Virginia High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Nov. 3, 2025

Trinity Episcopal leaps 12 spots to No. 12 after upset of then No. 5 Benedictine College Prep

Trinity Episcopal knocked off previously Benedictine College Prep and jumped 12 spots in this week's Virginia state rankings.
Trinity Episcopal School is the big winner in the latest High School on SI Virginia football Top 25 poll as the postseason looms. 

Trinity Episcopal jumped from No. 23 to 11th after handing then-No. 5 Benedictine College Prep its first defeat Saturday afternoon in Richmond. The win gives Trinity Episcopal the No. 1 seed for the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) Division I playoffs with Benedictine, the defending champ, the No. 2 seed.

Defending Virginia Class 6 state champ Oscar Smith remains No. 1, followed by Maury, Varina, Green Run and Manchester. The Virginia public school regular season concludes this weekend. 

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia football Top 25: 

1. OSCAR SMITH 

Previous rank: No. 1 

Record: 8-1

Last week: Defeated Great Bridge, 61-38

This week: vs. Western Branch, Nov. 7

2. MAURY 

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 8-1

Last week: Defeated Manor, 57-8

This week: at Granby, Nov. 7

3. VARINA 

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 7-2

Last week: Defeated then-No. 17 Highland Springs, 21-3

This week: vs. Patrick Henry, Nov. 7

4. GREEN RUN 

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 9-0

Last week: Did not play

This week: at Ocean Lakes, Nov. 7

5. MANCHESTER 

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 9-0

Last week: Defeated Richmond High School for the Arts, 61-0

This week: at No. 13 Huguenot, Nov. 7

6. KING’S FORK 

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 8-1

Last week: Defeated then-No. 12 Indian River, 21-14

This week: vs. No. 17 Nansemond River, Nov. 7

7. STONE BRIDGE

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 8-1

Last week: Defeated Freedom, 58-0

This week: vs. Briar Woods, Nov. 7

8. LAKE BRADDOCK 

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 7-2

Last week: Defeated Fairfax, 35-0

This week: at West Springfield, Nov. 7

9. LOUISA COUNTY

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 9-0

Last week: Defeated Western Albemarle, 58-41

This week: at Monticello, Nov. 7

10. BATTLEFIELD 

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 8-1

Last week: Defeated Osbourn, 42-12

This week: vs. Unity Reed, Nov. 7

11. TRINITY EPISCOPAL SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 8-1

Last week: Defeated then-No. 5 Benedictine College Prep, 26-21

This week: vs. Norfolk Academy, Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) Division I semifinals, Nov. 8

12. BENEDICTINE COLLEGE PREP

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 8-1

Last week: Lost to then-No. 23 Trinity Episcopal School, 26-21

This week: vs. Saint Christopher’s School, VISAA Division I semifinals, Nov. 8

13. HUGUENOT

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 8-1

Last week: Defeated James River Midlothian, 54-0

This week: vs. No. 6 Manchester, Nov. 7

14. ARMSTRONG

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 9-0

Last week: Defeated Hanover, 47-16

This week: at Mechanicsville, Nov. 6

15. DINWIDDIE

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 10-0

Last week: Defeated Prince George, 19-0

This week: Off (next game - Virginia Class 4 Region B quarterfinals, Nov. 14)

16. INDIAN RIVER 

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 7-2

Last week: Lost to No. 7 King’s Fork, 21-14

This week: at Hickory, Nov. 7

17. NANSEMOND RIVER

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 7-2

Last week: Defeated Lakeland, 41-0

This week: at No. 6 King’s Fork, Nov. 7

18. HIGHLAND SPRINGS

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 6-3

Last week: Lost to Varina, 21-3

This week: at Hanover, Nov. 7

19. LAFAYETTE 

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 8-1

Last week: Did not play

This week: vs. Tabb, Nov. 6

20. PATRIOT

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 7-2

Last week: Defeated Gar-Field, 35-28

This week: at Gainesville, Nov. 7

21. WOODBERRY FOREST SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 21

Record: 6-2

Last week: Defeated Fork Union Military Academy, 41-12

This week: vs. Episcopal, Nov. 8

22. HAMPTON

Previous rank: No. 21

Record: 8-1

Last week: Defeated Heritage, 57-7

This week: vs. Bethel, Nov. 6

23. NORTH CROSS SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 22

Record: 7-2

Last week: Defeated Virginia Episcopal School, 47-0

This week: vs. Atlantic Shores Christian School, VISAA Division II semifinal, Nov. 8

24. RIVERBEND

Previous rank: No. 24

Record: 9-0

Last week: Defeated Massaponax, 43-14

This week: vs. North Stafford, Nov. 7

25. PATRICK HENRY-ROANOKE

Previous rank: No. 25

Record: 9-0

Last week: Defeated Pulaski County, 56-0

This week: at Blacksburg, Nov. 7

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

