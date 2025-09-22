High School

Virginia High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 22, 2025

Undefeated Colonia Forge enters the Top 25 at No. 22; No. 6 King's Fork set to visit top-ranked Oscar Smith this week

Derek Toney

Colonial Forge posted its fourth win of 2025, last week, and earned a spot in the Virginia Top 25 rankings in the process.
Off to a 4-0 start, Colonial Forge is the newest entry in the latest High School on SI Virginia football Top 25 poll.

The Eagles, who defeated Ookton (42-14) last weekend, have outscored their first four opponents, 155-49. Colonial Forge reached the Virginia Class 6 state semifinals last season, losing to eventual champ Oscar Smith.

Oscar Smith remains No. 1, followed by Maury, Phoebus, Varina and Green Run. The second 5 features King’s Fork, Battlefield, Benedictine College Prep, Manchester and Stone Bridge.

King’s Fork visits Oscar Smith in a huge Top 10 showdown Friday. The Commonwealth’s top two private squads, Benedictine and No. 12 St. Christopher School meet in Richmond,.

Phoebus, winners of 51 straight, will try to equal their own state record for consecutive victories Saturday against No. 24 Warwick. 

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia football Top 25:

1. OSCAR SMITH 

Previous rank: No. 1 

Record: 2-1

Last week: Defeated No. 18 Indian River, 33-20

This week: at No. 6 King’s Fork, Sept. 26

2. MAURY 

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 2-1

Last week: Did not play

This week: vs. Churchland, Sept. 26

3. PHOEBUS

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 2-0

Last week: Defeated Kecoughtan, 41-0

This week: at No. 24 Warwick, Sept. 27

4. VARINA 

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 3-1

Last week: Defeated Hermitage, 33-10

This week: vs. Henrico, Sept. 26

5. GREEN RUN 

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 4-0

Last week: Defeated Frank W. Cox, 20-7

This week: at Kempsville, Sept. 26

6. KING’S FORK 

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 3-0

Last week: Defeated Great Bridge, 56-14

This week: vs. No. 1 Oscar Smith, Sept. 26

7. BATTLEFIELD 

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 4-0

Last week: Defeated Gar-Field, 35-14

This week: at Independence, Sept. 26

8. BENEDICTINE COLLEGE PREP

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 4-0

Last week: Defeated Georgetown Prep (Md.), 

This week: vs. No. 12 Saint Christopher’s School, Sept. 26

9. MANCHESTER 

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 4-0

Last week: Defeated Clover Hill, 54-0

This week: at Cosby, Sept. 266

10. STONE BRIDGE

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 2-1

Last week: Lost to Quince Orchard (Md.), 20-0

This week: vs. Woodgrove, Sept. 26

11. LAKE BRADDOCK 

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 3-0

Last week: Did not play

This week: at James W. Robinson, Sept. 26

12. SAINT CHRISTOPHER’S SCHOOL

Previous rank: 12

Record: 4-0

Last week: Defeated Norfolk Academy, 17-0

This week: at No. 8 Benedictine College Prep, Sept. 26

13. NANSEMOND RIVER

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 3-0

Last week: Defeated Western Branch, 40-6

This week: vs. Deep Creek, Sept. 26

14. LOUISA COUNTY

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 3-0

Last week: Defeated Matoaca, 34-13

This week: vs. Fluvanna County, Sept. 26

15. TRINITY EPISCOPAL 

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 3-0

Last week: Defeated Saint Michael the Archangel, 42-0

This week: vs. Flint Hill School, Sept. 27

16. HUGUENOT

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 2-1

Last week: Defeated Cosby, 56-0

This week: at No. 19 Midlothian, Sept. 26

17. LAFAYETTE 

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 4-0

Last week: Defeated Bruton, 63-0

This week: at Poquoson, Sept. 26

18. INDIAN RIVER 

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 2-1

Last week: Lost to No. 1 Oscar Smith, 33-20

This week: vs. Grassfield, Sept. 26

19. MIDLOTHIAN

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 4-0

Last week: Defeated Richmond School for the Arts, 49-6

This week: vs. No. 16 Huguenot, Sept. 26

20. ARMSTRONG

Previous rank: No. 21

Record: 4-0

Last week: Defeated Goochland, 35-8

This week: at King William, Sept. 25

21. DINWIDDIE

Previous rank: No. 22

Record: 4-0

Last week: Defeated Salem, 42-0

This week: vs. Matoaca, Sept. 26

22. COLONIAL FORGE

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 4-0

Last week: Defeated Oakton, 42-14

This week: vs. North Stafford, Sept. 26

23. HIGHLAND SPRINGS

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 2-2

Last week: Defeated South County, 35-14

This week: Off (next game - at No. 3 Phoebus, Oct. 2)

24. WARWICK

Previous rank: No. 24

Record: 2-2

Last week: Defeated Heritage, 61-0

This week: vs. No. 3 Phoebus, Sept. 27

25. JAMES MADISON 

Previous rank: No. 25

Record: 2-2

Last week: Defeated Hayfield, 49-0

This week: vs. George C. Marshall, Sept. 26

DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

