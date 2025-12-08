Virginia (VHSL) High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule - December 8, 2025
Get every bracket and see every matchup in the 2025 Virginia high school football playoffs
The 2025 Virginia high school football playoffs began on Friday, November 14.
High School On SI has brackets for every Class in the VHSL high school football playoffs.
The VHSL playoffs culminate with the state championships on December 13.
2025 Virginia (VHSL) Class 1 Football Bracket (select to view full bracket details)
2025 Virginia (VHSL) Class 2 Football Bracket
2025 Virginia (VHSL) Class 3 Football Bracket
2025 Virginia (VHSL) Class 4 Football Bracket
2025 Virginia (VHSL) Class 5 Football Bracket
2025 Virginia (VHSL) Class 6 Football Bracket
