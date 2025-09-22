Virginia High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 22, 2025
Off to a 4-0 start, Colonial Forge is the newest entry in the latest High School on SI Virginia football Top 25 poll.
The Eagles, who defeated Ookton (42-14) last weekend, have outscored their first four opponents, 155-49. Colonial Forge reached the Virginia Class 6 state semifinals last season, losing to eventual champ Oscar Smith.
Oscar Smith remains No. 1, followed by Maury, Phoebus, Varina and Green Run. The second 5 features King’s Fork, Battlefield, Benedictine College Prep, Manchester and Stone Bridge.
King’s Fork visits Oscar Smith in a huge Top 10 showdown Friday. The Commonwealth’s top two private squads, Benedictine and No. 12 St. Christopher School meet in Richmond,.
Phoebus, winners of 51 straight, will try to equal their own state record for consecutive victories Saturday against No. 24 Warwick.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia football Top 25:
1. OSCAR SMITH
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 2-1
Last week: Defeated No. 18 Indian River, 33-20
This week: at No. 6 King’s Fork, Sept. 26
2. MAURY
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 2-1
Last week: Did not play
This week: vs. Churchland, Sept. 26
3. PHOEBUS
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 2-0
Last week: Defeated Kecoughtan, 41-0
This week: at No. 24 Warwick, Sept. 27
4. VARINA
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 3-1
Last week: Defeated Hermitage, 33-10
This week: vs. Henrico, Sept. 26
5. GREEN RUN
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 4-0
Last week: Defeated Frank W. Cox, 20-7
This week: at Kempsville, Sept. 26
6. KING’S FORK
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 3-0
Last week: Defeated Great Bridge, 56-14
This week: vs. No. 1 Oscar Smith, Sept. 26
7. BATTLEFIELD
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 4-0
Last week: Defeated Gar-Field, 35-14
This week: at Independence, Sept. 26
8. BENEDICTINE COLLEGE PREP
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 4-0
Last week: Defeated Georgetown Prep (Md.),
This week: vs. No. 12 Saint Christopher’s School, Sept. 26
9. MANCHESTER
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 4-0
Last week: Defeated Clover Hill, 54-0
This week: at Cosby, Sept. 266
10. STONE BRIDGE
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 2-1
Last week: Lost to Quince Orchard (Md.), 20-0
This week: vs. Woodgrove, Sept. 26
11. LAKE BRADDOCK
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 3-0
Last week: Did not play
This week: at James W. Robinson, Sept. 26
12. SAINT CHRISTOPHER’S SCHOOL
Previous rank: 12
Record: 4-0
Last week: Defeated Norfolk Academy, 17-0
This week: at No. 8 Benedictine College Prep, Sept. 26
13. NANSEMOND RIVER
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 3-0
Last week: Defeated Western Branch, 40-6
This week: vs. Deep Creek, Sept. 26
14. LOUISA COUNTY
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 3-0
Last week: Defeated Matoaca, 34-13
This week: vs. Fluvanna County, Sept. 26
15. TRINITY EPISCOPAL
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 3-0
Last week: Defeated Saint Michael the Archangel, 42-0
This week: vs. Flint Hill School, Sept. 27
16. HUGUENOT
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 2-1
Last week: Defeated Cosby, 56-0
This week: at No. 19 Midlothian, Sept. 26
17. LAFAYETTE
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 4-0
Last week: Defeated Bruton, 63-0
This week: at Poquoson, Sept. 26
18. INDIAN RIVER
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 2-1
Last week: Lost to No. 1 Oscar Smith, 33-20
This week: vs. Grassfield, Sept. 26
19. MIDLOTHIAN
Previous rank: No. 20
Record: 4-0
Last week: Defeated Richmond School for the Arts, 49-6
This week: vs. No. 16 Huguenot, Sept. 26
20. ARMSTRONG
Previous rank: No. 21
Record: 4-0
Last week: Defeated Goochland, 35-8
This week: at King William, Sept. 25
21. DINWIDDIE
Previous rank: No. 22
Record: 4-0
Last week: Defeated Salem, 42-0
This week: vs. Matoaca, Sept. 26
22. COLONIAL FORGE
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 4-0
Last week: Defeated Oakton, 42-14
This week: vs. North Stafford, Sept. 26
23. HIGHLAND SPRINGS
Previous rank: No. 23
Record: 2-2
Last week: Defeated South County, 35-14
This week: Off (next game - at No. 3 Phoebus, Oct. 2)
24. WARWICK
Previous rank: No. 24
Record: 2-2
Last week: Defeated Heritage, 61-0
This week: vs. No. 3 Phoebus, Sept. 27
25. JAMES MADISON
Previous rank: No. 25
Record: 2-2
Last week: Defeated Hayfield, 49-0
This week: vs. George C. Marshall, Sept. 26