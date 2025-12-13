Virginia High School Girls Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 12, 2025
The 2025 Virginia high school girls basketball season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of all the final scores from the full slate of action.
Bath County 51, Stonewall Jackson 49
Battlefield 57, Osbourn 14
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 39, Walsingham Academy 19
Broadwater Academy 39, StoneBridge 19
Broadway 70, Central Woodstock 39
Brunswick Academy 43, Mecklenburg County 33
Brunswick 30, ARGAT 18
Catholic 60, Southeast Raleigh 45
Central Wise 67, Lee 28
Chancellor 43, Atlee 36
Chantilly 70, Fairfax 24
Chatham 62, Gretna 24
Chilhowie 37, Marion 36
Churchland 56, Norcom 26
Cornerstone Christian Academy 46, Non Varsity Opponent 16N
Courtland 57, Massaponax 46
Culpeper County 82, Eastern View 30
Dillard 41, Bishop O'Connell 32
Edison 56, Annandale 13
Episcopal 52H, Holton-Arms 37
First Colonial 54, Tallwood 27
Flint Hill 61, The Covenant School 33
Fluvanna County 55, Monticello 35
Fort Chiswell 48, Holston 13
Gainesville 76, Gwynn Park 19
Gar-Field 31, Freedom 21
Gloucester 49, Lafayette 41
Godwin 43, Deep Run 31
Grassfield 88, Hickory 28
Greenbrier Christian Academy 53, Tidewater Academy 36
Hampton 44, Oxon Hill 21
Hayfield 30, South 27S
Hylton 36, Forest Park 23
Indian River 55, Oscar Smith 41
James Madison 57, Washington-Liberty 38
James Monroe 66, Westmoreland 15
James Wood 36, Sherando 28
Jefferson Forest 59, Liberty 46
Kellam 85, Ocean Lakes 22
Lakeland 72, Nansemond River 62
Langley 49, West Springfield 27
Loudoun Valley 64, Potomac Falls 51
Madison County 43, William Monroe 36
Massanutten Military Academy 81, Stuart Hall 8
Mathews 57, Northampton 21
Menchville 80, Rosedale Christian Academy 48
Meridian 40, Fauquier 21
Miami Country Day 66, St. Anne's-Belfield 26
Middlesex 59, Northumberland 46
Miller School of Albemarle 72, Saint Mary's Hall 25
Millbrook 52, Brentsville District 38
North Cross 47, Southwest Virginia Academy 29
North Stafford 38, Brooke Point 35
Norfolk Christian 69T, Tournament Opponent 41
Osbourn Park 68, Southern 45
Portsmouth Christian 55, Hampton Christian Academy 8
Potomac Senior 57, Charles J. Colgan 43
Prince Edward County 63, Nottoway 11
Princess Anne 93, Landstown 32
Ridgeview Christian 45, Grace Christian 27
Rockbridge County 42, Waynesboro 41
Rustburg 35, Brookville 29
Salem 57, Patrick Henry 15
Salem 92, Bayside 2
Seton 58, Loudoun County HomeSchool 31
Skyline 72, Warren County 24
SMLCA 48, Altavista 31
Somerset Academy - Canyons 55, Fleming 50
Southampton 54, Surry County 23
South Lakes 47, Herndon 46
Spotsylvania 36, Mechanicsville 34
Stafford 66, Riverbend 42
Staunton 66, Alleghany 30
Steward 76, WSCN 49
Sussex Central 36, Windsor 24
Tandem Friends 34, Randolph-Macon Academy 30
Temple Christian 69, Westover Christian Academy 25
Thomas Dale 61, Crowley 42
Tunstall 50, Patrick County 37
Turner Ashby 34, Lord Botetourt 29
Warhill 60, Smithfield 28
Washington 64, Woodbridge 46
Western Albemarle 51, Albemarle 35
Westfield 46, Woodson 41
William Byrd 64, Cave Spring 31