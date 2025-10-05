High School

Virginia High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 5, 2025

Highland Springs climbs to No. 20 after handing Phoebus its second straight loss

Highland Springs handed Phoebus its second straight loss and climbed up to No. 20 in this week's Virginia high school football rankings.
Highland Springs is on the comeback trail in the latest High School on SI Virginia football Top 25 poll. 

The Springers (No. 20) handed reigning Virginia Class 4 state champ Phoebus a second straight defeat with a 28-0 decision. Highland Springs has won two straight after close losses to Dinwiddie and Hough (N.C.).

Oscar Smith remains No. 1, followed by Maury, Varina, Green Run and Battlefield. The second 5 features Benedictine College Prep, Manchester, King’s Fork, Stone Bridge and Lake Braddock.

Phoebus, whose 51-game winning streak was snapped by No. 12 Warwick Sept. 27, fell to 21st after being No. 3 two weeks ago. 

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia football Top 25:

1. OSCAR SMITH 

Previous rank: No. 1 

Record: 4-1

Last week: Defeated Hickory, 50-7

This week: vs. Deep Creek, Oct. 10

2. MAURY 

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 4-1

Last week: Defeated Booker T. Washington, 91-0

This week: at Norview, Oct. 10

3. VARINA 

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 4-2

Last week: Lost to Grimsley (N.C.), 21-14

This week: Off (next game - vs. Hanover, Oct. 17)

4. GREEN RUN 

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 6-0

Last week: Defeated Salem-Virginia Beach, 35-28

This week: at Landstown, Oct. 10

5. BATTLEFIELD 

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 5-0

Last week: Did not play

This week: vs. Patriot, Oct. 10

6. BENEDICTINE COLLEGE PREP

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 6-0

Last week: Defeated Gonzaga College (D.C.), 21-14

This week: at Collegiate, Oct. 10

7. MANCHESTER 

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 6-0

Last week: Defeated Midlothian, 43-0

This week: at Lloyd C. Bird, Oct. 10

8. KING’S FORK 

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 4-1

Last week: Defeated Grassfield, 55-13

This week: vs. Western Branch, Oct. 10 

9. STONE BRIDGE

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 4-1

Last week: Defeated Potomac Falls, 35-6

This week: vs. Lightridge, Oct. 10

10. LAKE BRADDOCK 

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 4-1

Last week: Defeated Westfield, 29-23

This week: vs. Carter G. Woodson, Oct. 10

11. SAINT CHRISTOPHER’S SCHOOL

Previous rank: 12

Record: 5-1

Last week: Defeated Fort Union Military Academy, 43-8

This week: vs. Woodberry Forest School, Oct. 10

12. WARWICK

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 4-2

Last week: Defeated Menchville, 39-0

This week: at Woodside, Oct. 10

13. NANSEMOND RIVER

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 5-0

Last week: Defeated Great Bridge, 42-0

This week: at No. 17 Indian River, Oct. 10

14. LOUISA COUNTY

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 5-0

Last week: Defeated Charlottesville, 55-22

This week: vs. Goochland, Oct. 10

15. TRINITY EPISCOPAL 

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 5-0

Last week: Defeated Anacostia (D.C.), 41-0

This week: Off (next game - at No. 11 Saint Christopher’s School, Oct. 17)

16. HUGUENOT

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 4-1

Last week: Defeated Lloyd C. Bird, 28-3

This week: at Monacan, Oct. 10

17. INDIAN RIVER 

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 4-1

Last week: Defeated Western Branch, 40-7

This week: vs. No. 13 Nansemond River, Oct. 10

18. ARMSTRONG

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 6-0

Last week: Defeated Henrico, 48-6

This week: vs. Greenville County, Oct. 10

19. DINWIDDIE

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 6-0

Last week: Defeated Hopewell, 42-7

This week: vs. Petersburg, Oct. 10

20. HIGHLAND SPRINGS

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 3-2

Last week: Defeated then-No. 9 Phoebus, 28-0

This week: vs. Henrico, Oct. 10

21. PHOEBUS

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 3-2

Last week: Lost to then-No. 23 Highland Springs, 28-0

This week: vs. Bethel, Oct. 9

22. COLONIAL FORGE

Record: 6-0

Last week: Defeated Stafford, 49-7

This week: vs. Brooke Point, Oct. 10

23. POQUOSON

Previous rank: No. 22

Record: 6-0

Last week: Defeated Jamestown, 66-10

This week: vs. Gloucester, Oct. 10

24. LAFAYETTE 

Previous rank: No. 24

Record: 5-1

Last week: Defeated Grafton, 49-7

This week: at Jamestown, Oct. 10

25. JAMES MADISON 

Previous rank: No. 25

Record: 3-2

Last week: Did not play

This week: at Westfield, Oct. 10

