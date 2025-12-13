High School

Virginia High School Girls Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 12, 2025

See every Virginia girls high school basketball final score from December 12, 2025

CJ Vafiadis

The 2025 Virginia high school girls basketball season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of all the final scores from the full slate of action.

Bath County 51, Stonewall Jackson 49

Battlefield 57, Osbourn 14

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 39, Walsingham Academy 19

Broadwater Academy 39, StoneBridge 19

Broadway 70, Central Woodstock 39

Brunswick Academy 43, Mecklenburg County 33

Brunswick 30, ARGAT 18

Catholic 60, Southeast Raleigh 45

Central Wise 67, Lee 28

Chancellor 43, Atlee 36

Chantilly 70, Fairfax 24

Chatham 62, Gretna 24

Chilhowie 37, Marion 36

Churchland 56, Norcom 26

Cornerstone Christian Academy 46, Non Varsity Opponent 16N

Courtland 57, Massaponax 46

Culpeper County 82, Eastern View 30

Dillard 41, Bishop O'Connell 32

Edison 56, Annandale 13

Episcopal 52H, Holton-Arms 37

First Colonial 54, Tallwood 27

Fleming 50, Somerset Academy - Canyons 55

Flint Hill 61, The Covenant School 33

Fluvanna County 55, Monticello 35

Fort Chiswell 48, Holston 13

Gainesville 76, Gwynn Park 19

Gar-Field 31, Freedom 21

Gloucester 49, Lafayette 41

Godwin 43, Deep Run 31

Grassfield 88, Hickory 28

Greenbrier Christian Academy 53, Tidewater Academy 36

Hampton 44, Oxon Hill 21

Hayfield 30, South 27S

Hylton 36, Forest Park 23

Indian River 55, Oscar Smith 41

James Madison 57, Washington-Liberty 38

James Monroe 66, Westmoreland 15

James Wood 36, Sherando 28

Jefferson Forest 59, Liberty 46

Kellam 85, Ocean Lakes 22

Lakeland 72, Nansemond River 62

Langley 49, West Springfield 27

Loudoun Valley 64, Potomac Falls 51

Madison County 43, William Monroe 36

Massanutten Military Academy 81, Stuart Hall 8

Mathews 57, Northampton 21

Menchville 80, Rosedale Christian Academy 48

Meridian 40, Fauquier 21

Miami Country Day 66, St. Anne's-Belfield 26

Middlesex 59, Northumberland 46

Miller School of Albemarle 72, Saint Mary's Hall 25

Millbrook 52, Brentsville District 38

North Cross 47, Southwest Virginia Academy 29

North Stafford 38, Brooke Point 35

Norfolk Christian 69T, Tournament Opponent 41

Osbourn Park 68, Southern 45

Portsmouth Christian 55, Hampton Christian Academy 8

Potomac Senior 57, Charles J. Colgan 43

Prince Edward County 63, Nottoway 11

Princess Anne 93, Landstown 32

Ridgeview Christian 45, Grace Christian 27

Rockbridge County 42, Waynesboro 41

Rustburg 35, Brookville 29

Salem 57, Patrick Henry 15

Salem 92, Bayside 2

Seton 58, Loudoun County HomeSchool 31

Skyline 72, Warren County 24

SMLCA 48, Altavista 31

Southampton 54, Surry County 23

South Lakes 47, Herndon 46

Spotsylvania 36, Mechanicsville 34

Stafford 66, Riverbend 42

Staunton 66, Alleghany 30

Steward 76, WSCN 49

Sussex Central 36, Windsor 24

Tandem Friends 34, Randolph-Macon Academy 30

Temple Christian 69, Westover Christian Academy 25

Thomas Dale 61, Crowley 42

Tunstall 50, Patrick County 37

Turner Ashby 34, Lord Botetourt 29

Warhill 60, Smithfield 28

Washington 64, Woodbridge 46

Western Albemarle 51, Albemarle 35

Westfield 46, Woodson 41

William Byrd 64, Cave Spring 31

