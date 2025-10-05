Virginia High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 5, 2025
Highland Springs is on the comeback trail in the latest High School on SI Virginia football Top 25 poll.
The Springers (No. 20) handed reigning Virginia Class 4 state champ Phoebus a second straight defeat with a 28-0 decision. Highland Springs has won two straight after close losses to Dinwiddie and Hough (N.C.).
Oscar Smith remains No. 1, followed by Maury, Varina, Green Run and Battlefield. The second 5 features Benedictine College Prep, Manchester, King’s Fork, Stone Bridge and Lake Braddock.
Phoebus, whose 51-game winning streak was snapped by No. 12 Warwick Sept. 27, fell to 21st after being No. 3 two weeks ago.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia football Top 25:
1. OSCAR SMITH
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 4-1
Last week: Defeated Hickory, 50-7
This week: vs. Deep Creek, Oct. 10
2. MAURY
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 4-1
Last week: Defeated Booker T. Washington, 91-0
This week: at Norview, Oct. 10
3. VARINA
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 4-2
Last week: Lost to Grimsley (N.C.), 21-14
This week: Off (next game - vs. Hanover, Oct. 17)
4. GREEN RUN
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 6-0
Last week: Defeated Salem-Virginia Beach, 35-28
This week: at Landstown, Oct. 10
5. BATTLEFIELD
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 5-0
Last week: Did not play
This week: vs. Patriot, Oct. 10
6. BENEDICTINE COLLEGE PREP
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 6-0
Last week: Defeated Gonzaga College (D.C.), 21-14
This week: at Collegiate, Oct. 10
7. MANCHESTER
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 6-0
Last week: Defeated Midlothian, 43-0
This week: at Lloyd C. Bird, Oct. 10
8. KING’S FORK
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 4-1
Last week: Defeated Grassfield, 55-13
This week: vs. Western Branch, Oct. 10
9. STONE BRIDGE
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 4-1
Last week: Defeated Potomac Falls, 35-6
This week: vs. Lightridge, Oct. 10
10. LAKE BRADDOCK
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 4-1
Last week: Defeated Westfield, 29-23
This week: vs. Carter G. Woodson, Oct. 10
11. SAINT CHRISTOPHER’S SCHOOL
Previous rank: 12
Record: 5-1
Last week: Defeated Fort Union Military Academy, 43-8
This week: vs. Woodberry Forest School, Oct. 10
12. WARWICK
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 4-2
Last week: Defeated Menchville, 39-0
This week: at Woodside, Oct. 10
13. NANSEMOND RIVER
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 5-0
Last week: Defeated Great Bridge, 42-0
This week: at No. 17 Indian River, Oct. 10
14. LOUISA COUNTY
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 5-0
Last week: Defeated Charlottesville, 55-22
This week: vs. Goochland, Oct. 10
15. TRINITY EPISCOPAL
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 5-0
Last week: Defeated Anacostia (D.C.), 41-0
This week: Off (next game - at No. 11 Saint Christopher’s School, Oct. 17)
16. HUGUENOT
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 4-1
Last week: Defeated Lloyd C. Bird, 28-3
This week: at Monacan, Oct. 10
17. INDIAN RIVER
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 4-1
Last week: Defeated Western Branch, 40-7
This week: vs. No. 13 Nansemond River, Oct. 10
18. ARMSTRONG
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 6-0
Last week: Defeated Henrico, 48-6
This week: vs. Greenville County, Oct. 10
19. DINWIDDIE
Previous rank: No. 20
Record: 6-0
Last week: Defeated Hopewell, 42-7
This week: vs. Petersburg, Oct. 10
20. HIGHLAND SPRINGS
Previous rank: No. 23
Record: 3-2
Last week: Defeated then-No. 9 Phoebus, 28-0
This week: vs. Henrico, Oct. 10
21. PHOEBUS
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 3-2
Last week: Lost to then-No. 23 Highland Springs, 28-0
This week: vs. Bethel, Oct. 9
22. COLONIAL FORGE
Record: 6-0
Last week: Defeated Stafford, 49-7
This week: vs. Brooke Point, Oct. 10
23. POQUOSON
Previous rank: No. 22
Record: 6-0
Last week: Defeated Jamestown, 66-10
This week: vs. Gloucester, Oct. 10
24. LAFAYETTE
Previous rank: No. 24
Record: 5-1
Last week: Defeated Grafton, 49-7
This week: at Jamestown, Oct. 10
25. JAMES MADISON
Previous rank: No. 25
Record: 3-2
Last week: Did not play
This week: at Westfield, Oct. 10