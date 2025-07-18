Vote: Who Are The Top Returning Virginia High School Quarterbacks in 2025?
With the fall season getting closer, it's time to highlight the top high school football players in Virginia.
Fans will get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best at their respective positions.
High School on SI has compiled a list of the best quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and more to follow.
There are hundreds of outstanding players in Virginia, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Let us know about other athletes worthy of fans' attention.
Voting ends Friday, August 15 at 11:59 ET.
Landen Abernethy, Manchester, Senior
Abernethy, a three-star recruit, compiled 1,407 passing yards and 20 touchdowns for the Lancers in 2024.
Lonnie Andrews III, Oscar Smith, Junior
Andrews, a three-star recruit, led the Tigers to a Virginia Class 6 state championship last season. In the process, he passed for 1,537 yards and 14 TDs.
Maurikus Banks, Phoebus, Junior
Banks guided the Phantoms to an undefeated season and the Virginia Class 4 state championship last season. He finished his incredible sophomore year with 40 touchdowns and 3,000 all-purpose yards (2,600-plus passing and 400-plus rushing).
Kaleb Wyche, Varina, Junior
Last season, Wyche completed 88 of his 158 pass attempts for 1,650 yards and 23 touchdowns for the Blue Devils. On the ground, he rushed for 1,100 yards and 13 TDs.
Kevin Parker, Denbigh, Junior
Parker, a three-star recruit, finished 2nd Team All Region QB and DB for the Patriots in 2024. As a dual-threat quarterback, he has already received tons of offers and should be fun to watch in 2025.
Tyrell Grant Jr., Nansemond River, Senior
Grant, a Syracuse commit, passed for 2,625 yards and 26 touchdowns, and rushed for 486 yards and 7 TDs during his junior season with the Warriors in 2024.
Saeed Williams Jr., Woodberry, Senior
Williams announced in June that he was transferring from Warwick High School to Woodberry for his senior season. Last year, Williams finished with 1,515 passing yards, 559 rushing yards, 40 all-purpose touchdowns, and 2,084 all-purpose yards for the Raiders.
Zayden Pope, Southampton, Senior
Pope finished last season as the Region 2A Player of the Year, as he passed for 2,818 yards and 41 touchdowns for the Indians.
Marcus Chapman, Hampton, Junior
Chapman, who just announced his commitment to Old Dominion, threw for 17 passing touchdowns and 1,221 yards. He also rushed for five TDs and 174 yards with the Crabbers.
Brock Brimhall, Colonial Forge, Senior
Brimhall, a three-sport athlete, led the Eagles to the Virginia Class 6 state semifinals. During his junior year, he passed for 2,547 yards and 23 touchdowns, and ran for 544 yards and seven TDs.
Landon Curles, Salem, Junior
Curles is transferring from Grassfield to Salem High School for his junior season. Last year, Curles and the Grizzlies went 2-9, as he looks to have a much better 2025 season at his new school.
Will Shields, Centreville, Senior
Shields, an Albany commit, played 10 games in 2024 and threw for 1,624 yards and nine touchdowns.