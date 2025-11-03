Virginia High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Nov. 3, 2025
Trinity Episcopal School is the big winner in the latest High School on SI Virginia football Top 25 poll as the postseason looms.
Trinity Episcopal jumped from No. 23 to 11th after handing then-No. 5 Benedictine College Prep its first defeat Saturday afternoon in Richmond. The win gives Trinity Episcopal the No. 1 seed for the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) Division I playoffs with Benedictine, the defending champ, the No. 2 seed.
Defending Virginia Class 6 state champ Oscar Smith remains No. 1, followed by Maury, Varina, Green Run and Manchester. The Virginia public school regular season concludes this weekend.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia football Top 25:
1. OSCAR SMITH
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 8-1
Last week: Defeated Great Bridge, 61-38
This week: vs. Western Branch, Nov. 7
2. MAURY
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 8-1
Last week: Defeated Manor, 57-8
This week: at Granby, Nov. 7
3. VARINA
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 7-2
Last week: Defeated then-No. 17 Highland Springs, 21-3
This week: vs. Patrick Henry, Nov. 7
4. GREEN RUN
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 9-0
Last week: Did not play
This week: at Ocean Lakes, Nov. 7
5. MANCHESTER
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 9-0
Last week: Defeated Richmond High School for the Arts, 61-0
This week: at No. 13 Huguenot, Nov. 7
6. KING’S FORK
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 8-1
Last week: Defeated then-No. 12 Indian River, 21-14
This week: vs. No. 17 Nansemond River, Nov. 7
7. STONE BRIDGE
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 8-1
Last week: Defeated Freedom, 58-0
This week: vs. Briar Woods, Nov. 7
8. LAKE BRADDOCK
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 7-2
Last week: Defeated Fairfax, 35-0
This week: at West Springfield, Nov. 7
9. LOUISA COUNTY
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 9-0
Last week: Defeated Western Albemarle, 58-41
This week: at Monticello, Nov. 7
10. BATTLEFIELD
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 8-1
Last week: Defeated Osbourn, 42-12
This week: vs. Unity Reed, Nov. 7
11. TRINITY EPISCOPAL SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 23
Record: 8-1
Last week: Defeated then-No. 5 Benedictine College Prep, 26-21
This week: vs. Norfolk Academy, Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) Division I semifinals, Nov. 8
12. BENEDICTINE COLLEGE PREP
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 8-1
Last week: Lost to then-No. 23 Trinity Episcopal School, 26-21
This week: vs. Saint Christopher’s School, VISAA Division I semifinals, Nov. 8
13. HUGUENOT
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 8-1
Last week: Defeated James River Midlothian, 54-0
This week: vs. No. 6 Manchester, Nov. 7
14. ARMSTRONG
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 9-0
Last week: Defeated Hanover, 47-16
This week: at Mechanicsville, Nov. 6
15. DINWIDDIE
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 10-0
Last week: Defeated Prince George, 19-0
This week: Off (next game - Virginia Class 4 Region B quarterfinals, Nov. 14)
16. INDIAN RIVER
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 7-2
Last week: Lost to No. 7 King’s Fork, 21-14
This week: at Hickory, Nov. 7
17. NANSEMOND RIVER
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 7-2
Last week: Defeated Lakeland, 41-0
This week: at No. 6 King’s Fork, Nov. 7
18. HIGHLAND SPRINGS
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 6-3
Last week: Lost to Varina, 21-3
This week: at Hanover, Nov. 7
19. LAFAYETTE
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 8-1
Last week: Did not play
This week: vs. Tabb, Nov. 6
20. PATRIOT
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 7-2
Last week: Defeated Gar-Field, 35-28
This week: at Gainesville, Nov. 7
21. WOODBERRY FOREST SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 21
Record: 6-2
Last week: Defeated Fork Union Military Academy, 41-12
This week: vs. Episcopal, Nov. 8
22. HAMPTON
Previous rank: No. 21
Record: 8-1
Last week: Defeated Heritage, 57-7
This week: vs. Bethel, Nov. 6
23. NORTH CROSS SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 22
Record: 7-2
Last week: Defeated Virginia Episcopal School, 47-0
This week: vs. Atlantic Shores Christian School, VISAA Division II semifinal, Nov. 8
24. RIVERBEND
Previous rank: No. 24
Record: 9-0
Last week: Defeated Massaponax, 43-14
This week: vs. North Stafford, Nov. 7
25. PATRICK HENRY-ROANOKE
Previous rank: No. 25
Record: 9-0
Last week: Defeated Pulaski County, 56-0
This week: at Blacksburg, Nov. 7