by WTOP , Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology has named Rachel Worsham to the position of head coach.

🏆 Coach of the Month: Rachel Worsham 🏆



A former member of the USA Women’s Football Team and a cornerstone of the DC Divas’ offensive line for more than a decade, she was inducted into the DC Divas Hall of Fame Class of 2024 in recognition of her outstanding impact on the game.… pic.twitter.com/tnSGycB25M — WeCOACH (@WeCOACH) March 2, 2026

The Colonials, located in Fairfax County, Virginia, also named Jennifer Hammond as the new head baseball coach.

“I’m passionate about coaching, passionate about being a head coach and it was really the next step for me and what I wanted to do,” Worsham said. “(I am) just really interested in being involved in a program that is excited about celebrating women, too.

“Knowing that TJ is a little bit different, they are interested in breaking that barrier and having me involved in the program.”

First Female Head Football Coach In Virginia Has Been Heavily Involved In Sport

The 43-year-old Worsham is a former offensive lineman who played 12 seasons with the D.C. Divas women’s football team and USA Football. She has been an assistant coach at several high schools in Fairfax County previously, along with serving as the head coach of the girls flag football team at Robinson Secondary School in 2025.

The D.C. Divas are part of the Women’s Football Alliance and are based in the Washington metropolitan area. They inducted Worsham into the D.C. Divas Hall of Fame in 2024.

Worsham won a gold medal with the 2017 U.S. Women’s National Team and back-to-back national championships in 2015 and 2016.

Worsham Takes Over 4-4 Program From Year Ago With Key Pieces Back

Last year, Thomas Jefferson Science and Technology finished 4-4 overall after starting the season 4-1 with a four-game win streak. Landen Matis is set to be a senior this year after throwing for 970 yards and seven touchdowns while Luke Brazie is the top returning receiver after catching 19 passes for 264 yards and three touchdowns.