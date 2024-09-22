Virginia high school football triumphs in the face of tragedy
A victory could never replace what was lost by the Spotsylvania high school football family last week, but the Knights were able to make it rallying point for healing as they continue to mourn the death of Trevor Reid, the 21-year old son of Spotsylvania head coach Conway Reid. The younger Reid died in a motorcycle accident on Sept. 14.
Tim Coleman, the current head coach Fredericksburg Christian, stepped in to coach the Knights on Friday and the team responded with a 17-14 victory over Atlee.
Coleman is no stranger to Spotsylvania. He was the school's head coach when it won a state championship in 1994 and his star quarterback that season was Conway Reid.
Running back Manny Duah led the way on Friday as he rushed for 166 yards, on an incredible 40 carries, and two touchdowns. Michael Bonilla also hit a 25-yard field goal.
Trevor Reid was a three-sport star at Spotsylvania, where he played football, basketball and baseball. His memorial service was held on Saturday with most of the Spotsylvania football family on hand to support their coach.